Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,123 in the last 365 days.

TruGolf Reports 2024 Financial Results 

Record Sales Achieved

Salt Lake City, Utah, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a leading provider of golf simulator software and hardware, announced today an overview of its 2024 results that were filed on Form 10-K on April 15, 2025. The Company reported record sales of $21.9 million, an increase of 6.2% percent as compared to 2023 sales. The gains were driven by continued enthusiastic market adoption of new hardware and software products launched earlier in 2024. Net losses narrowed by 14.5% to ($8.8) million for 2024, versus a net loss of ($10.3) million in 2023. Notably, 42% of the net loss for 2024 was due to non-cash expenses. EPS for the full year was ($0.76), a significant improvement from 2023’s ($857.35) loss per share. 

Chief Executive Officer and Director Chris Jones said, “We are very pleased with our growing sales momentum for our upgraded and industry-leading golf simulators and software. Cost controls were effective and contributed to our greater cash generation in the second half of the year. We ended the year with $10.9 million in cash, and our debt went down. Interest in our franchise concept remains high and we anticipate announcing contracts for additional franchises in the United States throughout 2025. We now expect the first franchise locations to open by the end of the second quarter, with associated delivery of TruGolf simulators in the first half of 2025.”

Mr. Jones continued, “2024 saw the rollout of our new, industry-leading golf simulator products that were eagerly accepted by the market. While 2024’s sales growth was somewhat hindered by select product availability, we expect to continue setting the standard in the world of virtual golf with further hardware and software innovations arriving in 2025.”

Operations:

Gross margin for 2024 improved to 66.7% as compared to 61.9% in 2023. 2024’s loss from operations was 75% lower at ($2.1) million as compared to ($8.7) million in 2023. 2024 operating expenses declined by 22% or $4.7 million. These improvements were driven by implementing better cost controls, reducing discretionary spending and achieving greater productivity through enhanced operational efficiencies.

2024 SG&A expenses declined by 40%, or $4.4 million, in 2024 as compared to 2023. Non-cash stock compensation expense for the year was $658,000. Cash flow used in operations was $4.0 million in 2024, versus $6.1 million in 2023, an improvement of over 35%. TruGolf ended 2024 with $10.9 million in cash on the balance sheet.

As previously disclosed, on October 2, 2024, the Company received a delist determination letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) related to its failure to maintain stockholders’ equity for continued listing. The Company has requested a hearing to appeal the delist determination, which has been scheduled for May 15, 2025.

Disclaimer on Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements that are not of historical fact constitute “forward-looking statements” and accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, forecasts, judgements and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the timing of new franchise openings during 2025. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov

About TruGolf:

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

Contact: Michael Bacal
               mbacal@darrowir.com 
               917-886-9071

TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    December 31,     December 31,  
    2024     2023  
             
ASSETS                
                 
Current Assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 10,882,077     $ 3,297,564  
Restricted cash     -       2,100,000  
Marketable investment securities     -       2,478,953  
Accounts receivable, net     1,399,153       2,398,872  
Inventory, net     2,349,345       2,119,084  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     116,619       262,133  
Other current assets     45,737       -  
Total Current Assets     14,792,930       12,656,606  
                 
Property and equipment, net     143,852       234,308  
Capitalized software development costs, net     1,540,121       -  
Right-of-use assets     634,269       972,663  
Other long-term assets     31,023       1,905,983  
                 
Total Assets   $ 17,142,195     $ 15,769,560  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT                
                 
Current Liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 2,819,702     $ 2,059,771  
Deferred revenue     3,113,010       1,704,224  
Notes payable, current portion     10,001       9,425  
Notes payable to related parties, current portion     2,937,000       1,237,000  
Line of credit, bank     802,738       802,738  
Margin line of credit account     -       1,980,937  
Convertible notes payable     -       954,622  
Dividend notes payable     4,023,923       -  
Derivative liability     -       -  
Accrued interest     661,376       459,872  
Accrued and other current liabilities     999,307       1,125,495  
Accrued and other current liabilities - assumed in Merger     45,008       -  
Lease liability, current portion     363,102       334,255  
Total Current Liabilities     15,775,167       10,668,339  
                 
Non-current Liabilities:                
Notes payable, net of current portion     9,732       2,402,783  
Note payables to related parties, net of current portion     624,000       861,000  
PIPE loan payable, net     4,068,953       -  
Dividend notes payable     -       4,023,923  
Gross sales royalty payable     1,000,000       1,000,000  
Lease liability, net of current portion     305,125       668,228  
Other liabilities     -       63,015  
                 
Total Liabilities     21,782,977       19,687,288  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies                
                 
Stockholders’ Deficit:                
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding, respectively     -       -  
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized:                
Common stock - Series A, $0.0001 par value, 90 million shares authorized; 26,120,545 and 13,098 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     2,612       120  
Common stock - Series B, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized; 1,716,860 and 1,716,860 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     172       -  
Treasury stock at cost, 4,692 shares of common stock held, respectively     (2,037,000 )     (2,037,000 )
Additional paid-in capital     18,548,931       10,479,738  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     -       (1,662 )
Accumulated deficit     (21,155,497 )     (12,358,924 )
      (4,640,782 )     (3,917,728 )
                 
Total Stockholders’ Deficit     (4,640,782 )     (3,917,728 )
                 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit   $ 17,142,195     $ 15,769,560  


TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    For the     For the  
    Year Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023  
             
Revenue, net   $ 21,858,864     $ 20,583,851  
Cost of revenue     7,271,512       7,825,768  
Total gross profit     14,587,352       12,758,083  
                 
Operating expenses:                
Royalties     706,214       709,640  
Salaries, wages and benefits     9,314,415       9,681,323  
Selling, general and administrative     6,669,684       11,027,332  
Total operating expenses     16,690,313       21,418,295  
                 
Loss from operations     (2,102,962 )     (8,660,212 )
                 
Other (expenses) income:                
Interest income     106,400       108,011  
Interest expense     (6,932,618 )     (1,730,908 )
Gain on fair value adjustment     142,319       -  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (270,594 )     -  
Gain on investment     262,035       -  
Total other expense     (6,692,458 )     (1,622,897 )
                 
Loss from operations before provision for income taxes     (8,795,420 )     (10,283,109 )
                 
Provision for income taxes     -       -  
Net loss   $ (8,795,420 )   $ (10,283,109 )
                 
Net loss per common share Series A - basic and diluted   $ (0.76 )   $ (857.35 )
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding Series A - basic and diluted     11,634,761       11,994  



TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

    For the     For the  
    Year Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023  
             
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net loss   $ (8,795,420 )   $ (10,283,109 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     607,415       58,641  
Amortization of convertible notes original issue discount     728,278       97,111  
Amortization of right-of-use asset     338,394       298,208  
Change in fair value of derivative liability     142,319          
Fair value of warrants in excess of fair value of debt     -       93,530  
Bad debt expense     767,913       681,479  
Change in OCI     1,662       -  
Stock issued for services     119,959       5,872,529  
Stock issued for make good provisions on debt conversion     700,821       -  
Stock options issued to employees     538,323       -  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Marketable investment securities     -       12,530  
Accounts receivable, net     231,806       (1,335,714 )
Inventory, net     (230,261 )     2,396  
Prepaid expenses     145,514       (114,385 )
Capitalized software, net     (2,070,742 )     -  
Other current assets     (45,737 )     17,840  
Other assets     13,662       (1,905,983 )
Accounts payable     494,215       596,434  
Deferred revenue     1,408,786       (1,008,296 )
Accrued interest payable     201,504       615,582  
Accrued and other current liabilities     (634,557 )     374,819  
Other liabilities     (63,015 )     63,015  
Lease liability     (334,256 )     (269,848 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (5,733,416 )     (6,133,221 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of property and equipment     -       (127,413 )
Purchase of short-term investments     -       (2,493,145 )
Sale of short-term investments     2,478,953       -  
                 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     2,478,953       (2,620,558 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Proceeds from PIPE loans, net of discount     8,902,681       -  
Proceeds from loan payable – related party     2,000,000       -  
Proceeds from investment fund (PIPE)     2,112,560       -  
Cash acquired in Merger     103,818       -  
Debt refinance conversion     192,787       -  
Proceeds from line of credit     -       1,980,937  
Proceeds from notes payable     -       2,433,059  
Proceeds from convertible notes     -       185,500  
Costs of Merger paid from PIPE loan     (1,947,787 )     -  
Repayments of line of credit     (1,980,937 )     -  
Repayments of loans assumed in Merger     (100,000 )     -  
Repayments of notes payable     (9,146 )     (107,569 )
Repayments of notes payable - related party     (535,000 )     (37,000 )
Dividends paid     -       40,150  
                 
Net cash provided by financing activities     8,738,976       4,495,077  
                 
Net change in cash , cash equivalents and restricted cash     5,484,513       (4,258,702 )
                 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year     5,397,564       9,656,266  
                 
Cash and cash equivalents - end of year   $ 10,882,077     $ 5,397,564  
                 
Supplemental cash flow information:                
Cash paid for:                
Interest   $ 923,975     $ 1,115,332  
Income taxes   $ -     $ -  
Non-cash investing and financing activities:                
Derivative liability related to warrants   $ 142,319     $ -  
PIPE note principal converted to Class A Common Stock   $ 5,832,600     $ -  
Convertible notes exchanged for PIPE note   $ 2,419,622     $ -  
Class A Common Stock exchanged in Merger   $ 3,854,573     $ -  
Class A Common Stock issued in Merger   $ 1,154     $ -  
Class B Common Stock issued in Merger   $ 172     $ -  
Termination of loan payable   $ 1,875,000     $ -  
Conversion of dividend note payable and accrued interest   $ -     $ 3,925,273  
Conversion of note payable to line of credit   $ -     $ 257,113  
Warehouse lease   $ -     $ 537,994  


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TruGolf Reports 2024 Financial Results 

Distribution channels: Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more