Achieve financial freedom potential with RICH MINER Cloud Mining Platform

London, UK, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, RICH MINER announced its latest development plan in the field of mineral resources, aiming to push the mining industry to new heights through technological innovation and sustainable development strategies. Users can achieve a potential income on RICH MINER platform. As a leading company dedicated to the development of global mineral resources, RICH MINER has always been known for its efficient, safe and environmentally friendly operating model.

Advantages of the RICH MINER platform



● Zero threshold for entry: No professional knowledge and expensive mining machines are required, just purchase a cloud mining contract package with one click and start mining immediately!

● High-yield returns: Relying on high-quality mining farms around the world, a professional team optimizes the allocation of computing power, and the income is fixed and can be checked.

● Safe and reliable: Using bank-level encryption technology, funds are fully protected, and mining income is settled daily.

● Flexible and convenient: Supports a variety of mainstream currencies (BTC, ETH, USDC, DOGE, etc.), and you can choose a variety of cryptocurrencies to deposit and withdraw freely at any time.

How to start free cloud mining with RICH MINER

Step 1: Register an account



You can register an account by entering an email address and setting a platform login password. You will receive a $15 reward for registration, which can be used to purchase a $15 contract to earn $0.6 passive income every day. This plan allows users to generate cloud mining for free without taking any financial risks

Step 2: Select a cloud mining contract



In addition to the $15 contract, there are multiple contracts that can be selected and purchased at the same time. The income of each contract is fixed, and you can get more income by purchasing

Contract Price Contract Term Potential Daily Income Potential Fixed Income $15 1 Days $0.6 $15 + $0.6 $100 2 Days $3 $100 + $6 $500 6 Days $6 $500 + $36 $1200 12 Days $15.6 $1200+$187.2 $2600 18 Days $36.4 $2600 + $655.2 $5000 23 Days $75 $5000 + $1725

Different contracts have different fixed returns and terms. Users can choose to purchase multiple contracts at the same time.

How to potentially make more money with RICH MINER

RICH MINER platform has the (affiliates) function. Users can make money on RICH MINER by inviting your friends. You can get a 3% reward of their investment amount by recommending friends to register and invest in contracts. If your friends invite their friends to invest again, you can also get a promotion reward of 1% of their investment amount.

For example, if you recommend a friend to register an account on the RICH MINER platform and invest in a $60,000 contract, you can get a $1,800 promotion reward. Every time the user you recommend purchases a contract, you can get the corresponding promotion reward.

There are also monthly salary benefits. If you invite 10 new users to register and invest to upgrade to VIP1 level and above, you can receive a reward of US$300 per month. If you invite 30 new users to register and invest to upgrade to VIP1 level and above, you can receive US$1,000 per month. For more details, please check the platform for more information



Summary of Rich Miner:

Rich Miner is a leading platform focused on Bitcoin cloud mining, known for its superior AI technology, global mining pool network and user-friendly mobile applications. The platform is committed to providing users with high-yield, low-risk investment opportunities while ensuring financial security and quality services.

RICH MINER is your trusted cryptocurrency cloud mining partner! Join now to seize the opportunity and earn passive income! For more details, please visit:

Company website: https://www.richminer.com

Company email: info@richminer.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Evans Krystal BD Manager Rich Miner info-at-richminer.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.