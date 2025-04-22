USA Hemorrhoid Centers Now in 25 Locations

USA Hemorrhoid Centers expands to 25+ locations, offering FDA-approved, minimally invasive hemorrhoid care through HAE with 95 %+ success rates.

At USA Hemorrhoid Centers, we're shaping the future of healthcare. Minimally invasive treatments like HAE improve patient outcomes and offer a more cost-effective alternative to traditional surgery” — Yan Katsnelson, M.D., CEO and Founder of USA Hemorrhoid Centers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Hemorrhoid Centers is proud to announce that it now offers expert, minimally invasive hemorrhoid care at over 25 outpatient locations across the U.S., including New York, Texas, and the DC Metro area. The outpatient clinics are a new healthcare provider under USA Clinics Group, specializing in minimally invasive procedures for chronic health conditions.

USA Hemorrhoid Centers’ team of experienced interventional radiologists specialize in hemorrhoid artery embolization (HAE). HAE is an FDA-approved procedure that targets arteries supplying blood to the hemorrhoid and reduces its blood flow, alleviating bleeding and swelling commonly experienced by hemorrhoid patients. Studies confirm that HAE’s success rate is over 95 percent.

“At USA Hemorrhoid Centers, we are shaping the future of healthcare,” said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., CEO and Founder of USA Hemorrhoid Centers. “Minimally invasive treatments like HAE improve patient outcomes and offer a more cost-effective alternative to traditional surgery."

With more than 25 newly opened clinics in key markets—including New York City, Philadelphia, Arlington, and the D.C. Metro Area—AAAHC-accredited USA Hemorrhoid Centers is expanding access to expert, minimally invasive care nationwide.

Hemorrhoids, which affect five percent of the population, can become constantly swollen and inflamed despite using home remedies or over-the-counter medication. While doctors warn that unsuccessful remedies warrant medical attention, only four percent of hemorrhoid patients see a doctor for treatment, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Several studies have also reported that HAE’s minimally invasive approach has a high success rate, supporting its use as an effective treatment option.

For more information about hemorrhoids, HAE, or insurance coverage, visit https://www.usahemorrhoidcenters.com/ or call 855-260-6101.

About USA Hemorrhoid Centers

USA Hemorrhoid Centers, part of the USA Clinics Group network, specializes in the treatment of hemorrhoids at over 25 outpatient locations with a focus on patient comfort and minimally invasive procedures.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.