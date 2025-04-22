API Small Business Collaborative Women’s Business Center Provides Support To LA Entrepreneurs, Including Healthy Grocer

Trusted Support, Tangible Success: API SBC WBC Boosts Small Businesses in Los Angeles Neighborhood of Chinatown and Beyond

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Gu Grocery opens its planned storefront in Los Angeles’s Chinatown, offering fresh produce and other nutritious fare to a community that often lacks options for healthy nourishment, it will be the culmination of a dream for founder Jess Wang – a dream that found its own nourishment in the local Women’s Business Center.The Asian Pacific Islander Small Business Collaborative Women’s Business Center – or API SBC WBC, to keep it bite-sized – provides business training and individual counseling for entrepreneurs, at low or no cost. Ron Fong, Director of the API SBC, explains, “We’re a collaborative of seven different community organizations. Although we serve all of L.A. County, our focus is where those community based organizations are based, and how they’re really effective in reaching out to people because they’re the most trusted non-profit organizations in their communities.”Among those partner organizations is the Chinatown Service Center, which has been operating for over fifty years. The Women’s Business Center worked in conjunction with CSC to help Jess Wang start planning her business’s jump from thriving farmer’s market presence into the planned brick-and-mortar shop. The assistance from the organizations, Wang says, helped her “Gain confidence in applying for something such as funding I wouldn’t have known about without CSC. They also helped me tackle challenges associated with running a small business, scaling my business, and securing funding.”The fact that Wang’s business started when she, herself, was volunteering in an API healthy cooking class is a testament to the strength of community connections – bonds that the Women’s Business Center has utilized to elevate countless local entrepreneurs.Nancy Swift, Chair of the California-wide Women’s Business Center network, commends the work being done: “The API SBC Women’s Business Center partners with local organizations that have a combined 250 years of experience serving the Los Angeles community, and the support they offer local entrepreneurs is priceless.”

