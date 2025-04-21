Submit Release
TrustCo Reports First Quarter 2025 Net Income of $14.3 Million From Repricing Loan Portfolio and Well-Managed Cost of Funds

Executive Snapshot:

  • Bank-wide financial results:
    • Key metrics for the first quarter 2025:
      • Net income of $14.3 million increased 17.7% compared to $12.1 million for the first quarter 2024
      • Net interest income of $40.4 million, up 10.4% from $36.6 million compared to the first quarter 2024
      • Average loans were up $104.7 million for the first quarter 2025 compared to the first quarter 2024
      • Average deposits were up $103.3 million for the first quarter 2025 compared to the first quarter 2024
  • Capital position and key ratios:
    • Consolidated equity to assets increased to 10.85% as of March 31, 2025 from 10.51% as of March 31, 2024
    • Book value per share as of March 31, 2025 was $36.16, up from $34.12 as of March 31, 2024
    • Stock repurchase program announced authorizing for up to one million shares or approximately 5% of TrustCo’s current outstanding common stock
  • Trustco Financial Services and Wealth Management income:
    • Fees increased to $2.1 million or 16.7% compared to first quarter 2024
    • Assets under management increased to $1.2 billion or 17.4% compared first quarter 2024

GLENVILLE, N.Y., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced a robust start to 2025, marked by significant growth in both the loan and deposit portfolios of Trustco Bank during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024. This performance underscores the Bank’s commitment to serving its community through increased residential and commercial lending and adapting effectively to the evolving financial landscape. This resulted in first quarter 2025 net income of $14.3 million or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $12.1 million or $0.64 diluted earnings per share for the first quarter 2024. Average loans increased $104.7 million or 2.1% for the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average deposits increased $103.3 million or 1.9% for the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said “We are very pleased to announce today that tried and true Trustco Bank strategy has once again yielded exceptional results. We added loans at current market rates, which repriced our current loan portfolio higher, supporting long-term profitability. This was funded entirely by our own deposits, and we did so while holding the line on board rates. Despite aggressive market competition, we have favorably repriced our time deposits with the help of strong brand loyalty and digital engagement. These efforts yielded net income of $14.3 million and boosted all return metrics significantly year-over-year. Credit quality remains exceptional, with non-performing loans holding steady at a negligible 0.37%. The Bank also grew capital and thus maintains its position of strength. Based upon what we have seen in the first quarter, we anticipate that good things are likely in the future.”

Details

Average loans were up $104.7 million, or 2.1%, in the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average residential loans and HECLs, our primary lending focus, were up $26.2 million, or 0.6%, and $61.0 million, or 17.3%, respectively, in the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average commercial loans also increased $20.7 million, or 7.5%, in the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. This uptick reflects a strong local economy and increased demand for credit. Average deposits were up $103.3 million, or 1.9%, for the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024, primarily as a result of an increase in time deposits, interest bearing checking accounts, and demand deposits. We believe the increase in these deposits compared to the same period in 2024 continues to indicate strong customer confidence in the Bank’s competitive deposit offerings. As we move forward, despite a complex economic environment, we believe that our strategic focus on relationship banking and solid financial practices has positioned us for continued success.

During the first quarter of 2025, the TrustCo announced a stock repurchase program of up to one million shares, or approximately 5% of TrustCo’s current outstanding shares of common stock. This repurchase initiative is part of the Bank’s broader capital management strategy and is intended to enhance shareholder value while maintaining flexibility to support future growth. As of March 31, 2025, our equity to asset ratio was 10.85%, compared to 10.51% as of March 31, 2024. Book value per share as of March 31, 2025 was $36.16, up 6.0% compared to $34.12 a year earlier.  

Net interest income was $40.4 million for the first quarter 2025, an increase of $3.8 million, or 10.4%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, driven by loan growth at higher interest rates and less interest expense on deposit products, partially offset by lower investment interest income and a decrease in interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments. The net interest margin for the first quarter 2025 was 2.64%, up 20 basis points from 2.44% in the first quarter of 2024. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 4.13% in the first quarter of 2025, up 14 basis points from 3.99% in the first quarter of 2024. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 1.92% in the first quarter 2025, down from 1.99% in the first quarter 2024. As the Federal Reserve signals potential interest rate reductions in 2025, the Bank is proactively preparing to navigate the evolving rate environment. In this context, the Bank anticipates that a lower interest rate environment will provide opportunities to manage deposit costs more effectively, thereby supporting net interest margin. The Bank remains committed to maintaining competitive deposit offerings while ensuring financial stability and continued support for our communities’ banking needs.

Non-interest income increased to $5.0 million as compared to $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to wealth management and financial services fees, which increased by 16.7% to $2.1 million, driven by strong client demand and higher assets under management. These revenues now represent 42.6% of non-interest income. The majority of this fee income is recurring, supported by long-term advisory relationships and a growing base of managed assets. Non-interest expense increased $1.4 million over the first quarter of 2024 due to increases in several areas of expenses.

Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $300 thousand in the first quarter of 2025, which is the result of a provision for credit losses on loans of $100 thousand, and a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $200 thousand. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.99% and 0.98% as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $50.6 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $49.2 million as of March 31, 2024. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.8 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $18.3 million as of March 31, 2024. NPLs were 0.37% of total loans as of March 31, 2025 and 2024. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 269.8% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 269.3% as of March 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $20.9 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $20.6 million as of March 31, 2024.  

A conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 22, 2025. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-470-1428, and for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, Access code 048251. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, Access code 486810. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/647533404,and will be available for one year.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.3 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 136 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida as of March 31, 2025.

In addition, the Bank’s Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of the Federal Reserve’s actions regarding interest rates, and the anticipated effects of our capital management strategy, including our stock repurchase program. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by volatility in financial markets and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, changes in United States and foreign trade policy, continued elevated interest rates and ongoing armed conflicts (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas). TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; external economic factors, such as changes in monetary policy, ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; the enforcement of federal cannabis laws and regulations and its impact on our ability to provide services in the cannabis industry; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; an increase in the prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; environmental, social and governance risks, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion-related risks, and their impact on our reputation and relationships; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns, credit rating downgrades, or failure to increase the debt ceiling; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the development and use of artificial intelligence; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings, as well as our upcoming quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2025. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY  
GLENVILLE, NY  
   
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS  
   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
(Unaudited)  
  Three months ended  
  3/31/2025   12/31/2024   3/31/2024  
Summary of operations            
Net interest income $ 40,373   $ 38,902   $ 36,578  
Provision for credit losses   300     400     600  
Noninterest income   4,974     4,409     4,843  
Noninterest expense   26,329     28,165     24,903  
Net income   14,275     11,281     12,126  
             
Per share            
Net income per share:            
- Basic $ 0.75   $ 0.59   $ 0.64  
- Diluted   0.75     0.59     0.64  
Cash dividends   0.36     0.36     0.36  
Book value at period end   36.16     35.56     34.12  
Market price at period end   30.48     33.31     28.16  
             
At period end            
Full time equivalent employees   740     737     761  
Full service banking offices   136     136     140  
             
Performance ratios            
Return on average assets   0.93 %   0.73 %   0.80 %
Return on average equity   8.49     6.70     7.54  
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   58.06     65.03     59.94  
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1)   58.00     63.93     59.94  
Net interest spread   2.21     2.15     2.00  
Net interest margin   2.64     2.60     2.44  
Dividend payout ratio 47.97     60.70     56.48  
             
Capital ratios at period end            
Consolidated equity to assets   10.85 %   10.84 %   10.51 %
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (1)   10.84 %   10.83 %   10.50 %
             
Asset quality analysis at period end            
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.37 %   0.37 %   0.37 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.33     0.34     0.33  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   0.99     0.99     0.98  
Coverage ratio (2) 2.7x   2.7x   2.7x  
             
             
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.            
             


                   
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                  
(Unaudited)                  
   Three months ended
  3/31/2025   12/31/2024   9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024
Interest and dividend income:                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 53,450   $ 53,024   $ 52,112   $ 50,660   $ 49,804
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:                  
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   596     680     718     909     906
State and political subdivisions   -     -     -     1     -
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                  
obligations - residential   1,483     1,418     1,397     1,451     1,494
Corporate bonds   260     358     361     362     476
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                  
participation securities   81     84     90     94     100
Other securities   7     6     2     2     3
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale   2,427     2,546     2,568     2,819     2,979
                   
Interest on held to maturity securities:                  
obligations - residential   57     59     62     65     68
Total interest on held to maturity securities   57     59     62     65     68
                   
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   151     152     153     147     152
                   
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   6,732     6,128     6,174     6,894     6,750
Total interest income   62,817     61,909     61,069     60,585     59,753
                   
Interest expense:                  
Interest on deposits:                  
Interest-bearing checking   558     397     311     288     240
Savings   734     719     770     675     712
Money market deposit accounts   1,989     2,024     2,154     2,228     2,342
Time deposits   18,983     19,680     18,969     19,400     19,677
Interest on short-term borrowings   180     187     194     206     204
Total interest expense   22,444     23,007     22,398     22,797     23,175
                   
Net interest income   40,373     38,902     38,671     37,788     36,578
                   
Less: Provision for credit losses   300     400     500     500     600
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   40,073     38,502     38,171     37,288     35,978
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Trustco Financial Services income   2,120     1,778     2,044     1,609     1,816
Fees for services to customers   2,645     2,226     2,482     2,399     2,745
Net gains on equity securities   -     -     23     1,360     -
Other   209     405     382     283     282
Total noninterest income   4,974     4,409     4,931     5,651     4,843
                   
Noninterest expenses:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   11,894     12,068     12,134     12,520     11,427
Net occupancy expense   4,554     4,563     4,271     4,375     4,611
Equipment expense   1,944     2,404     1,757     1,990     1,738
Professional services   1,726     1,782     1,863     1,570     1,460
Outsourced services   2,700     3,051     2,551     2,755     2,501
Advertising expense   361     590     339     466     408
FDIC and other insurance   1,188     1,113     1,112     797     1,094
Other real estate expense, net   28     476     204     16     74
Other   1,934     2,118     1,969     1,970     1,590
Total noninterest expenses   26,329     28,165     26,200     26,459     24,903
                   
Income before taxes   18,718     14,746     16,902     16,480     15,918
Income taxes   4,443     3,465     4,027     3,929     3,792
                   
Net income $ 14,275   $ 11,281   $ 12,875   $ 12,551   $ 12,126
                   
Net income per common share:                  
- Basic $ 0.75   $ 0.59   $ 0.68   $ 0.66   $ 0.64
                   
- Diluted   0.75     0.59     0.68     0.66     0.64
                   
Average basic shares (in thousands)   19,020     19,015     19,010     19,022     19,024
Average diluted shares (in thousands)   19,044     19,045     19,036     19,033     19,032
                   


           
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  3/31/2025
 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/3024
   3/31/2024  
ASSETS:          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 48,782   $ 47,364   $ 49,659   $ 42,193   $ 44,868  
Federal funds sold and other short term investments   707,355     594,448     473,306     493,920     564,815  
Total cash and cash equivalents   756,137     641,812     522,965     536,113     609,683  
           
Securities available for sale:          
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   65,942     85,617     90,588     106,796     128,854  
States and political subdivisions   18     18     26     26     26  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations - residential   219,333     213,128     222,841     218,311     227,078  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
participation securities   13,683     14,141     15,171     15,592     16,260  
Corporate bonds   24,779     44,581     54,327     53,764     53,341  
Other securities   698     700     701     688     682  
Total securities available for sale   324,453     358,185     383,654     395,177     426,241  
           
Held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations-residential   5,090     5,365     5,636     5,921     6,206  
Total held to maturity securities   5,090     5,365     5,636     5,921     6,206  
           
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   6,507     6,507     6,507     6,507     6,203  
           
Loans:          
Commercial   302,753     286,857     280,261     282,441     279,092  
Residential mortgage loans   4,380,561     4,388,302     4,382,674     4,370,640     4,354,369  
Home equity line of credit   419,806     409,261     393,418     370,063     355,879  
Installment loans   13,017     13,638     14,503     15,168     16,166  
Loans, net of deferred net costs   5,116,137     5,098,058     5,070,856     5,038,312     5,005,506  
           
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans   50,606     50,248     49,950     49,772     49,220  
Net loans   5,065,531     5,047,810     5,020,906     4,988,540     4,956,286  
           
Bank premises and equipment, net   37,178     33,782     33,324     33,466     33,423  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   34,968     36,627     37,958     38,376     39,647  
Other assets   108,681     108,656     98,730     102,544     101,881  
           
Total assets $ 6,338,545   $ 6,238,744   $ 6,109,680   $ 6,106,644   $ 6,179,570  
           
LIABILITIES:          
Deposits:          
Demand $ 793,306   $ 762,101   $ 753,878   $ 745,227   $ 742,997  
Interest-bearing checking   1,067,948     1,027,540     988,527     1,029,606     1,020,136  
Savings accounts   1,094,968     1,086,534     1,092,038     1,144,427     1,155,517  
Money market deposit accounts   478,872     465,049     477,113     517,445     532,611  
Time deposits   2,061,576     2,049,759     1,952,635     1,840,262     1,903,908  
Total deposits   5,496,670     5,390,983     5,264,191     5,276,967     5,355,169  
           
Short-term borrowings   82,275     84,781     91,450     89,720     94,374  
Operating lease liabilities   38,324     40,159     41,469     42,026     43,438  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   33,468     46,478     43,549     42,763     37,399  
           
Total liabilities   5,650,737     5,562,401     5,440,659     5,451,476     5,530,380  
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:          
Capital stock   20,097     20,097     20,058     20,058     20,058  
Surplus   259,182     258,874     257,644     257,490     257,335  
Undivided profits   453,931     446,503     442,079     436,048     430,346  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   (132 )   (3,861 )   (6,600 )   (14,268 )   (14,763 )
Treasury stock at cost   (45,270 )   (45,270 )   (44,160 )   (44,160 )   (43,786 )
           
Total shareholders' equity   687,808     676,343     669,021     655,168     649,190  
           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,338,545   $ 6,238,744   $ 6,109,680   $ 6,106,644   $ 6,179,570  
           
Outstanding shares (in thousands)   19,020     19,020     19,010     19,010     19,024  
           


NONPERFORMING ASSETS  
             
(dollars in thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
  3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024  
Nonperforming Assets            
             
New York and other states*            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $ 688   $ 343   $ 466   $ 741   $ 532    
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   14,795     14,671     15,320     14,992     14,359    
Installment   139     108     163     131     149    
Total non-accrual loans   15,622     15,122     15,949     15,864     15,040    
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   -     -     -     -     -    
Total nonperforming loans   15,622     15,122     15,949     15,864     15,040    
Other real estate owned   2,107     2,175     2,503     2,334     2,334    
Total nonperforming assets $ 17,729   $ 17,297   $ 18,452   $ 18,198   $ 17,374    
             
Florida            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $ -   $ -   $ 314   $ 314   $ 314    
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   3,135     3,656     3,176     2,985     2,921    
Installment   3     22     5     22     -    
Total non-accrual loans   3,138     3,678     3,495     3,321     3,235    
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   -     -     -     -     -    
Total nonperforming loans   3,138     3,678     3,495     3,321     3,235    
Other real estate owned   -     -     -     -     -    
Total nonperforming assets $ 3,138   $ 3,678   $ 3,495   $ 3,321   $ 3,235    
             
Total            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $ 688   $ 343   $ 780   $ 1,055   $ 846    
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   17,930     18,327     18,496     17,977     17,280    
Installment   142     130     168     153     149    
Total non-accrual loans   18,760     18,800     19,444     19,185     18,275    
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   -     -     -     -     -    
Total nonperforming loans   18,760     18,800     19,444     19,185     18,275    
Other real estate owned   2,107     2,175     2,503     2,334     2,334    
Total nonperforming assets $ 20,867   $ 20,975   $ 21,947   $ 21,519   $ 20,609    
             
             
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs            
             
New York and other states*            
Commercial $ (3 ) $ 62   $ 65   $ -   $ -    
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   41     (316 )   104     (74 )   (78 )  
Installment   4     41     11     (2 )   36    
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) $ 42   $ (213 ) $ 180   $ (76 ) $ (42 )  
             
Florida            
Commercial $ (315 ) $ 314   $ -   $ -   $ -    
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   -     -     -     17     -    
Installment   15     1     42     7     -    
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (300 $ 315   $ 42   $ 24   $ -    
             
Total            
Commercial $ (318
 $ 376   $ 65   $ -   $ -    
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   41     (316 )   104     (57 )   (78 )  
Installment   19     42     53     5     36    
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (258 $ 102   $ 222   $ (52 ) $ (42 )  
             
             
Asset Quality Ratios            
             
Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 18,760   $ 18,800   $ 19,444   $ 19,185   $ 18,275    
Total nonperforming assets (1)   20,867     20,975     21,947     21,519     20,609    
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)   (258   102     222     (52 )   (42 )  
             
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)   50,606     50,248     49,950     49,772     49,220    
             
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.37 %   0.37 %   0.38 %   0.38 %   0.37 %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.33 %   0.34 %   0.36 %   0.35 %   0.33 %  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   0.99 %   0.99 %   0.99 %   0.99 %   0.98 %  
Coverage ratio (1)   269.8 %   267.3 %   256.9 %   259.4 %   269.3 %  
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2)   -0.02 %   0.01 %   0.02 %   0.00 %   0.00 %  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2)   N/A     123.2x     56.3x     N/A     N/A    
   
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.  
(1) At period-end  
(2) For the three-month period ended  
   


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)                      
(Unaudited) Three months ended     Three months ended  
  March 31, 2025     March 31, 2024  
  Average   Interest Average     Average   Interest Average  
  Balance     Rate     Balance     Rate  
Assets                      
                       
Securities available for sale:                      
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 74,680     $ 596 3.19 %   $ 125,973     $ 906 2.88 %
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations - residential   239,509       1,483 2.46       258,814       1,494 2.30  
State and political subdivisions   18       - 6.77       26       0 6.90  
Corporate bonds   40,019       260 2.60       73,625       476 2.59  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                      
participation securities   15,003       81 2.15       18,224       100 2.20  
Other   699       7 4.01       696       3 1.72  
                       
Total securities available for sale   369,928       2,427 2.62       477,358       2,979 2.50  
                       
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments   613,646       6,732 4.45       497,652       6,750 5.45  
                       
Held to maturity securities:                      
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations - residential   5,233       57 4.34       6,329       68 4.30  
                       
Total held to maturity securities   5,233       57 4.34       6,329       68 4.30  
                       
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   6,507       151 9.28       6,203       152 9.80  
                       
Commercial loans   297,926       4,165 5.59       277,183       3,661 5.28  
Residential mortgage loans   4,385,646       42,614 3.89       4,359,476       40,415 3.71  
Home equity lines of credit   413,981       6,435 6.30       353,004       5,464 6.22  
Installment loans   12,967       236 7.37       16,128       264 6.58  
                       
Loans, net of unearned income   5,110,520       53,450 4.19       5,005,791       49,804 3.98  
                       
Total interest earning assets   6,105,834     $ 62,817 4.13       5,993,333     $ 59,753 3.99  
                       
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (50,475 )             (48,824 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets   201,154               185,230          
                       
                       
Total assets $ 6,256,513             $ 6,129,739          
                       
                       
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                      
                       
Deposits:                      
Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,038,218     $ 558 0.22 %   $ 990,130     $ 240 0.10 %
Money market accounts   469,070       1,989 1.72       544,687       2,342 1.73  
Savings   1,089,358       734 0.27       1,158,558       712 0.25  
Time deposits   2,054,494       18,984 3.75       1,889,929       19,677 4.19  
                       
Total interest bearing deposits   4,651,140       22,265 1.94       4,583,304       22,971 2.02  
Short-term borrowings   83,207       180 0.88       93,316       204 0.88  
                       
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,734,347     $ 22,445 1.92       4,676,620     $ 23,175 1.99  
                       
Demand deposits   761,800               726,299          
Other liabilities   78,748               80,158          
Shareholders' equity   681,618               646,662          
                       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,256,513             $ 6,129,739          
                       
Net interest income     $ 40,372           $ 36,578    
                       
Net interest spread       2.21 %         2.00 %
                       
                       
Net interest margin (net interest income to                      
total interest earning assets)       2.64 %         2.44 %
                       

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measures of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. We calculate the adjusted efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible book value to shares outstanding, tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.  

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION        
         
(dollars in thousands)        
(Unaudited)        
    3/31/2025 12/31/2024 3/31/2024
Tangible Book Value Per Share        
         
Equity (GAAP)   $ 687,808   $ 676,343   $ 649,190  
Less: Intangible assets     553     553     553  
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)   $ 687,255   $ 675,790   $ 648,637  
         
Shares outstanding     19,020     19,020     19,024  
Tangible book value per share     36.13     35.53     34.10  
Book value per share     36.16     35.56     34.12  
         
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets        
Total Assets (GAAP)   $ 6,338,545   $ 6,238,744   $ 6,179,570  
Less: Intangible assets     553     553     553  
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)   $ 6,337,992   $ 6,238,191   $ 6,179,017  
         
Equity to Assets (GAAP)     10.85 %   10.84 %   10.51 %
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)     10.84 %   10.83 %   10.50 %
         
    Three months ended
Efficiency and Adjusted Efficiency Ratios   3/31/2025 12/31/2024 3/31/2024
         
Net interest income (GAAP) A $ 40,373   $ 38,902   $ 36,578  
Non-interest income (GAAP) B   4,974     4,409     4,843  
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (GAAP) C $ 45,347   $ 43,311   $ 41,421  
         
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) D $ 26,329   $ 28,165   $ 24,903  
Less: Other real estate expense, net E   28     476     74  
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) F $ 26,301   $ 27,689   $ 24,829  
         
Efficiency Ratio (GAAP) D/C   58.06 %   65.03 %   59.94 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) F/C   58.00 %   63.93 %   59.94 %
         


Subsidiary:   Trustco Bank
     
Contact:   Robert Leonard
    Executive Vice President
    (518) 381-3693

