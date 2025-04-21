INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Open Lending Corp. - LPRO

NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Open Lending Corp. (“Open Lending” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LPRO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Open Lending and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 17, 2025, Open Lending disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that it would delay filing its annual report and postpone its Q4 and full-year 2024 earnings release, citing the need for additional time to finalize its financial statements.

On this news, Open Lending’s stock price fell $0.82 per share, or 19.03%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $3.49 per share on March 18, 2025.

Then, on March 31, 2025, Open Lending filed its annual report with the SEC, disclosing a larger-than-expected Q4 2024 net loss, which the Company attributed in part to a valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets that significantly increased its tax expense.

On this news, Open Lending’s stock price fell $1.59 per share, or 57.61%, to close at $1.17 per share on April 1, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980







Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.