Mindcore Introduces Unified Secure Workspace Solution, Delivering Compliance, Security, and Speed Powered by Tehama

Mindcore Technologies Launches Secure Workspace Solution to Support Hybrid Work and Compliance

We built this platform to solve real business problems” — CEO, Matt Rosenthal

DELRAY BEACH, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindcore Technologies, a leading provider of cybersecurity and hybrid work services, is excited to announce availability of Mindcore’s Secure Workspace Solution.Mindcore’s secure workspace breaks the mold of traditional DaaS offerings combining the security and governance of Data Enclaves with comprehensive security services and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) on Azure. Powered by Tehama Technologies’ cyberplatform, co-developed with Microsoft, Mindcore's Secure Workspace offers the ultimate in secure remote work solutions, delivering a second to none user experience and enterprise level cyber security that does not break the bank."We built this platform to solve real business problems," said Matt Rosenthal, President and CEO of Mindcore Technologies. "Security, compliance, and productivity are no longer separate issues—they're all connected. Our platform brings it all together, and enables us to deliver the speediest, highest quality and feature rich hybrid work solution in the market today. With Mindcore you are always compliant, secure and connected."Your One-Stop Shop for All Security, Compliance and Hybrid Work NeedsMindcore's platform features seamless integration with Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop and supports both Windows and Linux environments. For teams requiring high-performance computing, we also offer GPU-accelerated virtual desktops. Secure desktop provisioning is achieved in minutes, enabling businesses to scale operations without compromising control or visibility. with leading industry certifications such as ISO 27001, SOC-2, PCI-DSS, and GDPRSecure, Compliant Hybrid work That Won't Break the BankIn today's economy, organizations need solutions that deliver maximum value without excessive costs. Mindcore delivers an extensive breadth of services that helps customers remain compliant with both internal and government regulatory requirements while maintaining a cutting-edge security posture. The solution supports business continuity and disaster recovery through secure backup and restore tools, hybrid cloud infrastructure, and container-level cloud protection. Its robust governance framework—including role-based access controls, policy enforcement, session recording, and full audit trails—helps companies meet even the most stringent regulatory requirements while maintaining complete visibility and control over their environments.Comprehensive range of Managed ServicesWhether managing third-party users or supporting remote teams, the Secure Workspace Solution offers end-to-end protection, flexibility, and performance as your true one-stop shop for all security, compliance, and productivity needs.Mindcore provides the most extensive range of comprehensive security operations features that work together to provide round-the-clock protection:• Secure hybrid workforce enablement• Third-party & vendor access control• Privileged Access Management (PAM)• Zero-trust cybersecurity & endpoint protection• Business continuity & disaster recovery• AI-driven data governance & compliance auditing• Digital forensics, red teaming & threat detection• Advanced firewall, intrusion monitoring & DDoS defense• GPU-powered workstations for engineering & design teams• Business continuity and disaster recoveryAbout Mindcore TechnologiesMindcore's Secure Workspace Solution is now available nationwide. Backed by the company's white-glove implementation services, strategic consulting, full deployment support, and 24/7 expert assistance, businesses can experience a secure transformation in under 30 days.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.