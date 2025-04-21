Office of the Governor — Flag Order — Gov. Green Lowers Flags in Honor of Pope Francis

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

GOVERNOR GREEN LOWERS FLAGS IN HONOR OF POPE FRANCIS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 21, 2025

HONOLULU — At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as at the Hawaiʻi National Guard, immediately until the date of interment, to honor the life and legacy of His Holiness Pope Francis.

This directive aligns with the proclamation issued by President Donald J. Trump, who ordered all U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff during this period.

“Pope Francis was a beacon of compassion, humility, and service,” said Governor Green. “His unwavering commitment to the marginalized and his call for global solidarity have left an indelible mark on the world. Hawai‘i joins the global community in mourning his passing and honoring his profound legacy.”

Governor Green encourages all Hawaiʻi residents to reflect on Pope Francis’ enduring message of peace, justice and care for the vulnerable.

