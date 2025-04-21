Terracon Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Engineering firm’s longevity built on employee strength and innovation

OLATHE, Kan., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terracon, a leading provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials consulting engineering services, is celebrating its 60th anniversary this month. From its 1965 founding as a small engineering firm in Iowa, Terracon today has more than 7,000 employees in 180 offices throughout the U.S. and is ranked among the top 20 in Engineering News-Record’s Top 500 Design Firms.

“This anniversary is an opportunity to recognize the clients who trust us with their business and the terrific team of Terracon engineers, scientists, and technicians who work every day to efficiently navigate the complexities of their projects,” said Gayle Packer, president, and CEO. “We are excited about what’s ahead as we continue to explore new ways to solve current project issues, anticipate future challenges, and contribute to the communities where our employee-owners live and work.”

Terracon began as Soil Testing Services of Iowa, Inc., with Gerald Olson, P.E., as founder. In 1980, the company was renamed Terracon Consultants, Inc, moved to the Kansas City metropolitan area, and became 100 percent employee owned. It passed $1 billion in revenues in 2022.

An innovator, Terracon develops project solutions that save time and budget, enhance safety and sustainability, and more, like its AI-driven pavement management solutions; Compass, a tool that allows access to projects and their associated data, including environmental and geotechnical projects, Stage1, which quickly accesses preliminary site information without a site visit; and the Pivvot platform, which automates the analysis of high-level public data, providing insights that enhance data visualization and support sustainable decision-making

Clients can count on Terracon for single-source, top-to-bottom, data-driven project support with daily, collaborative decision making backed up by advanced technology and analysis. Industry organizations regularly recognize Terracon employees for their technical and national leadership.

Employees in Terracon’s offices across the U.S. are celebrating the company’s anniversary with community-focused events. With the Terracon Foundation, employees act as grant champions actively submitting requests each year for recipients where they work and live, making nearly $5 million in grants to community organizations, universities, and dependents of employees as well as for disaster relief efforts. Explore with us by visiting terracon.com.

