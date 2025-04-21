Early Bird Tickets on Sale for 'Your Health in Full Bloom' NYC Event Focused on Fibroids & Preventative Care

Save 30% on tickets to NYC's Hottest Event through May 11.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibroid Fighters today announced the release of early bird tickets for their star-studded health awareness event, “Your Health in Full Bloom”. The event will take place on Thursday, July 24, 2025, starting at 5:00 p.m. (EST), at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square, 1536 N. Broadway, New York.

Co-hosted by fibroid survivors Cynthia Bailey (actress and entrepreneur, The Real Housewives of Atlanta) and Kym Lee (celebrity makeup artist), the evening kicks off with a live panel discussion. Panelists include Toya Johnson-Rushing (TV Personality) and Cara Maria Sorbello (MTV’s The Challenge), alongside Bailey, Lee, and others who will share personal stories. Health professionals will provide expert insights and answer audience questions on the importance of regular health screenings and preventative care.

"As a fibroid survivor, I know firsthand how important it is to speak up, share our stories, and prioritize our health,” said Cynthia Bailey. “I’m proud to co-host ‘Your Health in Full Bloom’. This event is about more than awareness; it’s about community, empowerment, and taking control of our wellness together.

The second part of the evening features a VIP banquet dinner followed by a high-energy live concert showcasing top-tier performers. While this year’s performers will be revealed soon, attendees can expect a dynamic, show-stopping performance in the spirit of past headliners like Lil’ Mo and Sevyn Streeter.

Take advantage of early bird pricing using promo code Early30 through Sunday, May 11, 2025. Ticket options include:

• Live Panel Discussion Access starting at $10.

• VIP Reserved All Access Pass (limited to 50 guests) with premium seating.

• VIP All Access Passes (Individual or for Two), including the panel and reception.

• VIP Reserved Table (for 10 guests) including the panel and reception.

The evening's keynote will spotlight groundbreaking advancements in medicine, from innovative treatments for fibroids and vascular conditions to new approaches in managing knee osteoarthritis, presented by leading health expert Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO of USA Clinics Group.

Fibroid Fighters goes beyond raising awareness. In addition to their focus on educating women about fibroid disease, symptoms and treatment, “Your Health in Full Bloom” exemplifies their commitment to building a supportive health community where people can connect, share experiences, and learn from leading health experts.

To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite here. For more information about the event, visit the Fibroid Fighters website at https://www.fibroidfighters.org/

About Fibroid Fighters

The Fibroids Fighters Foundation is a public welfare organization created to advance the cause of women’s health and safe and effective treatment of uterine fibroids. Its mission is to educate the public about the health, social, and economic impact of uterine fibroids, focusing on research and advances in fibroid disease treatment.

