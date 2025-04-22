GRAMMY NOMINATED SINGER, ACTRESS, CEO ANTONIQUE SMITH ANNOUNCED AS OFFICIAL AMBASSADOR OF EARTH DAY 2025 BY EARTHDAY.ORG

Antonique Smith, Earth Day Ambassador EarthDay.org Times Square Event Rev. Lennox Yearwood & Antonique Smith, Co-Founders Climate Revival

On April 22nd Antonique Smith To Perform "Love Song To The Earth" at Earth Day 55th Anniversary at Times Square New York Event- Rev. Yearwood a Featured Speaker

I've dedicated my life to protecting God’s creation, so as an artist being named the 2025 Earth Day ambassador is a responsibility I take seriously.” — Antonique Smith

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington, DC (April 22, 2025) – April 22, 2025 is the 55th Anniversary of Earth Day, themed OUR POWER, OUR PLANET, calling for everyone to unite around renewable energy so we can triple clean electricity by 2030. EARTHDAY.ORG (EDO), the global leader in Earth Day advocacy, observed by over one billion people worldwide every April 22, named critically acclaimed singer, actress, CEO, and co-founder of the non-profit climate organization Climate Revival Antonique Smith , the official ambassador for Earth Day 2025.On April 22nd at a special Earth Day event, Antonique will perform, “Love Song to the Earth” ( https://ffm.to/loveearthpd ) live in Times Square in New York at 12:00 PM EST, in collaboration with EARTHDAY.ORG, presented by OMMM and in partnership with Good News Corporation, produced by Paul Sladkus, Founder of the Times Square Earth and Peace Day Concerts. The free event (12:00-3:00pm ), titled ‘Love Your Mother’ and presented by UK sustainability pioneer Jarvis Smith, will unite singers, speakers and artists in a spirit of joy and love that celebrates and honors our Mother Earth.This year marks the 55th anniversary of Earth Day, and with climate change impacting us all, there’s no better time for collective action to protect our planet.“Every year, we look for new ways to activate and empower people to join the Earth Day movement,” says Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORG. “This year, we’re excited to have Antonique Smith as official Earth Day Ambassador. Her passion and platform will inspire and motivate individuals to take action—no matter how big or small. Together, we will send a clear message to our elected leaders that we love Earth and will protect it.”“Art is in the middle of the word earth, so it’s an honor to use my gifts to make this Earth Day meaningful,” said Antonique Smith. “I’ve dedicated my life to protecting God’s creation, so being named the 2025 Earth Day ambassador is a responsibility I take seriously. I believe in our ability to overcome any challenge. This Earth Day is crucial because our right to clean air, water, and life is at stake. I’m excited to unite the world around Earth Action Day and show that everyone can make a difference. The foundation of it all is love—if we set aside our differences and lean into love for each other and this planet, we can create the world we all hope for.”From Pakistan to Peru, Armenia to America, Norway to Nicaragua—every individual has the power to make a difference for our planet. As Earth Day’s 2025 Ambassador, acclaimed actress and singer Antonique Smith is calling on people around the world to take action and share their impact using the hashtag #EarthActionDay.Whether you're signing petitions, urging elected officials to support renewable energy, reducing your plastic consumption, registering to vote for climate-conscious leaders, or organizing local events like rallies, teach-ins, and town hall displays—every action counts. You can even show your support by featuring the official Earth Day poster in your school, library, or community center. Learn more and get involved at Earth Action Day. A passionate climate advocate for over 11 years, Antonique co-founded Climate Revival in 2024—an initiative that empowers faith-based communities and communities of color to fight for environmental justice through storytelling, music, and art. www.climaterevival.org “We are facing a global climate crisis, and we need an ambassador who represents those suffering from it,” said Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr., Hip Hop Caucus President & CEO, Senior Advisor for Bloomberg Philanthropies and co-founder of Climate Revival. “Antonique Smith is not only talented but has also personally experienced the climate crisis, such as with Superstorm Sandy. As a celebrity and CEO leading a climate organization, Antonique understands what’s at stake. Her love and action are what this moment needs, making her a phenomenal choice to raise awareness for Earth Day’s 55th anniversary.”In her role as Earth Day Ambassador, Antonique will be participating in both in-person and virtual events across the globe throughout 2025. Event highlights include:* 10th Anniversary HBCU Climate Change Conference in New Orleans* Billboard Music Sustainability Summit* Houston Climate Revival Concert* Climate Revival in Compton* March for Future Generations* And more to comeAntonique also joined thousands of volunteers for a major beach cleanup in Santa Monica on April 19, organized in partnership with Heal the Bay and EARTHDAY.ORG, to help remove wildfire debris and protect our coastlines.About EARTHDAY.ORG: Founded in 1970 by the organizers of the first Earth Day, EARTHDAY.ORG has grown into the world’s largest environmental movement, mobilizing over one billion people annually to protect the planet and its people. Our mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental community globally. This year Earth Day marks its 55th anniversary and has designated this year’s Earth Day theme as Our Power, Our Planet. Learn more at EARTHDAY.ORG.About: Antonique Smith is an acclaimed Grammy-nominated singer, actress, and activist and CEO, known for her roles as Faith Evans in Notorious and Mimi Marquez in Rent on Broadway. Recently, she released a reimagined version of Love Song to the Earth, reflecting her dedication to climate activism. Through her nonprofit, Climate Revival, she empowers communities of faith and people of color to tackle environmental issues using storytelling, music, and art.Link to Watch Earth Day New York Times Square Event; https://www.youtube.com/live/vyq0Ub-kn6Y Social Media: @Earthdaynetwork, ommmpresents, @Antoniquesmith, @climaterevival , #EarthActionDayFor media inquiries, bookings, interviews for Antonique contact:Priscilla Clarke, Clarke PR, LLC -priscilla@clarkepr.com, 240-476-9643, www.clarkepr.com Brian Franklin, Clarke PR, LLC -brian@clarkepr.com, 703-201-3875

Love Song To The Earth performed at Sundance ASCAP by Antonique Smith & Toby Gad

