AI-Enabled Data Operations Platform Coginiti Announces Its New Digital Twin Offering

Coginiti, an AI-enabled data operations platform trusted by data teams across finance, healthcare, retail, and government, announces the launch of its groundbreaking new offering: the digital twin. The digital twin is a powerful extension to its core platform that enables organizations to transform their business processes at scale with AI.

Founded in 2020 by veteran data entrepreneur Rick Hall, Coginiti has been on a mission to revolutionize how companies use data. At its core, Coginiti fulfills the needs of analysts and engineers to work with data regardless of its location. With its new digital twin layer, the company is now enabling enterprise customers to build dynamic, operational models of their business that can drive smarter, faster, and more accurate AI-powered transformations.

A digital twin is a virtual representation of an organization's actual systems and processes supporting business transformation. “Digital twinning is the logical next step in the evolution of AI adoption,” says the founder. “AI transformation efforts are failing for many businesses, and we’ve identified three consistent roadblocks: the alignment to measurable business goals, data quality, and systems integration. A digital twin addresses all three by creating a semantic model of the entire business process, layered on top of clean, integrated data.”

This new offering sits atop Coginiti’s “One Door to Data,” which unifies access across fragmented systems without forcing costly, time-consuming data centralization. By giving teams a shared, trustworthy view of data assets and their relationship to business processes, Coginiti enables cross-functional collaboration and agile transformation, especially critical in today’s emerging AI-driven economy.

Hall’s journey to founding Coginiti is rooted in nearly four decades of pioneering work in analytics and enterprise data. Having founded and sold two companies prior, Hall’s previous venture, G4 Analytics, specialized in AI-based retail pricing and promotion. After selling G4 to Nielsen, Hall led global data analytics initiatives for the company, helping transform retail businesses.

“What I saw again and again was that no matter how powerful our central models were, there was always someone at the edge of the business who needed to use the data differently, and there was no easy way for data engineers and analysts to collaborate across that divide,” Hall explains. That realization inspired the creation of Coginiti: a platform built to enable seamless collaboration between technical and business teams, offering flexibility at the edges without compromising trust or control at the center.

Today, Coginiti’s platform is used by over 300 customers, including some of the largest organizations in finance, healthcare, and retail industries, often burdened by sprawling data ecosystems. One such customer, a major healthcare and retail conglomerate, turned to Coginiti after struggling to wrangle insights from over 40 independent data systems. “Trying to centralize all that data would have taken years and still fallen short,” Hall shares. “With Coginiti, they didn’t need to move anything. Our platform gave them a unified access point across their data landscape, and now, the digital twin will give them a clear, live model of how their business operates. That’s a game changer.”

Historically, enterprises have relied on data warehouses for reporting, basic analytics, and well-defined machine learning problems. However, the rise of generalized AI tools like large language models is pushing organizations to think bigger and smarter. “Applying AI at scale requires solving data problems at scale,” says Hall. “You can’t just clean data for one use case anymore. You need a holistic model of your business that reflects how everything fits together, and that’s what a digital twin delivers.”

Digital twin, in Coginiti’s model, offers a real-time representation of business processes, distinct from the systems themselves. This enables organizations to optimize workflows, and ultimately, design transformation strategies grounded in reality. It’s not to replace the existing systems but rather augment them with a layer of intelligence and insight. With this latest innovation and more, Coginiti is poised to lead the next wave of enterprise AI, helping businesses not just survive but thrive.

