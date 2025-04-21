Momcozy Launches Hospital-Grade Belly Wrap to Support and Empower Postpartum Moms

New York, NY, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, a global leader in maternal wellness, proudly announces the launch of the Ergowrap Postpartum Belly Wrap. This release marks a new chapter in Momcozy’s mission to deliver evidence-based, comfort-first innovations that support women from pregnancy through postpartum recovery. Designed to address common challenges after childbirth—such as lower back pain, core instability, and diastasis recti—the Ergowrap Postpartum Belly Wrap provides clinical-level compression, ergonomic support, and breathable comfort in a streamlined design built for everyday wear.

Supporting Moms After Birth

In the weeks following childbirth, more than 60% of mothers experience core weakness , back pain, or abdominal separation—factors that can hinder healing and disrupt daily routines. The Ergowrap Postpartum Belly Wrap is designed to aid postpartum recovery while blending seamlessly into a mother’s lifestyle.

Drawing from the trusted design of its popular maternity belly bands, Momcozy’s Ergowrap Postpartum Belly Wrap integrates the ACA-certified Ergonest Support Structure™—a clinically backed system that delivers ergonomic lower back support to help distribute pressure, ease pain, and make postpartum recovery more comfortable for moms.

Now enhanced with a 3D Abdomen Lifting System, the Ergowrap Postpartum Belly Wrap helps realign the uterus, supports healing from diastasis recti, and stabilizes the core during daily movement.

Designed for Healing, Made for Life

Momcozy Ergowrap Postpartum Belly Wrap – Key Features:

Ergonest Support Structure™ — Featuring an ACA-certified ergonomic design, this advanced support system provides strong, stable reinforcement that evenly distributes pressure across the lower back—helping moms experience effective relief from postpartum lower back pain.





3D Abdomen Lifting System — Provides targeted compression to stabilize the core and support uterine repositioning, which can effectively promote postpartum recovery.





Breathable, Latex-Free Fabric — Moisture-wicking and perforated lining ensures all-day comfort, even under snug clothing.





Discreet Everyday Fit — Available in black, Oyster pink, and grey for effortless layering with any outfit.





Tailored Sizing — The Petite fit comes in sizes M to XL, while the Standard fit ranges from M to 2XL, offering tailored support for a wide range of postpartum journeys.





Built on Trust, Designed with Insight

With over 1 million belly bands sold worldwide, Momcozy has become a trusted name in maternal care by combining clinical expertise with a deep understanding of emotional needs. Committed to innovation in maternal care, Momcozy extends its belly band category from pregnancy to postpartum with the launch of the Momcozy Ergowrap Postpartum Belly Wrap. As the brand’s first hospital-grade postpartum belly wrap, the Momcozy Ergowrap Postpartum Belly Wrap is developed using clinical data and customer insights to deliver targeted compression, ergonomic support, and breathable, high-performance fabric for effective postpartum healing.

Limited-Time “Share & Save” Offer

To celebrate the launch, Momcozy is offering a limited-time “Share & Save” promotion. Customers who refer a friend to purchase the Momcozy Ergowrap postpartum belly wrap will receive 30% off — and so will their referral — encouraging moms to support each other through recovery.

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 3 million mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy’s products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.





To learn more about our brand, visit www.momcozy.com



