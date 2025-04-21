Here’s how mule deer fawns and elk calves have fared through mid-March

Statewide winter survival for mule deer fawns and elk calves has shown to be right in line with years past. Through the middle of March 2025, 67% of fawns and 93% of calves (with tracking collars) have neared the finish line on another winter.

But, the race isn’t over just yet.

Depending on weather, late-March and April are often when fawn and calf mortality is the highest because the young animals' fat reserves are largely depleted, and their digestive systems need time to convert to digesting fresh, green forage.

“Right now, in the middle of April, things are looking promising for both deer and elk,” said Toby Boudreau, Fish and Game’s Deer and Elk Coordinator. “We’ll know for sure what survival will look like in the coming month, after we’ve tallied up the final numbers.”

For mule deer fawns in particular, a stretch of cold, wet weather in the early spring can substantially decrease survival, and biologists can see winter-related mortality as late as May.

A glimpse into winter survival