DEADLINE ALERT for SMTC, QUBT, RKLB, MRVI: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC)

Class Period: August 27, 2024 – February 7, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 22, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that its CopperEdge products did not meet the needs of its server rack customer or end users; (2) that, as a result, the CopperEdge products required certain rack architecture changes; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s sales of CopperEdge products would not ramp-up during fiscal 2026; (4) that, as a result, sales of CopperEdge products would be lower-than-expected; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT)

Class Period: March 30, 2020 – January 15, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 28, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants overstated the capabilities of QCI’s quantum computing technologies, products, and/or services; (2) Defendants overstated the scope and nature of QCI’s relationship with NASA, as well as the scope and nature of QCI’s NASA-related contracts and/or subcontracts; (3) Defendants overstated QCI’s progress in developing a TFLN foundry, the scale of the purported TFLN foundry, and orders for the Company’s TFLN chips; (4) QCI’s business dealings with Quad M Solutions, Inc. and millionways, Inc. both qualified as related party transactions; (5) accordingly, QCI’s revenues relied, at least in part, on undisclosed related party transactions; (6) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on QCI’s business and reputation; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB)

Class Period: November 12, 2024 – February 25, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 28, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s plans for three barge landing tests were significantly delayed; (2) a critical potable water problem was not scheduled to be fixed until January 2026, which delayed preparation of the launch pad; (3) as a result of the foregoing, there was a substantial risk that Rocket Lab’s Neutron rocket would not launch in mid-2025; (4) Neutron’s only contract was made at a discount with an unreliable partner; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI)

Class Period: August 7, 2024 – February 24, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Maravai lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (2) as a result, the Company inaccurately recognized revenue on certain transactions during fiscal 2024; (3) its goodwill was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

