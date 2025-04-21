Avista Foundation awards 58 grants supporting health and human services
So far this year, the Avista Foundation has awarded over $316,000 to support local communities.
SPOKANE, Wash., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its first quarter, the Avista Foundation awarded $316,250 in grants to 58 nonprofit organizations across Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Alaska, and Montana to support health and human services.
“Everyone deserves the opportunity to lead a healthy life. And these community partners are working to make that possible by offering essential support, from healthcare to social services, helping people overcome challenges and live well,” said Avista President and CEO Heather Rosentrater. “The Avista Foundation is honored to have a role in supporting this important work.”
The full list of first-quarter awards includes the following:
|Name
|State
|Award
|A Woman's Worth
|Washington
|$5,000
|Akin (formerly Children's Home Society of Washington)
|Washington
|$1,000
|American Red Cross
|Washington
|$5,000
|Boundary Regional Community Health Center Inc (dba Kaniksu Community Health)
|Idaho
|$750
|Cancer Can’t
|Washington
|$20,000
|Cascade Community Pool Corporation
|Oregon
|$4,000
|CDAIDE
|Idaho
|$2,500
|CHAS Health Foundation
|Washington
|$2,500
|Chewelah Faith Resources Group
|Washington
|$2,000
|Circles of Caring Adult Day Health Foundation, Inc.
|Washington
|$2,000
|Community Health Alliance
|Montana
|$1,000
|Elevations
|Washington
|$2,000
|Fairfield Care
|Washington
|$1,000
|Family Impact Network
|Washington
|$2,000
|Family Promise of Juneau
|Alaska
|$5,000
|Family Promise of North Idaho Inc.
|Idaho
|$1,500
|Family Promise of Spokane
|Washington
|$10,000
|Friendly Kitchen/Meals On Wheels Roseburg
|Oregon
|$1,500
|H E Gritman Senior Citizens Center
|Washington
|$750
|Human Rights Spokane
|Washington
|$2,500
|Idaho Foodbank Warehouse, Inc.
|Idaho
|$3,500
|Interlink, Inc.
|Washington
|$5,000
|Kin Support Program - Haa Yaitx'u Saiani
|Alaska
|$5,000
|La Clinica del Valle Family Health Care Center Inc (dba La Clinica)
|Oregon
|$7,500
|Lake City Center Inc. (Lake City Senior Center)
|Idaho
|$1,000
|Lilac Services for the Blind
|Washington
|$3,000
|Maddie's Place
|Washington
|$6,000
|NAMI Far North
|Idaho
|$1,000
|NAMI Spokane
|Washington
|$2,500
|NEW Health Programs Association
|Washington
|$5,000
|Northwest Harvest EMM
|Washington
|$2,000
|Onward Roseburg
|Oregon
|$2,500
|Orchard Ridge Senior Living
|Idaho
|$1,000
|Post Falls Food Bank (dba 3rd Avenue Marketplace)
|Idaho
|$1,500
|Project Hope Spokane (dba River City Youth Ops)
|Washington
|$3,000
|Project Id Inc.
|Washington
|$2,500
|Providence Inland Northwest Foundation
|Washington
|$10,000
|Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation
|Washington
|$50,000
|Reimagining Charity Inc.
|Idaho
|$3,000
|Reliance Ministries, Inc.
|Idaho
|$2,500
|RISE Network Inc.
|Washington
|$1,500
|Ronald McDonald Charities of the Inland Northwest
|Washington
|$5,000
|Sandpoint Area Seniors, Inc.
|Idaho
|$1,000
|Silver Valley Seniors, Inc.
|Idaho
|$1,000
|Spokane Helpers Network
|Washington
|$1,000
|St. Vincent de Paul (St. Francis of Assisi - Moscow Conference)
|Idaho
|$2,500
|The Lighthouse for the Blind, Inc.
|Washington
|$2,500
|The ZONE at Northeast Community Center
|Washington
|$7,000
|Tri-State Hospital Foundation
|Washington
|$10,000
|Union Gospel Mission Association of Spokane
|Washington
|$3,000
|Unique Center for Athletes of All Needs
|Idaho
|$2,750
|University of Washington Foundation
|Washington
|$10,000
|University of Washington Foundation
|Alaska
|$6,250
|Upper Columbia Resource Conservation and Development District
|Washington
|$60,000
|Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington & Northern Idaho
|Washington
|$5,000
|Wallace Food Bank Inc.
|Idaho
|$750
|Wishing Star Foundation
|Washington
|$2,500
|Women & Children's Free Restaurant & Community Kitchen
|Washington
|$5,000
Organizations can see their eligibility and apply for funding by visiting avistafoundation.com.
About the Avista Foundation
Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $17 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited-income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.
The Avista logo is a trademark of Avista Corporation.
To unsubscribe from Avista’s news release distribution, send reply message to dalila.sheehan@avistacorp.com
Contact:
Media: Ariana Barrey (509) 279-3308, Ariana.Barrey@avistacorp.com
Avista 24/7 Media Access: (509) 495-4174
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.