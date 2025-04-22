SKLAR KIRSH’S ANDREW KIRSH AND JEFFREY SKLAR NAMED 'LEGAL VISIONARIES' BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

Andrew Kirsh Jeff Sklar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that the Los Angeles Times has recognized Co-Founders Andrew Kirsh and Jeffrey Sklar as “Legal Visionaries” in a special feature.Those awarded are “some of the best and brightest in a large and highly competitive world of Southern California professionals, but it is their dogged dedication to both clients and craft that make them worthy of this recognition,” states the publisher.Andrew Kirsh chairs the firm’s Real Estate Department and is a member of the firm’s Management Committee. Kirsh is an experienced commercial real estate transactional attorney, who “represents investors, funds, developers and lenders in acquisitions, equity investments, syndications, fund formation, financing and foreclosures,” according to the feature. Among his notable accomplishments, the publisher highlights that Kirsh “has led high-profile deals, including the $153.5-million Aon Center acquisition and a $107-million multifamily purchase in Washington.”Kirsh was named a “Commercial Real Estate Visionary” by Los Angeles Times in 2024.Jeffrey Sklar co-chairs the firm’s Corporate practice. Sklar “advises clients across industries, including advertising, entertainment, technology and hospitality, specializing in corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and executive compensation,” states the profile. The publication continues that Sklar’s “notable representations include Innovate MR’s growth investment from CIVC Partners and Ohmega Technologies’ sale to Arcline Investment Management.”Earlier this year, Sklar was selected as a nominee for the Los Angeles Times Executive Leadership Award.

