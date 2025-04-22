H.E. Liron Zaslansky Inspires at The Dealmakers’ Investors Roundtable in Dubai

H.E. Liron Zaslansky at The Dealmakers’ Investors Roundtable in Dubai (L-R) Saoud Bin Hamoodah, Aviad Tamir, H.E. Liron Zaslansky, Dr. Raphael Nagel, Engr. Ahmed Ali Mousa AlNaqbi, and Mohamed Al Ali

Consul-General of Israel in Dubai champions economic diplomacy and cross-border partnerships at high-level gathering of global investors.

The UAE and Israel serve as a model for how economic collaboration can pave the way for sustainable and inclusive growth in the region and beyond.” — H.E. Zaslansky

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dealmakers welcomed H.E. Liron Zaslansky, Consul-General of Israel in Dubai, as the Guest of Honour at its exclusive Investors Roundtable held at DMCC. Her Excellency delivered a powerful keynote address that underscored the importance of economic diplomacy and collaboration in shaping a resilient, globally connected future.

Speaking to a select audience of visionary investors, entrepreneurs, and global business leaders, H.E. Zaslansky reflected on the dynamic evolution of UAE–Israel relations since the signing of the Abraham Accords. She emphasized that diplomacy today is not confined to politics alone—it is deeply rooted in economic interdependence, innovation, and the shared pursuit of prosperity.

"Every investment made across borders becomes a vote of confidence in peace, progress, and partnership," she stated. "The UAE and Israel serve as a model for how economic collaboration can pave the way for sustainable and inclusive growth in the region and beyond."

Her speech resonated deeply with the Investors Roundtable's theme—"Connecting Capital with Purpose"—as she encouraged participants to see themselves not only as investors but as modern diplomats of progress. She highlighted the critical role of private enterprise in forging lasting ties that transcend cultural and geographic boundaries.

The event, hosted by The Dealmakers, brought together decision-makers from over 20 countries, further reinforcing Dubai’s status as a nexus of global innovation and strategic alliances. It also demonstrated the powerful synergy between business and diplomacy—a core mission of The Dealmakers as it continues to foster global economic diplomacy through its high-level gatherings.

As The Dealmakers continues its global journey—with upcoming gathering, the Investors Roundtable in Malta on the 8th of July, 2025 in Valletta-Malta —the message from H.E. Zaslansky serves as a timely call to action: Let business be the bridge to peace, and let innovation unite us. With powerful tools and a trusted network, The Dealmakers remains committed to connecting capital with purpose, and transforming conversations into meaningful collaborations.

