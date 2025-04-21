A Cereal Sensation - Chapel School’s Epic Domino Chain Feeds Hundreds in Westchester

The Chapel School Logo Blue Ribbon Foundation New York Logo Middle School students from The Chapel School with donations of 413 boxes of cereal for Feeding Westchester (Photo Credit: The chapel School / Michael Schultz) Blue Ribbon Foundation Board Members, Tiffany Tinson, Kim Coley-Thomas, President Nancy Al-Omoush and Lisa Jones at launch of TCS’s Lutheran Schools Week Cereal Domino Train (Photo Credit: The Chapel School / Kate Marino) Student helping Load donations to Feeding Westchester! (Photo Credit: The chapel School / Michael Schultz)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chapel School (TCS) celebrated Lutheran Schools Week in a fun and meaningful way by creating a massive domino train made up of more than 400 cereal boxes. The boxes were generously donated by families from TCS Preschool through 8th Grade, demonstrating the school community’s commitment to giving back.Sponsored by The Blue Ribbon Foundation (BRF), the event brought students, teachers, and parents together for a memorable afternoon. After the domino display delighted the crowd, students loaded all of the cereal boxes onto a truck headed for Feeding Westchester — a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending hunger in the Westchester County area by sourcing and distributing nutritious food to neighbors in need.“This was a tremendous school-wide effort,” said Nancy Al-Omoush, President of The Blue Ribbon Foundation. “TCS families were incredibly generous, and our middle school students showed real leadership in designing and setting up the domino course. It was such a fun and inspiring afternoon — a perfect blend of creativity, teamwork, and community service.”The donation will help support Feeding Westchester’s ongoing mission to ensure that no one in the community goes hungry. Each cereal box collected will become part of a meal for a local family in need, reminding students of the power of small actions to make a big difference.For more information about the Blue Ribbon Foundation, please visit www.BRF-NY.org About The Chapel School:Founded in 1947, The Chapel School in Bronxville, NY, provides a nurturing, faith-based education for students from preschool through grade eight. A ministry of Village Lutheran Church, The Chapel School is known for academic excellence, character formation, and its welcoming community.For more information, visit www.thechapelschool.org About Feeding Westchester:Feeding Westchester is a member of Feeding America, the nationwide network of more than 200 food banks serving every state in the United States. Our mission is to nourish our neighbors in the fight against hunger. We envision a community where all people have access to the food they need today, and the fundamental resources to build a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.feedingwestchester.org

