Curtains Up for the Coast: New York City 'Friendraiser' for Hamptons Songbook

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In New York City on May 7th, 2025 supporters are encouraged to come and support the Annual “friendraiser” for the Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea at the Triad Theatre (located at 158 West 72nd Street).LTV Studios in East Hampton announces the return of its acclaimed musical series for Summer 2025: Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, produced by Donna Rubin and LTV’s Creative Director Josh Gladstone is an acclaimed musical series produced at LTV Studios in East Hampton each Summer. This captivating concert series brings together a stellar lineup of celebrated cabaret and Broadway performers, presented in an inspired, reimagined industrial television studio—where state-of-the-art lighting and sound meet the romantic charm of café-style seating, modular staging, and a gleaming Baby Grand piano.Each performance offers an up-close, electrifying encounter with the great American songbook and beyond, interpreted by some of today’s most gifted vocalists and musicians.Doors for the Friendraiser Open at 6:00PM and the performance is from 6:30pm-8:00pm with performers including Maria Abous, Eric Comstock, Natalie Douglas, Barbara Fasano, Karen Murphy, Mark Nadler, Steve Ross, Craig Rubano, Marta Sanders, and KT Sullivan.Tickets for the Annual “friendraiser” are available online: https://bit.ly/3En4G07 About Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea:LTV Studios in East Hampton concert series brings world-class cabaret and Broadway talent to the East End. Produced by Donna Rubin and LTV’s Creative Director Josh Gladstone, this unique musical experience transforms LTV’s industrial-chic television studio into an intimate performance venue complete with state-of-the-art lighting, superb acoustics, café-style seating, modular staging, and a stunning Baby Grand piano. The Songbook series offers a front-row seat to legendary music, interpreted by today’s finest performers in an up-close, unforgettable setting. Whether you are rolling off the beach or seeking an evening of sophisticated song, Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea is your new go-to destination for live music in the Hamptons.LTV is a tax-exempt 501c(3) organization and donations are deductible as defined by IRS regulations.For more information, please visit: www.ltveh.org/hamptons-summer-songbook-by-the-sea IG: @ltveh | F: LTVEH | X / T: @localtveh | Y: @LTVeasthampton

