Large Synchronous Motors Market to Hit USD 12.7 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Focus on Energy Efficiency & Automation

Synchronous motors offer high efficiency, power factor correction & durability, making them ideal for energy-saving & continuous-duty industrial applications.

The large synchronous motors is moving into a growth, driven by the dual trends of energy efficiency. Manufacturers who focus on digital integration & sustainability,” — opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at FMI

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Large Synchronous Motors Market is witnessing a strong growth trajectory, projected to grow from USD 7.46 billion in 2025 to USD 12.7 billion by 2035, at a steady CAGR of 5.5%. This market surge is fueled by increasing industrial demand for energy-efficient, high-torque motor solutions across heavy industries including mining, steel, oil & gas, cement, and power generation.Large synchronous motors typically rated above 1,000 kW are gaining traction due to their unmatched efficiency, constant-speed performance, and reliability in critical infrastructure applications. These motors are indispensable in driving compressors, pumps, mills, and fans under continuous-duty cycles. With industries intensifying their focus on optimizing operational efficiency, the adoption of large synchronous motors is scaling rapidly.One of the standout benefits of large synchronous motors is their ability to offer built-in power factor correction, enabling energy savings while reducing dependency on external correction equipment. Additionally, these motors are tailored to withstand dynamic loads, making them ideal for rugged environments and 24/7 operations.Amidst growing global awareness around sustainability and carbon neutrality, industries are replacing aging induction motors with more efficient synchronous alternatives. Synchronous motors have proven 2-8% higher efficiency in large-scale industrial setups this not only translates into lower operational costs but also aligns with green manufacturing mandates worldwide. The latest market research report offers an in-depth analysis of:- Market size projections from 2025 to 2035- Regional growth forecasts across 7 major geographies- Competitive landscape and company profiles- Market drivers, trends, and challenges- Application-specific insights (mining, steel, cement, etc.)- Technology evolution and innovation roadmaps- Key Factors Shaping Market DynamicsEnergy efficiency regulations, increasing automation, rising infrastructure spending, and robust growth in resource-intensive industries are shaping the large synchronous motors market. Sustainability goals and demand for high-performance equipment are further accelerating the market transformation.𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲 𝗦𝘆𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗲𝘀 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗲 𝗔𝗺𝗶𝗱 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀With the advent of Industry 4.0, the integration of automation in manufacturing plants, power facilities, and water treatment systems is on the rise. This transition is generating increased demand for large synchronous motors due to their ability to provide stable torque and reduce energy loss in automated systems.Automation also brings stringent requirements for precision and durability two attributes that synchronous motors are uniquely positioned to deliver. As global factories become smarter, the demand for motors that can operate efficiently under digital control systems continues to expand.𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗙𝘂𝗲𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲 𝗦𝘆𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀The expansion of national grids and the modernization of aging power plants are driving fresh demand for reliable large motor solutions. Large synchronous motors are increasingly being deployed in thermal, hydro, and nuclear power stations for auxiliary applications such as driving cooling systems, condensate pumps, and forced draft fans.Governments in both developed and developing economies are making record investments in power infrastructure to meet growing energy needs and decarbonization goals, creating significant opportunities for synchronous motor manufacturers. With growing demand for rare earth elements, copper, and iron ore, mining companies are investing in high-capacity extraction and processing facilities.Large synchronous motors are key to operating ore crushers, conveyors, and grinders—equipment that demands high torque and endurance. Their robust design and minimal maintenance requirements make them a preferred choice in remote and harsh mining environments.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀- Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2035- Rising energy efficiency mandates boost demand- Mining, oil & gas, and steel industries are primary adopters- Automation and digitization enhance market potential- Asia Pacific remains the fastest-growing region- Synchronous motors preferred for constant-speed, high-load applications- Energy-Efficient Motors Drive Transformation in Large Synchronous Motor IndustryGrowing global mandates to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are steering industries toward energy-efficient technologies. Large synchronous motors, with their inherent ability to reduce electrical losses and eliminate reactive power, are central to this transition.Unlike induction motors, synchronous motors maintain efficiency even at high load levels, making them highly suitable for large-scale operations that run 24/7. This efficiency not only supports environmental targets but also translates into long-term cost savings.𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲 𝗦𝘆𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗚𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗢𝗶𝗹 & 𝗚𝗮𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀Oil & gas facilities require motors that offer both precision and the ability to withstand extreme conditions. Large synchronous motors deliver both, especially in upstream and midstream applications such as gas compression and pipeline pumping.In power generation, these motors are increasingly being chosen for high-load processes due to their stability, efficiency, and built-in power factor correction capabilities. As aging assets get replaced, synchronous motors are becoming a go-to upgrade.𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲 𝗦𝘆𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀- ABB Ltd. – Offers a comprehensive range of high-power synchronous motors with custom designs for mining, metals, and power sectors.- Siemens AG – Focused on energy-efficient large motors integrated with digital monitoring solutions.- General Electric (GE) – Provides robust synchronous motors tailored for oil & gas, chemicals, and utilities.- Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC) – Known for innovative motor designs with low harmonic distortion.- Hyundai Electric – Serves Asian and Middle Eastern markets with compact, high-efficiency synchronous motor solutions.- Innovation in High-Torque Motors Boosts Large Synchronous Motor Market PotentialRecent advancements in motor design, such as enhanced rotor cooling systems, composite materials, and digital twin-based monitoring, are enabling higher torque densities and lower maintenance overheads. These innovations are unlocking new applications and driving greater adoption.Manufacturers are also integrating smart sensors and predictive diagnostics to ensure real-time performance tracking, minimizing downtimes in critical operations making synchronous motors smarter and more resilient than ever before.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀- North America: Driven by industrial retrofits and energy efficiency mandates- Latin America: Growing mining activities and infrastructure expansion- Western Europe: Focus on sustainable industrial transformation- Eastern Europe: Investments in power generation and heavy industries- East Asia: Strong demand from China, Japan, and South Korea's manufacturing sectors- South Asia & Pacific: Rapid industrialization and urban infrastructure growth- Middle East & Africa: Oil & gas sector expansions and utility modernization projects𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫:The segmentation is into 25 to 40 MW, 40 to 60 MW, and 60 to 80 MW.𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The segmentation is into Compressors, Pumps, Fans, Extruders, Mixers, Conveyor Belts, and Others.𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:The segmentation is into Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Automotive, and Others.𝗕𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:The segmentation is into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). 