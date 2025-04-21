BestAgents.us proudly announces the recipients of its Top Real Estate Professionals for 2025.

NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This prestigious award recognizes those who have a deep understanding of the local market and the current trends while maintaining outstanding client service in every transaction.

From understanding the best opportunities that exist in the market to negotiating advantageous terms, there are many advantages to working with an experienced and reputable real estate expert. Most importantly, these agents understand that their client’s needs come above all else and therefore, they invest their time in getting to know their clients’ individual targets and objectives to help them create a plan to reach them. Listed below are several of the latest agents that have demonstrated a commitment to providing the highest level of service.

Sam Powell, Realtor, Berwyn/IL

Shatanya Gay, Realtor, Westlake/OH

Anastasia Pena, Broker Associate, Houston/TX

Cindy Badgley, Broker Associate, Fort Myers/FL

Andrea Barrios, Owner/Mortgage Broker/Loan Officer, Pearland/TX

Carin Lundahl, Realtor, Huntington Beach/CA

Christopher Rowley, Realtor Associate, Providence/RI

Heidi Calaway, Real Estate Consultant, Melbourne/FL

Pearl Hergert Heaton, Realtor, Roseburg/OR

Montserrat Presas, Realtor Associate, Miami/FL

Michelle Rinaldi , CEO/Director/Realtor, Riveria Beach/FL

Jessica Garner, Realtor/ Group Owner, Birmingham/MI

Jonathan Vizcaino, Relocation Specialist, San Diego/CA

Jan Mackenzie, Broker Associate/ Group Lead, Reno/NV

Jasmine Beck, Realtor, Alpharetta/GA

Matthew Sandy, Realtor/Team Lead, Hockessin/DE

Eric Horn, Owner/Real Estate Specialist, Phoenix/AZ

Jennifer Echeverry, Principle Agent/ Team Lead, Suwanee/GA

Daniel Matusiak, Broker Associate, Sarasota/FL

Dennis Huffine, Partner/ Senior Business Broker, Omaha/NE

Mindy Winslow, Realtor Associate/ Notary Signing Agent, Ocala/FL

Rehbell "Rebel" Taylor, Real Estate Consultant, Apollo Beach/FL

Christina James, Realtor, Springboro/OH

Cindy Salinas, Realtor, Fort Worth/TX

Vinay Gupta, Realtor/ Public Adjuster, Levittown/PA

Audra Moyer, Broker Associate, Englewood/CO

Kenneth Townsend, Realtor, Palm Springs/CA

Zachory Schuchman, Commercial Real Esate Broker, Denver/CO

Paul Ekstrom, Owner/Broker, Andover/MN

Emily Roberts, Real Estate Broker, Evansville/IN

Cynthia Harkins, Senior Real Estate Manager, Juptier/FL

Nancy Reagan, Senior Advisor, Maineville/OH

Nicole "Nikki" Noel Baca, Realtor, Fort Worth/TX

Marie Nader, Realtor Associate, Avon/OH

Helen Wiegman, Broker Associate, Sarasota/FL

Joseph Falcone, Realtor/ Team Lead, Solana Beach/CA

Jana Rhein, Realtor, Colorado Springs/CO

Katherine McCall, Real Estate Advisor, Miami/FL

Best Agents recognizes the top real estate professionals across the nation to help buyers, sellers, and investors match with the most qualified agents in their area. Best Agent's comprehensive database of real estate professionals features agents by local expertise, verified licenses, transaction history, and specializations to make sure that consumers are provided with the highest level of knowledge, seamless end-to-end service, and transparency in the buying and selling process.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.