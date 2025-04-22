Exclusive Roofing Discounts for Veterans from King Roofing

King Roofing honors veterans with exclusive discounts—10% off roof repairs (up to $250) and 5% off new roof replacements (up to $1,000).

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- King Roofing, a trusted name in residential roofing services across Naples and Southwest Florida, proudly announces an exclusive discount program to honor and support U.S. veterans. As a token of appreciation for their service, King Roofing is offering a 10% discount (up to $250) on all roof repairs and a 5% discount (up to $1,000) on new roof replacements for veterans.

This initiative reflects King Roofing’s commitment to giving back to those who have served the country. With over 45 years of experience providing high-quality roofing solutions, King Roofing understands the importance of a strong, durable roof in protecting homes and families. The company is dedicated to ensuring that veterans receive top-tier roofing services at a more affordable price.

“We are incredibly grateful for the sacrifices our veterans have made for our country,” said Bill King, Owner of King Roofing. “Offering this discount is our way of giving back and showing our appreciation. We want to ensure that those who have served can have a safe and secure roof over their heads without financial strain.”

Veterans in Naples, Bonita Springs, Estero, Golden Gate, and Marco Island can take advantage of this exclusive offer by contacting King Roofing to schedule a free estimate. The company’s team of experienced roofing professionals is ready to assist with everything from minor repairs to full new roof replacements, ensuring the highest quality workmanship and customer satisfaction.

For more information or to claim this special veterans discount, visit King Roofing’s website or call (239) 598-2414.

About King Roofing

King Roofing has been a trusted provider of residential roofing services in Naples and Southwest Florida for over 45 years. Specializing in roof repairs, new roof replacements, and installations, the company is known for its commitment to quality, customer service, and community involvement. King Roofing takes pride in helping homeowners protect their properties with durable, long-lasting roofing solutions.



Legal Disclaimer:

