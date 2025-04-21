ThriftBooks® Launches ThriftBooks BuyBack Program Features for Bulk Booksellers

ThriftBooks Expands BuyBack Program to Serve Bulk Booksellers Nationwide

Seattle, WA, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriftBooks Global, LLC, the world’s largest independent online seller of used books, is proud to announce the expansion of ThriftBooks BuyBack® to better serve bulk booksellers, libraries, and institutional partners across the United States. The enhanced program streamlines the process of selling large volumes of books, offering competitive pricing, simplified logistics, and dedicated support for high-volume sellers.

The ThriftBooks BuyBack consumer program first launched in 2023. The program grew quickly, exceeding all expectations, and continues to welcome individuals to scan their personal bookshelves and home libraries, and then send their books, complete with free shipping, to ThriftBooks and receive either cash via PayPal or store credit.

Today, ThriftBooks introduces enhanced features for bulk booksellers who have larger trades (800+ books), including managing the truck pick up with quick delivery and fast payment upon processing. With this expansion, ThriftBooks continues its commitment to promoting sustainability and the circular economy by extending the life of millions of books.

Key Features of ThriftBooks BuyBack for Bulk Sellers:

Free shipping. Prepaid shipping and logistics support for seamless book transfer.

Prepaid shipping and logistics support for seamless book transfer. Fast Payouts. Competitive prices with fast payout upon receiving and processing your loads. No need to wait until your book sells for payment.

Competitive prices with fast payout upon receiving and processing your loads. No need to wait until your book sells for payment. Bulk-Seller Friendly Tools. Easy-to-use scanner capabilities and bulk ISBN upload functionality with real-time pricing to assess large inventories in minutes.

Easy-to-use scanner capabilities and bulk ISBN upload functionality with real-time pricing to assess large inventories in minutes. Dedicated Account Management. Personalized service from ThriftBooks experts to ensure smooth transactions and consistent communication.

Personalized service from ThriftBooks experts to ensure smooth transactions and consistent communication. Sustainable Impact. Every book sold through ThriftBooks BuyBack contributes to environmental sustainability and access to affordable reading materials.

“Bulk booksellers and institutions have always played a critical role in the book ecosystem,” said Martin Sandoval, Director of Supply Chain Management at ThriftBooks. “Our enhanced BuyBack features are designed to make it easier for these partners to efficiently and profitably sell their books, while contributing to our shared mission of keeping books in circulation and out of landfills.”

ThriftBooks will be present at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books, the largest book festival in the United States, on April 26-27, 2025, at the USC campus in Los Angeles. The ThriftBooks BuyBack supply team members will be at booth #031 at the Los Angeles Festival of Books to answer questions and sign-up interested partners ranging from consumers to libraries to larger bulk booksellers.

Interested sellers can also visit www.thriftbooks.com/buyback to learn more.

About ThriftBooksThrift Books Global LLC is the world’s largest independent online seller of used books, having sold more than 295 million used books since its inception. Founded in Seattle in 2003, ThriftBooks operates multiple processing centers throughout the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and rare/collectible books. ThriftBooks sells across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, and others. ThriftBooks.com provides a best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience, as evidenced by its 2025 Best Online Shops recognition, its 2025 Best Customer Service award seven years in a row, and its 5-star Trustpilot score with more than 2.1 million customer reviews. Customers who shop at ThriftBooks.com enjoy everyday low prices and can earn free books through the company’s much loved loyalty program, ReadingRewards.

Media Contacts:

Barbara Hagen for ThriftBooks

bhagen@thriftbooks.com

Attachment

Barbara Hagen ThriftBooks 2533366996 bhagen@thriftbooks.com

