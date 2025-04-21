Kham's House From Grief to Grace: One Mother’s Mission to Support Young Cancer Warriors Now Celebrates Three Years of Hope

Dallas, TX, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kham’s House announces its 3-year anniversary celebration, unveiling an expanded slate of services for adolescents and young adults (AYAs) facing cancer and life-altering illnesses. Founded by Kischa Dawson-Howard in honor of her late son Khamron, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma at 18, the nonprofit has become a vital refuge for families navigating serious illness. On April 27, 2025, Kham’s House will mark this milestone with a renewed mission to serve even more families through healing, connection, and care.





“Resilient and Radiant: Kischa Dawson-Howard, MSW, stands proudly as the founder of Kham’s House—turning heartbreak into healing for hundreds of families facing adolescent cancer in Dallas-Fort Worth.”

“Kham’s House was born from the most painful season of my life,” said Kischa Dawson-Howard, MSW. “But it also revealed how powerful love, compassion, and community can be when people rally behind you. I built Kham’s House so no other family would have to fight this battle alone.”

Bridging a Critical Gap in Cancer Care for Young Adults

AYA cancer patients—typically ages 15 to 39—often fall into a care gap, aging out of pediatric services but not yet served by adult systems. Kham’s House uniquely fills this void by offering:

Reduced-cost or free lodging for families traveling for treatment

for families traveling for treatment Fertility preservation support (often not covered by insurance)

(often not covered by insurance) Compassion kits and healing journals for emotional wellness

for emotional wellness Future programs: caregiver support, grief counseling, expressive therapy (art, music, cooking)

Each service is grounded in the nonprofit’s core values: Courage, Care, Compassion, and Comfort.

A Home-Like Haven Amid Crisis

Though Kham’s House is working toward a permanent facility near Parkland Hospital, the organization has already created a deeply nurturing experience:

“When you walk in, you hear gentle music, open a stocked fridge, light a candle, and breathe,” said Dawson-Howard. “We’ve designed every detail to soothe the chaos families face.”

Kham’s House also operates Kham’s Legacy Candles and custom journals, two social ventures that fund services while celebrating Kham’s passion for creativity, cooking, and calm.

Built by Community, Sustained by Love

Kham’s House recently completed its third cohort in the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Social Innovation Incubator and is seeking:

Board Members

Corporate & community partners,

Volunteers for care kit assembly and special events

“Every $10, every journal packed, every candle lit—it all matters,” Dawson-Howard said. “This is how we say to families: You’re not alone.”

A Call to Action: Help Us Serve 20% More Families by the End of 2025

Over 500 AYA patients are diagnosed with cancer in the Dallas-Fort Worth area every year. Many travel hundreds of miles to receive specialized care. Kham’s House aims to increase its capacity to meet that need and invites the public to help light the way.





“A Legacy of Love: Kischa Dawson-Howard channels her son’s light through service. Her mission—ensure no young cancer patient or parent ever feels alone in their journey.”

About Kham’s House

Kham’s House is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (Tax ID: 88-1412565) offering lodging, emotional care, and practical support to adolescents and young adults facing cancer and serious diseases. Inspired by the life of Khamron “Kham” Dawson, the organization honors his legacy through healing, dignity, and unwavering compassion.

To support, volunteer, or learn more, visit www.khamshouse.org

Media Inquiries: care@khamshouse.org | 469-580-5574

