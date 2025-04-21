Insurers need to explain premium increases

This rule applies to auto and home insurance, including manufactured home, condominium and renters insurance.

What consumers can do

If your premium increases when your policy renews, you can ask your insurance company why. To do so, send them a message using the contact information on your renewal notice or billing statement.

Make sure the message includes your name, policy number and the renewal date of your policy. For example, you could write:

“My name is Jack Q. Policyholder and my auto insurance premiums went up. My policy number is 654321 and my renewal date is June 2, 2024. Please mail me an explanation for why my premiums went up.”

What insurance companies have to do

When a policy renews and the premium increases, the policyholder can ask you why. If they do, you need to give them a reasonable explanation using terms they can understand.

You also need to include a disclaimer on renewal notices or renewal billing statements. It should use at least 12-point bold font and have language similar to:

"If your premiums increased when your policy renewed, you can ask for an explanation by contacting us in writing. See Chapter 284-30A WAC for more information on your right to an explanation for your rate increase."

The disclaimer also needs to include your company’s contact information.

Changes coming in 2027

Starting June 1, 2027, if your premium increases by 10% or more when your policy renews, your insurance company needs to tell you why. They also need to provide this explanation if you ask for it.

Your insurer will send you a written notice explaining the main reasons for the increase, which may include:

Location of the vehicle

Driving record

Miles you've driven

Number of drivers

Number of vehicles

Claims you've filed

Discounts

Fees and surcharges

Age

Credit history

Education

Gender

Marital status

Occupation

Property age, location and value

They may also include other reasons.