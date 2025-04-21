Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

TORONTO, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Preferred share ($0.700 annualized). Distributions are payable May 9, 2025 to shareholders on record as at April 30, 2025.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $8.95 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $12.32 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $21.27 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details Class A Share (LFE) $0.10000 Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.05833 Record Date: April 30, 2025 Payable Date: May 9, 2025





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.