Scrut Automation Unveils Teammates: AI-Powered GRC for Growing Companies

MILPITAS, Calif., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Scrut Automation, the creator of the next-gen GRC platform for fast-growing companies, announced the launch of Scrut Teammates, a system of verticalized AI agents that helps teams streamline and accelerate compliance and cyber risk management operations. This allows growing enterprises to manage both growth and risk more effectively, without having to choose between them. Built on top of the core Scrut Platform which already serves thousands of growing enterprises worldwide, Scrut Teammates helps unlock the next level of GRC automation by bringing intelligence, speed, and scale to compliance and risk workflows. With this launch, Scrut Automation becomes a pioneer in the NextGen GRC space to offer an AI agentic solution that transforms GRC workflows from a paperwork exercise to a risk-first approach. Scrut Teammates also brings forth new use cases of how businesses are able to apply Generative AI to address critical business needs.

While traditional GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance) automation addresses workflow orchestration and evidence collection, it still relies heavily on manual judgment to assess the adequacy of those artifacts. Until now, GRC professionals have had to take on effort-intensive tasks that involve cross-checking internal policies and procedures, manually reviewing evidence artifacts, and sifting through large sets of unstructured data to detect issues. This manual, time-consuming work in combination with being constantly prepared for complex audit checks leave little flexibility for GRC teams to design and implement strategic initiatives.

This gap is not merely a matter of limited bandwidth—it stems from a widening shortage of expert talent in the cybersecurity space. According to ISACA’s State of Cybersecurity 2024 report, 57% of organizations say their cybersecurity teams are understaffed, and 46% report having open roles for mid- or senior-level positions. The challenge isn’t just hiring more people—it’s accessing the specialized expertise needed to manage today’s complex risk landscape. As a result, many teams are forced to either deprioritize critical GRC initiatives or rely heavily on expensive external consultants to fill the expertise gap—both of which are unsustainable as companies scale.

Scrut Teammates addresses this gap by introducing an intelligence layer across GRC workflows. Powered by a system of generative AI and machine learning agents built on a proprietary knowledge graph, it brings together an organization’s complex and fragmented data. By mimicking human reasoning, Scrut Teammates interprets context, evaluates resolution paths, and delivers the most relevant, actionable responses.

"Most tools flag issues and hand you the mess. Scrut gets the workflow. I issue instructions in natural language - it builds the ticket, adds context, drafts the email, and sends it to the right team. No gaps, no bottlenecks,” explains Loris Gutic, Global CISO at Bright Security. “It doesn’t just surface problems - it helps close the loop, fast. For a security-first org, that kind of responsiveness isn’t a luxury, it’s table stakes."

Scrut Teammates represents a new development in the GRC space, as its system of agents connects and analyzes data from both internal and external sources. This can include policy documents, cloud configurations, risk assessments, vendor CAIQ responses, regulatory requirements, control best practices, and more. Competing solutions use AI to answer support queries or automate security questionnaire responses. Scrut Teammates proactively tackles process-heavy tasks to identify gaps in risk visibility, suggest fixes, and automate follow up actions, enabling GRC professions to focus on high-impact work. The platform adapts to each company's unique risk context, making it suitable for organizations and teams at any stage of growth. It delivers:

Expert Capacity at your Fingertips - Scrut Teammates delivers both the speed and accuracy a growing company needs by efficiently managing the most urgent cyber risk priorities. By providing relevant contextual knowledge on demand for critical business infrastructure needs, it enhances GRC teams’ talent and capacity.

Contextual Intelligence for Any Business - Companies with modern GRC programs need knowledge baked into their workflows to maximize efficiency, but many legacy platforms with new and disparate AI can't effectively communicate the root of risk events or the solution. Unlocking true value from AI requires context for understanding the risk to a specific environment and the intelligence to help fix it.

Compliance Level Trust - Growing companies cannot trust critical data to consumer-grade AI tools. Scrut Teammates was designed with privacy at its core. The data remains within the user's tenant, ensuring that the unique risk context is only available to them. The platform brings the same focus on accuracy, security, and reliability that has been baked into the founding of the company.



“Regulations are getting more complex and cyber criminals savvier by the day, and growing companies are increasingly finding themselves in the crosshairs. With the right tools to manage risk and compliance, the GRC teams at these companies can be more agile while aiding business continuity and growth“, says Aayush Ghosh Choudhury, co-founder and CEO at Scrut Automation. “Scrut Teammates was designed with their specific needs in mind to be especially customizable and flexible in different environments. ”

Scrut Teammates is ISO 42001 certified and will have demos at Scrut Automation’s booth (#2333 in the South Expo Hall) at the RSA conference at the Moscone Center in San Francisco April 28-May 1, 2025. For more details, go to the Scrut Teammates page or contact sales@scrut.io .

Scrut Teammates By combining domain-specific AI agents with deep contextual awareness trained on real-world expertise, Teammates helps your team act faster, reduce risk, and reclaim time for what matters most, your business.

