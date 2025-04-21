Eascra Biotech Receives U.S. National Science Foundation Grant

R&D funding accelerates the transition from research to impact

BOSTON, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eascra Biotech announced today that they have been awarded a U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for $274,990 to conduct research and development (R&D) to advance drug delivery systems capable of effectively targeting solid tumors.

Eascra’s JBNps (Janus base nanoparticles) are an entirely new type of delivery platform that mimics DNA. The platform delivers RNA therapeutics to hard-to-reach treatment sites like joint cartilage, kidneys and solid tumors. Low Earth orbit (LEO) and microgravity are the perfect environment for JBNps to grow. This creates high-quality, consistent, and stable structures that safely deliver RNA therapies, gene editing technology, and other therapeutics.

“NSF accelerates the translation of emerging technologies into transformative new products and services,” said Erwin Gianchandani, NSF Assistant Director for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships. “We take great pride in funding deep-technology startups and small businesses that will shape science and engineering results into meaningful solutions for today and tomorrow.”

“This funding enables us to advance the science even further, moving beyond research into the market to help those suffering with arthritis, kidney disease, solid tumor cancers, and other debilitating diseases,” said Mari Anne Snow, Eascra CEO.

About Eascra Biotech

Eascra Biotech (eascrabiotech.com) is an early-stage nanomedicine startup providing an advanced therapeutic delivery platform capable of delivering RNA, gene editing, and other therapeutics to hard-to-reach treatment sites, such as articular cartilage, kidneys and solid tumors. Our mission is to advance our technology for the benefit of humankind. Eascra’s proprietary delivery mechanism, a Janus Base Nanoparticle (JBNp) invented by Eascra co-founder, Dr. Yupeng Chen, mimics DNA and is customizable for different treatment indications. Eascra is working with NASA, the ISS National Laboratory™, and a variety of private space companies to accelerate our go-to-market strategy. We are actively seeking commercial partnerships with companies in need of innovative delivery mechanisms to expedite the development of cutting-edge treatments that enhance patient outcomes.

About the U.S. National Science Foundation's Small Business Programs

America’s Seed Fund powered by NSF awards more than $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $2 million to support research and development, helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America’s Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $9.5 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering. To learn more about America’s Seed Fund powered by NSF, visit: https://seedfund.nsf.gov.

