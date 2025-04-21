PathAI Announces Poster Presentations at the 2025 American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting

BOSTON, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathAI, a global leader in AI-powered pathology solutions, today announced it will present research from the outputs of PathAI's pathology universal transformer (PLUTO) foundation model and portfolio of oncology products at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held from April 25–30, 2025, in Chicago, IL.

The data to be presented demonstrate the power of PathAI’s pathology universal transformer (PLUTO) foundation model to anchor models that predict oncogenic molecular driver alterations from routine hematoxylin and eosin (H&E)-stained whole slide images (WSIs). These presentations also highlight PathExplore 1, PathAI’s AI-powered panel of histopathology features that spatially characterize the tumor microenvironment (TME) with single-cell resolution.These novel findings illustrate the potential of PathAI’s AI models to facilitate screening of patient samples for clinical trials.

Poster Details

Session: Artificial Intelligence for Digital Pathology and Spatial Molecular Technologies

Section: 45

Title: AI-powered approaches accurately predict t(11;14) positive multiple myeloma from H&E-stained histologic sections by identifying regions demonstrating lymphoplasmacytic cytology (Abstract Number 2425 / 10)

Lara Murray, Ph.D., Senior Translational Science Lead, PathAI Date and Time: Monday, April 28, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Title: Artificial intelligence enables prediction of MET amplification & associated morphologic features from H&E-stained NSCLC specimens (Abstract Number 2430 / 15 )

Ylaine Gerardin, Ph.D., Principal Biomedical Data Scientist, PathAI Date and Time: Monday, April 28, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

About PathAI

PathAI is a leading provider of integrated AI and digital pathology solutions dedicated to transforming diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency in pathology labs worldwide. Through innovative technologies and strategic partnerships, PathAI aims to enhance patient outcomes and drive the future of medical diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.pathai.com .

Footnote

1PathExplore is For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

