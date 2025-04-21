Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,160 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,852 in the last 365 days.

Republic of Gamers Announces Next-Gen RTX 50 Series Laptop Lineup – Now Available and Shipping in Canada

ROG begins shipping the next generation RTX 50 Series of Laptop GPU equipped devices to fulfill pre-orders

TORONTO, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that it has begun shipping their much-anticipated NVIDIA® GeForce RTX Series equipped line-up of laptops after initial unveil at CES 2025 subsequent pre-order on February 25, 2025. ASUS ROG’s line up of GeForce RTX Series Laptop GPUs include: ROG Strix SCAR 16 & 18, ROG Strix G16, and ROG Zephyrus G14 & G16, on retailers including Best Buy, Memory Express, Canada Computers and more. Featuring the latest cutting-edge silicon from Intel and NVIDIA, our portable line up is designed to deliver the power and performance that gamers can expect without compromise.

ROG Strix SCAR 16 & SCAR 18: Unleashing Ultimate Power & Precision

At the core of our 2025 lineup, the ROG Strix SCAR 16 & ROG Strix SCAR 18 pack serious power with an Intel® Core Ultra 9 275HX processors and up to a NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPUs. Featuring a MUX Switch with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, they deliver seamless performance for AAA gaming, demanding apps, and multitasking.

With up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and 4TB PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, the SCAR Series offers blazing speed and smooth multitasking. The upgrade-friendly design makes memory and storage swaps easy. A standout AniMe Vision array and full-surround Aura RGB lighting add a bold, customizable aesthetic.

The ROG Nebula HDR Display on both models features a stunning 2.5K mini-LED panel with 2,000+ dimming zones, 240Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 color—delivering ultra-vivid, responsive visuals with 1200 nits peak brightness and enhanced contrast.

ROG Strix G16: Empowering Every Gamer

Built to unite squads and elevate gameplay, the ROG Strix G16 delivers fast AAA gaming and smooth content creation with the Intel® Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5080 Series Laptop GPUs. Up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM ensures seamless multitasking, while advanced cooling—featuring Tri-Fan Technology and full-surround vents—keeps performance at its peak. Dual PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD slots (with Gen 5 support on Intel models) enable easy upgrades, and customizable hotkeys give gamers the edge they need. 

ROG Zephyrus G14 & G16: Ultra-Portable Gaming at its Best

The ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 are top picks for gamers and creators who need portability without compromising power. Built from CNC-milled aluminum, they offer a lightweight yet durable design. The G16 is equipped with an Intel® Core Ultra 9 285H, up to 64GB of blazing-fast LPDDR5X 7467 memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe® 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The G14 features up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, 32GB of LPDDR5X 8000 memory, and a 1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. With GPU options up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5090 on the G16 and up to an RTX 5080 on the G14, both models deliver top-tier performance for demanding gaming, creative workloads, and seamless multitasking.

To keep things cool, both models use advanced thermal solutions with 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans and either vapor chambers or heat pipes, depending on the spec. At just 3.46 lbs (G14) and 4.30 lbs (G16), and under 1.6 cm thin, they’re made for mobility. With bold Slash Lighting and a sleek Platinum White finish, the Zephyrus series makes a statement in both form and function.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

Pre-orders for our NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series-equipped laptops placed earlier on February have begun shipping starting with ROG Zephyrus G16 laptops. Availability at retailers, including Best Buy, Memory Express, Canada Computers, and selected retailers will continue to roll out throughout April and May. For specific release dates and availability, please reach out to your ASUS representative.

SPECIFICATIONS

ROG Strix SCAR 18 

Config Model Name G835LX-XS99-CA G835LX-XS97 G835LW-BS97-CB G835LW-XS97 G835LR-XS96
Marketing Name  ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) 
Operating System  Windows 11 Pro 
Color  Off Black
Weight  3.30 Kg (7.28 lbs)
Dimensions  39.9 x 29.8 x 2.35 ~ 3.20 cm (15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26")
Display  18", ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits (SDR), 1200 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR, 1200:1 contrast ratio 
Processor  Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz
(36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
Graphics  NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU
24GB GDDR7		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
16GB GDDR7		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU
12GB GDDR7
Memory  64 GB DDR5 (2 x 32 GB SO-DIMM)  32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM)  64 GB DDR5 (2 x 32 GB SO-DIMM)  32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM) 
Storage  2TB + 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)		 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)		 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)		 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)		 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
Webcam  1080p FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
Wi-Fi  Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 
IO Ports  1 x 2.5G Lan Jack 
2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support) 
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL 
1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack 
Battery  90 Whr 
AC Adapter  Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal 
MSRP  C$6,999  C$6,499 C$5,299 C$5,299 C$4,499
Where to buy link  Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS 		Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS 		Best Buy
ASUS 		Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS 		Best Buy
Canada Computers
ASUS


ROG Strix SCAR 16

Config Model Name  G635LX-XS99-CA G635LX-XS97 G635LW-XS97 G635LR-XS96
Marketing Name  ROG Strix Scar 16 (2025)
Operating System  Windows 11 Pro
Color  Off Black
Weight  2.80 Kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions  35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm (13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21")
Display 16" ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits (SDR), 1200 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR, 1200:1 contrast ratio 
Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz
(36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
Graphics  NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU
24GB GDDR7		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
16GB GDDR7		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU
12GB GDDR7
Memory  64 GB DDR5 (2 x 32 GB SO-DIMM) 32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM)
Storage  2TB + 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)		 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)		 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)		 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
Webcam  1080p FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
Wi-Fi  Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 
IO Ports  1 x 2.5G Lan Jack 
2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support) 
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL 
1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack 
Battery  90 Whr 
AC Adapter  Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal 
MSRP  C$6,699 C$5,999 C$4,999 C$4,199
Where to buy link  Best Buy
Canada Computers
ASUS 		Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS 		Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS 		Best Buy
Canada Computers
ASUS


ROG Strix G16 (2025) 

Config Model Name  G615LW-XS96-CA G615LR-DS96-CA
Marketing Name  ROG Strix G16 (2025) 
Operating System  Windows 11 Pro  Windows 11 Home
Color  Off Black 
Weight  2.65 Kg (5.84 lbs)
Dimensions  35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm (13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21")
Display  16-inch, 2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA), 240HZ, 3ms, G-SYNC, 16:10 aspect ratio, IPS, anti-glare display, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Dolby Vision HDR
Processor  Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX
2.7 GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
Graphics  NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
16GB GDDR7		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU
12GB GDDR7
Memory  32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM)
Storage  1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
Webcam  1080p FHD IR Webcam 
Wi-Fi  Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 
IO Ports  1 x 2.5G Lan Jack 
2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support) 
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL 
1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack 
Battery  90 Whr 
AC Adapter  Rectangle Conn, Up to 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal 
MSRP  C$4,299 C$3,599
Where to buy link  Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS 		Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS

 
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) 

Config Model Name  GA403WW-RS96-CA GA403WR-DS96-CA
Marketing Name  ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) 
Operating System  Windows 11 Pro  Windows 11 Home 
Color  Platinum White
Weight  1.57 Kg (3.46 lbs)
Dimensions  31.1 x 22.0 x 1.59 ~ 1.83 cm (12.24" x 8.66" x 0.63" ~ 0.72")
Display  14", ROG Nebula, OLED, 120Hz, 2880 x 1800, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR 
Processor  AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Processor
2.0GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.1GHz, 12 cores, 24 Threads); AMD XDNA NPU up to 50TOPS
Graphics  NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
16GB GDDR7		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU
12GB GDDR7
Memory  32 GB LPDDR5X 8000 (on board)  32 GB LPDDR5X 7500 (on board) 
Storage  1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (1 x SSD PCIE 4.0) 
Webcam  1080p FHD IR Webcam 
Wi-Fi  Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 
IO Ports 1 x USB 4.0 (PD, DP support) 
1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support) 
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL 
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
1x card reader (microSD) (UHS-II)
Battery  73 Whr 
AC Adapter  Rectangle Conn, 200W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal 
MSRP  C$4,299 C$3,699 
Where to buy link  ASUS
Canada Computers 		Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS


ROG Zephyrus G16 

Config Model Name  GU605CX-XS98-CA GU605CW-XS98-CA GU605CR-XS98-CA
Marketing Name  ROG Zephyrus G16 (2025) 
Operating System  Windows 11 Pro 
Color  Platinum White
Weight  1.95 Kg (4.30 lbs)
Dimensions  35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.74 cm (13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.69")
Display  16", ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR 
Processor  Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 285H
2.9 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
Graphics  NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU
24GB GDDR7		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
16GB GDDR7		 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU
12GB GDDR7
Memory  64 GB LPDDR5X 7467 (on board) 
Storage  2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD PCIE 4.0) 
Webcam  1080p FHD IR Webcam 
Wi-Fi  Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 
IO Ports  1 x Thunderbolt 4 (PD, DP support) 
1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support) 
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL 
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
1x card reader (SD) (UHS-II, 312MB/s
Battery  90 Whr 
AC Adapter  Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal 
MSRP  C$5,999 C$5,299 C$4,799
Where to buy link  Best Buy 
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS 		Best Buy 
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS 		Best Buy
Canada Computers
ASUS


NOTES TO EDITORS

Where to buy links:

2025 ROG Gaming Laptops: https://rog.asus.com/content/2025-rog-gaming-laptops/

ROG Strix SCAR 18 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-scar-18-2025/

ROG Strix SCAR 16 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-scar-16-2025/

ROG Strix G18 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-g18-2025/

ROG Strix G16 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-g16-2025/

ROG Zephyrus G14 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g14-2025/

ROG Zephyrus G16 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g16-2025-gu605/

ROG Flow Z13 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-flow/rog-flow-z13-2025/

ROG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asusrog

ROG X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus_rog

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global Twitter: https://www.x.com/asus

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d97476b-b354-4048-936e-d919b5e64652


PRESS CONTACTS

Media Relations
ASUS Canada
media.ca@asus.com

Redoine Taoussi
Public Relations Manager
Redoine_Taoussi@asus.com

Primary Logo

Republic of Gamers Announces Next-Gen RTX 50 Series Laptop Lineup – Now Available and Shipping in Canada

ROG begins shipping the next generation RTX 50 Series of Laptop GPU equipped devices to fulfill pre-orders

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Republic of Gamers Announces Next-Gen RTX 50 Series Laptop Lineup – Now Available and Shipping in Canada

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more