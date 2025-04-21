Republic of Gamers Announces Next-Gen RTX 50 Series Laptop Lineup – Now Available and Shipping in Canada

ROG begins shipping the next generation RTX 50 Series of Laptop GPU equipped devices to fulfill pre-orders

TORONTO, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that it has begun shipping their much-anticipated NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ Series equipped line-up of laptops after initial unveil at CES 2025 subsequent pre-order on February 25, 2025. ASUS ROG’s line up of GeForce RTX™ Series Laptop GPUs include: ROG Strix SCAR 16 & 18, ROG Strix G16, and ROG Zephyrus G14 & G16, on retailers including Best Buy, Memory Express, Canada Computers and more. Featuring the latest cutting-edge silicon from Intel and NVIDIA, our portable line up is designed to deliver the power and performance that gamers can expect without compromise.

ROG Strix SCAR 16 & SCAR 18: Unleashing Ultimate Power & Precision

At the core of our 2025 lineup, the ROG Strix SCAR 16 & ROG Strix SCAR 18 pack serious power with an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 275HX processors and up to a NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPUs. Featuring a MUX Switch with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, they deliver seamless performance for AAA gaming, demanding apps, and multitasking.

With up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and 4TB PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, the SCAR Series offers blazing speed and smooth multitasking. The upgrade-friendly design makes memory and storage swaps easy. A standout AniMe Vision array and full-surround Aura RGB lighting add a bold, customizable aesthetic.

The ROG Nebula HDR Display on both models features a stunning 2.5K mini-LED panel with 2,000+ dimming zones, 240Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 color—delivering ultra-vivid, responsive visuals with 1200 nits peak brightness and enhanced contrast.

ROG Strix G16: Empowering Every Gamer

Built to unite squads and elevate gameplay, the ROG Strix G16 delivers fast AAA gaming and smooth content creation with the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 275HX and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Series Laptop GPUs. Up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM ensures seamless multitasking, while advanced cooling—featuring Tri-Fan Technology and full-surround vents—keeps performance at its peak. Dual PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD slots (with Gen 5 support on Intel models) enable easy upgrades, and customizable hotkeys give gamers the edge they need.

ROG Zephyrus G14 & G16: Ultra-Portable Gaming at its Best

The ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 are top picks for gamers and creators who need portability without compromising power. Built from CNC-milled aluminum, they offer a lightweight yet durable design. The G16 is equipped with an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285H, up to 64GB of blazing-fast LPDDR5X 7467 memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD storage. The G14 features up to an AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370, 32GB of LPDDR5X 8000 memory, and a 1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD. With GPU options up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 on the G16 and up to an RTX™ 5080 on the G14, both models deliver top-tier performance for demanding gaming, creative workloads, and seamless multitasking.

To keep things cool, both models use advanced thermal solutions with 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans and either vapor chambers or heat pipes, depending on the spec. At just 3.46 lbs (G14) and 4.30 lbs (G16), and under 1.6 cm thin, they’re made for mobility. With bold Slash Lighting and a sleek Platinum White finish, the Zephyrus series makes a statement in both form and function.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

Pre-orders for our NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series-equipped laptops placed earlier on February have begun shipping starting with ROG Zephyrus G16 laptops. Availability at retailers, including Best Buy, Memory Express, Canada Computers, and selected retailers will continue to roll out throughout April and May. For specific release dates and availability, please reach out to your ASUS representative.

SPECIFICATIONS

ROG Strix SCAR 18

Config Model Name G835LX-XS99-CA G835LX-XS97 G835LW-BS97-CB G835LW-XS97 G835LR-XS96 Marketing Name ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Color Off Black Weight 3.30 Kg (7.28 lbs) Dimensions 39.9 x 29.8 x 2.35 ~ 3.20 cm (15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26") Display 18", ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits (SDR), 1200 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR, 1200:1 contrast ratio Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz

(36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU

24GB GDDR7 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU

16GB GDDR7 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU

12GB GDDR7 Memory 64 GB DDR5 (2 x 32 GB SO-DIMM) 32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM) 64 GB DDR5 (2 x 32 GB SO-DIMM) 32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM) Storage 2TB + 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)

(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)

(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)

(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)

(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)

(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) Webcam 1080p FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports 1 x 2.5G Lan Jack

2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack Battery 90 Whr AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal MSRP C$6,999 C$6,499 C$5,299 C$5,299 C$4,499 Where to buy link Best Buy

Canada Computers

Memory Express

ASUS Canada Computers

Memory Express

ASUS Best Buy

ASUS Best Buy

Canada Computers

Memory Express

ASUS Best Buy

Canada Computers

ASUS



ROG Strix SCAR 16

Config Model Name G635LX-XS99-CA G635LX-XS97 G635LW-XS97 G635LR-XS96 Marketing Name ROG Strix Scar 16 (2025) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Color Off Black Weight 2.80 Kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm (13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21") Display 16" ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits (SDR), 1200 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR, 1200:1 contrast ratio Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz

(36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU

24GB GDDR7 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU

16GB GDDR7 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU

12GB GDDR7 Memory 64 GB DDR5 (2 x 32 GB SO-DIMM) 32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM) Storage 2TB + 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)

(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)

(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)

(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)

(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) Webcam 1080p FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports 1 x 2.5G Lan Jack

2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack Battery 90 Whr AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal MSRP C$6,699 C$5,999 C$4,999 C$4,199 Where to buy link Best Buy

Canada Computers

ASUS Best Buy

Canada Computers

Memory Express

ASUS Canada Computers

Memory Express

ASUS Best Buy

Canada Computers

ASUS



ROG Strix G16 (2025)

Config Model Name G615LW-XS96-CA G615LR-DS96-CA Marketing Name ROG Strix G16 (2025) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home Color Off Black Weight 2.65 Kg (5.84 lbs) Dimensions 35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm (13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21") Display 16-inch, 2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA), 240HZ, 3ms, G-SYNC, 16:10 aspect ratio, IPS, anti-glare display, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Dolby Vision HDR Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX

2.7 GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU

16GB GDDR7 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU

12GB GDDR7 Memory 32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM) Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD

(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) Webcam 1080p FHD IR Webcam Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports 1 x 2.5G Lan Jack

2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack Battery 90 Whr AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, Up to 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal MSRP C$4,299 C$3,599 Where to buy link Best Buy

Canada Computers

Memory Express

ASUS Canada Computers

Memory Express

ASUS



ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)

Config Model Name GA403WW-RS96-CA GA403WR-DS96-CA Marketing Name ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home Color Platinum White Weight 1.57 Kg (3.46 lbs) Dimensions 31.1 x 22.0 x 1.59 ~ 1.83 cm (12.24" x 8.66" x 0.63" ~ 0.72") Display 14", ROG Nebula, OLED, 120Hz, 2880 x 1800, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 Processor

2.0GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.1GHz, 12 cores, 24 Threads); AMD XDNA™ NPU up to 50TOPS Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU

16GB GDDR7 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU

12GB GDDR7 Memory 32 GB LPDDR5X 8000 (on board) 32 GB LPDDR5X 7500 (on board) Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (1 x SSD PCIE 4.0) Webcam 1080p FHD IR Webcam Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports 1 x USB 4.0 (PD, DP support)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

1x card reader (microSD) (UHS-II) Battery 73 Whr AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 200W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal MSRP C$4,299 C$3,699 Where to buy link ASUS

Canada Computers Best Buy

Canada Computers

Memory Express

ASUS



ROG Zephyrus G16

Config Model Name GU605CX-XS98-CA GU605CW-XS98-CA GU605CR-XS98-CA Marketing Name ROG Zephyrus G16 (2025) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Color Platinum White Weight 1.95 Kg (4.30 lbs) Dimensions 35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.74 cm (13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.69") Display 16", ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 285H

2.9 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU

24GB GDDR7 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU

16GB GDDR7 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU

12GB GDDR7 Memory 64 GB LPDDR5X 7467 (on board) Storage 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD PCIE 4.0) Webcam 1080p FHD IR Webcam Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (PD, DP support)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

1x card reader (SD) (UHS-II, 312MB/s Battery 90 Whr AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal MSRP C$5,999 C$5,299 C$4,799 Where to buy link Best Buy

Canada Computers

Memory Express

ASUS Best Buy

Canada Computers

Memory Express

ASUS Best Buy

Canada Computers

ASUS



NOTES TO EDITORS

Where to buy links:

ROG Strix SCAR 18: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-scar-18-2025/wtb/

ROG Strix SCAR 16: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-scar-16-2025/wtb/

ROG Strix G16: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-g16-2025/wtb/

ROG Strix G18: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-g18-2025/wtb/

ROG Zephyrus G14: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g14-2025/wtb/

ROG Zephyrus G16: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g16-2025-gu605/wtb/

Best Buy: https://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/collection/nvidia-rtx-50-series-laptops/631700?path=category%253AComputers%2B%2526%2BTablets%253Bcategory%253ALaptops%2B%2526%2BMacBooks%253Bcategory%253AGaming%2BLaptops%253BbrandName%253AASUS



2025 ROG Gaming Laptops: https://rog.asus.com/content/2025-rog-gaming-laptops/

ROG Strix SCAR 18 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-scar-18-2025/

ROG Strix SCAR 16 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-scar-16-2025/

ROG Strix G18 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-g18-2025/

ROG Strix G16 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-g16-2025/

ROG Zephyrus G14 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g14-2025/

ROG Zephyrus G16 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g16-2025-gu605/

ROG Flow Z13 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-flow/rog-flow-z13-2025/

ROG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asusrog

ROG X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus_rog

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global Twitter: https://www.x.com/asus



About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d97476b-b354-4048-936e-d919b5e64652

PRESS CONTACTS Media Relations ASUS Canada media.ca@asus.com Redoine Taoussi Public Relations Manager Redoine_Taoussi@asus.com

Republic of Gamers Announces Next-Gen RTX 50 Series Laptop Lineup – Now Available and Shipping in Canada ROG begins shipping the next generation RTX 50 Series of Laptop GPU equipped devices to fulfill pre-orders

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.