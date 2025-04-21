First Acceptance Corporation to Present at the OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference on April 24th

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Acceptance Corporation (OTCX: FACO), based in Nashville, TN, focused on non-standard personal automobile insurance, today announced that Company leadership will present live at the OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 24th, 2025

DATE: April 24th

TIME: Thursday, April 24th: 2:00 – 2:30 pm ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: Contact mbodayle@firstacceptance.com

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

In December 2023, the Company sold its insurance agency operations, and now solely offers its own underwritten insurance policies through independent agents.

Tangible book value per share has increased from $0.85 at December 31, 2022, to $4.41 at December 31, 2024.

2024 was highlighted by record earnings per share of $0.69.



About First Acceptance Corporation

First Acceptance Corporation is an insurance holding company headquartered in Nashville that underwrites non-standard personal automobile insurance through insurance companies known as the First Acceptance Insurance Group.

Additional information about First Acceptance Corporation can be found online at online www.firstacceptance.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael J. Bodayle

mbodayle@firstacceptance.com

Virtual Investor Conferences:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.