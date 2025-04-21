HCI Group Sets 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting and Record Date

TAMPA, Fla., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time in the 1st Floor Auditorium of HCI’s headquarters at 3802 Coconut Palm Drive, Tampa, Florida.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, April 14, 2025, will be entitled to vote and attend the meeting. Items of business will include the following proposals:

To elect Class B Directors

To ratify the appointment of external auditors

To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the named executive officers

To approve, on an advisory basis, of the frequency of votes on executive compensation.

Shareholders will also consider such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group is a holding company with two distinct operating units. The first unit includes four top-performing insurance companies, a captive reinsurance company, and operations in claims management and real estate. The second unit, called Exzeo Group, is a leading innovator of insurance technology that utilizes advanced underwriting algorithms and data analytics. Exzeo empowers property and casualty insurers to transform underwriting outcomes and achieve industry-leading results.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Company Contact:

Bill Broomall, CFA

Investor Relations

HCI Group, Inc.

Tel (813) 776-1012

wbroomall@typtap.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

Tel 949-574-3860

HCI@gatewayir.com

