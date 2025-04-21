Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,796 in the last 365 days.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

First Quarter 2025 Performance and Operational Highlights

  • Net income of $10.4 million, or $1.03 per diluted share
  • Core net income(1) of $10.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted share(1)
  • Pretax pre-provision core net income(1) of $14.2 million
  • Net interest income of $24.9 million, a decrease of $171,000 from the prior quarter
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) of 3.75%, up 9 basis points from the prior quarter
  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.48%; return on average stockholders’ equity (“ROAE”) of 14.67%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 17.19%
  • Core ROAA(1) of 1.47%; and core ROATCE(1) of 17.16%
  • Efficiency ratio of 46.42%
  • Linked-quarter loans grew 6.1% annualized
  • Linked-quarter deposits grew 2.4% annualized

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures. 

ANNISTON, Ala., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $10.4 million, or $1.03 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025. This compares to net income of $11.2 million, or $1.11 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net income of $8.1 million, or $0.90 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2024. The Company reported core net income of $10.3 million, or $1.03 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025. This compares to core net income of $10.5 million, or $1.04 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and core net income of $8.1 million, or $0.90 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2024 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).

As previously disclosed on March 31, 2024, FB Financial Corporation, the parent company of FirstBank, and Southern States, jointly announced their entry into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Southern States will be merged with and into FB Financial (the “Merger”).

CEO Commentary
         
Mark Chambers, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “In the first quarter, we reported net income of $10.4 million and diluted EPS of $1.03, which was supported by a 9 basis point improvement in net interest margin and lower noninterest expense. We're particularly encouraged by the continued improvement in our deposit costs and the exceptionally low level of non-performing loans, which reflects our prudent credit culture and strong risk management."
“We are embarking on an exciting new chapter for our bank, our customers, our employees and the communities we proudly serve. Joining forces with Nashville-based FB Financial, which has $13 billion in total assets and operates as FirstBank, is an ideal combination.  We are culturally aligned in our customer-centric philosophy. We are geographically committed to serving vibrant communities in the South, which now includes Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, and Georgia. This merger allows us to expand our capabilities, enhance the customer experience, and continue delivering the trusted, relationship-based banking our clients have come to expect. While our name may change, our commitment to our customers and communities remains stronger than ever.”


Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin


  Three Months Ended   % Change March 31, 2025 vs.
March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Average interest-earning assets $ 2,690,714     $ 2,722,907     $ 2,336,369     (1.2) %   15.2 %
Net interest income $ 24,879     $ 25,050     $ 20,839     (0.7) %   19.4 %
Net interest margin   3.75 %     3.66 %     3.59 %   9 bps   16 bps
                   

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $24.9 million, a decrease of 0.7% from $25.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a lower yield on interest-earning assets resulting from lower interest rates on loans and a reduction in other interest-earning assets earning lower interest rates, which was significantly offset by a lower cost of interest-bearing deposits primarily resulting from lower interest rates.

Relative to the first quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $4.0 million, or 19.4%. The increase was mainly driven by significant organic growth, coupled with the acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 3.75%, compared to 3.66% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a reduction in earning assets, coupled with cost savings attributed to calls and repayments at maturity on higher-cost brokered deposits.

Relative to the first quarter of 2024, net interest margin increased from 3.59% to 3.75%. The increase in the margin was primarily the result of a decrease in interest rates paid on interest-bearing deposits. The acquisition of Century Bank resulted in a positive impact to the net interest margin, helping to reduce the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest Income


  Three Months Ended   % Change March 31, 2025 vs.
March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 564     $ 565   $ 463     (0.2) %   21.8 %
Swap (expenses) fees   (3 )     17     15     (117.6) %   (120.0) %
SBA/USDA fees   40       89     64     (55.1) %   (37.5) %
Mortgage origination fees   80       55     96     45.5  %   (16.7) %
Net gain (loss) on securities   23       25     (12 )   (8.0) %   291.7  %
Employee retention credit (“ERC”)         1,154         N/A   N/A
Other operating income   949       1,085     642     (12.5) %   47.8 %
Total noninterest income $ 1,653     $ 2,990   $ 1,268     (44.7) %   30.4 %
                   

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $1.7 million, a decrease of 44.7% from $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company applied for the Voluntary Disclosure Program (“VDP”) associated with the ERC program during the third quarter of 2023 and received approval during the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included $1.2 million in ERC as a participant in the program.

Relative to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest income increased 30.4% from $1.3 million. The acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024 contributed to additional noninterest income during the first quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense


  Three Months Ended   % Change March 31, 2025 vs.
March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Salaries and employee benefits $ 6,924   $ 7,002   $ 6,231   (1.1) %   11.1 %
Equipment and occupancy expenses   828     851     689   (2.7) %   20.2 %
Data processing fees   909     960     643   (5.3) %   41.4 %
Regulatory assessments   429     441     360   (2.7) %   19.2 %
Professional fees related to ERC       236       N/A   N/A
Other operating expenses   3,216     3,584     2,452   (10.3) %   31.2 %
Total noninterest expenses $ 12,306   $ 13,074   $ 10,375   (5.9)        %   18.6 %
                   

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $12.3 million, a decrease of 5.9% from $13.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included professional fees paid to a third party related to ERC, as well as additional expenses related to a nonperforming loan that is in collection, legal fees and fraud/forgery losses, compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Relative to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest expense increased 18.6% from $10.4 million. The acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024 contributed to additional noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2025.

Loans and Credit Quality


  Three Months Ended   % Change March 31, 2025 vs.
March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Gross loans $ 2,266,740     $ 2,233,244     $ 1,971,396     1.5 %   15.0 %
Unearned income   (6,704 )     (6,675 )     (6,247 )   0.4 %   7.3 %
Loans, net of unearned income (“Loans”)   2,260,036       2,226,569       1,965,149     1.5 %   15.0 %
Average loans, net of unearned (“Average loans”) $ 2,235,194     $ 2,205,892     $ 1,916,288     1.3 %   16.6 %
                   
Nonperforming loans (“NPL”) $ 7,175     $ 6,533     $ 3,446     9.8 %   108.2 %
Provision for credit losses $ 775     $ 72     $ 1,236     976.4 %   (37.3) %
Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) $ 28,876     $ 28,338     $ 25,144     1.9 %   14.8 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 237     $ (205 )   $ 470     215.6 %   (49.6) %
NPL to gross loans   0.32 %     0.29 %     0.17 %        
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1)   0.04 %   (0.04) %     0.10 %        
ACL to loans   1.28 %     1.27 %     1.28 %        
                   
(1) Ratio is annualized.                  
                   

Loans, net of unearned income, were $2.3 billion at March 31, 2025, up $33.5 million from December 31, 2024 and up $294.9 million from March 31, 2024. The linked-quarter increase in loans was attributable to new business growth across our footprint. The year-over-year increase in loans was primarily attributable the new business growth across our footprint, coupled with the acquisition of Century Bank, which resulted in additional loans of $134.0 million at March 31, 2025.

Nonperforming loans totaled $7.2 million, or 0.32% of gross loans, at March 31, 2025, compared with $6.5 million, or 0.29% of gross loans, at December 31, 2024, and $3.4 million, or 0.17% of gross loans, at March 31, 2024. The $642,000 net increase in nonperforming loans in the first quarter was primarily attributable to one significant commercial real estate loan being placed on nonaccrual status. The $3.7 million net increase in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to one significant commercial and industrial loan and the aforementioned commercial real estate loan being placed on nonaccrual status. These increases were partially offset by a commercial and industrial loan that was charged-off.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $775,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $72,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Provision in the first quarter of 2025 was based on loan growth, qualitative economic factors and individually analyzed loans.

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 were $237,000, or 0.04% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net recoveries of $205,000, or (0.04)% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net charge-offs of $470,000, or 0.10% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2024. The net charge-offs recorded during the first quarter of 2025 were substantially related to a commercial and industrial loan. The net recoveries received in the fourth quarter of 2024 were primarily related to a pool of consumer loans charged-off in the third quarter of 2024. The net charge-offs recorded during the first quarter of 2024 were substantially related to a partial charge-off of the aforementioned pool of consumer loans.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.28% of total loans and 402.45% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2025, compared with 1.27% of total loans and 433.77% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024. Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.4 million at March 31, 2025.

Deposits


  Three Months Ended   % Change March 31, 2025 vs.
March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 533,220     $ 575,357     $ 416,704     (7.3) %   28.0 %
Interest-bearing deposits   1,892,411       1,835,940       1,693,094     3.1 %   11.8 %
Total deposits $ 2,425,631     $ 2,411,297     $ 2,109,798     0.6 %   15.0 %
                   
Uninsured deposits $ 760,379     $ 760,141     $ 610,122     %   24.6 %
Uninsured deposits to total deposits and accrued interest on deposits   31.33 %     31.50 %     28.92 %        
Noninterest deposits to total deposits   21.98 %     23.86 %     19.75 %        
                   

Total deposits were $2.4 billion at March 31, 2025, $2.4 billion at December 31, 2024 and $2.1 billion at March 31, 2024. The $14.3 million increase in total deposits in the first quarter was primarily due to an increase of $56.5 million in interest-bearing deposits, which includes a $12.5 million increase in brokered deposits, partially offset by a $42.1 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits. Total brokered deposits were $162.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $150.0 million at December 31, 2024.

Capital


  March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Company   Bank   Company   Bank   Company   Bank
                     
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets 9.14 %   11.99 %   8.67 %   11.45 %   8.79 %   11.67 %
Risk-based capital ratios:                      
Common equity tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio 10.18 %   13.35 %   9.84 %   12.99 %   9.39 %   12.47 %
Tier 1 capital ratio 10.18 %   13.35 %   9.84 %   12.99 %   9.39 %   12.47 %
Total capital ratio 15.06 %   14.55 %   14.73 %   14.18 %   14.42 %   13.63 %
                       

As of March 31, 2025, total stockholders’ equity was $290.2 million, up from $279.9 million at December 31, 2024. The increase of $10.3 million was substantially due to earnings growth.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given recent events and trends in the banking industry and the pending Merger. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about our acquisition of Century Bank of Georgia, business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

Contact Information
         
Lynn Joyce       Margaret Boyce
(205) 820-8065       (310) 622-8247
ljoyce@ssbank.bank       ssbankir@finprofiles.com



SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
           
  Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025   December 31,
2024 		  March 31, 2024
         
Results of Operations          
Interest income $ 43,164     $ 44,977     $ 38,736  
Interest expense   18,285       19,927       17,897  
Net interest income   24,879       25,050       20,839  
Provision for credit losses   775       72       1,236  
Net interest income after provision   24,104       24,978       19,603  
Noninterest income   1,653       2,990       1,268  
Noninterest expense   12,306       13,074       10,375  
Income tax expense   3,100       3,696       2,377  
Net income $ 10,351     $ 11,198     $ 8,119  
Core net income(1) $ 10,334     $ 10,484     $ 8,128  
           
Share and Per Share Data          
Shares issued and outstanding   9,922,180       9,889,260       8,894,794  
Weighted average shares outstanding:          
Basic   9,979,120       9,940,221       8,913,477  
Diluted   10,072,329       10,061,735       9,043,122  
Earnings per share:          
Basic $ 1.04     $ 1.13     $ 0.91  
Diluted   1.03       1.11       0.90  
Core - diluted(1)   1.03       1.04       0.90  
Book value per share   29.25       28.30       25.06  
Tangible book value per share(1)   25.04       24.04       23.07  
Cash dividends per common share   0.09       0.09       0.09  
           
Performance and Financial Ratios          
ROAA   1.48 %     1.55 %     1.33 %
ROAE   14.67 %     16.13 %     14.87 %
Core ROAA(1)   1.47 %     1.45 %     1.34 %
ROATCE(1)   17.19 %     18.87 %     16.17 %
Core ROATCE(1)   17.16 %     17.67 %     16.19 %
NIM   3.75 %     3.66 %     3.59 %
NIM - FTE(1)   3.76 %     3.67 %     3.60 %
Net interest spread   2.76 %     2.64 %     2.63 %
Yield on loans   6.93 %     7.03 %     7.06 %
Yield on interest-earning assets   6.51 %     6.57 %     6.67 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   3.75 %     3.93 %     4.04 %
Cost of funds(2)   2.93 %     3.09 %     3.27 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   3.64 %     3.83 %     3.92 %
Cost of total deposits   2.80 %     2.96 %     3.12 %
Noninterest deposits to total deposits   21.98 %     23.86 %     19.75 %
Core deposits to total deposits   87.75 %     87.90 %     81.45 %
Uninsured deposits to total deposits and accrued interest on deposits   31.33 %     31.50 %     28.92 %
Total loans to total deposits   93.17 %     92.34 %     93.14 %
Efficiency ratio   46.42 %     46.67 %     46.90 %
Core efficiency ratio(1)   46.42 %     47.78 %     46.90 %
           

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
           
  Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025   December 31,
2024 		  March 31, 2024
         
Financial Condition (ending)          
Total loans $ 2,260,036     $ 2,226,569     $ 1,965,149  
Total securities   218,544       216,481       197,006  
Total assets   2,851,145       2,848,254       2,510,975  
Total noninterest bearing deposits   533,220       575,357       416,704  
Total core deposits(1)   2,128,422       2,119,491       1,718,333  
Total deposits   2,425,631       2,411,297       2,109,798  
Total borrowings   111,382       131,224       146,773  
Total liabilities   2,560,961       2,568,365       2,288,094  
Total shareholders’ equity   290,184       279,889       222,881  
           
Financial Condition (average)          
Total loans $ 2,235,194     $ 2,205,892     $ 1,916,288  
Total securities   228,396       228,213       208,954  
Total other interest-earning assets   227,124       288,802       211,127  
Total interest-bearing assets   2,690,714       2,722,907       2,336,369  
Total assets   2,841,513       2,875,981       2,447,278  
Total noninterest-bearing deposits   552,746       552,898       416,141  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,861,387       1,893,906       1,633,307  
Total deposits   2,414,133       2,446,804       2,049,448  
Total borrowings   113,728       121,356       148,771  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,975,115       2,015,262       1,782,078  
Total shareholders’ equity   286,126       276,250       219,622  
           
Asset Quality          
Nonperforming loans $ 7,175     $ 6,533     $ 3,446  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”) $     $     $ 33  
Nonperforming assets (“NPA”) $ 7,175     $ 6,533     $ 3,479  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(2)   0.04 %   (0.04)%     0.10 %
Provision for credit losses to average loans(2)   0.14 %     0.01 %     0.26 %
ACL to loans   1.28 %     1.27 %     1.28 %
ACL to gross loans   1.27 %     1.27 %     1.28 %
ACL to NPL   402.45 %     433.77 %     729.66 %
NPL to loans   0.32 %     0.29 %     0.18 %
NPL to gross loans   0.32 %     0.29 %     0.17 %
NPA to gross loans and OREO   0.32 %     0.29 %     0.18 %
NPA to total assets   0.25 %     0.23 %     0.14 %
           
Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios          
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets   10.18 %     9.83 %     8.88 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3)   8.84 %     8.47 %     8.23 %
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets   9.14 %     8.67 %     8.79 %
Risk-based capital ratios:          
CET1 capital ratio   10.18 %     9.84 %     9.39 %
Tier 1 capital ratio   10.18 %     9.84 %     9.39 %
Total capital ratio   15.06 %     14.73 %     14.42 %
           

(1) We define core deposits as total deposits excluding brokered deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000.
(2) Ratio is annualized.
(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
           
  March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
(Unaudited)   (Audited)   (Unaudited)
         
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 25,555     $ 27,321     $ 20,470  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   127,430       153,833       129,917  
Federal funds sold   76,390       79,080       86,736  
Total cash and cash equivalents   229,375       260,234       237,123  
           
Securities available for sale, at fair value   198,938       196,870       177,379  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   19,606       19,611       19,627  
Other equity securities, at fair value   2,754       3,697       3,638  
Restricted equity securities, at cost   4,408       4,441       5,108  
Loans held for sale   1,236       404       425  
           
Loans, net of unearned income   2,260,036       2,226,569       1,965,149  
Less allowance for credit losses   28,876       28,338       25,144  
Loans, net   2,231,160       2,198,231       1,940,005  
           
Premises and equipment, net   31,728       32,048       26,262  
Accrued interest receivable   10,432       10,111       9,561  
Bank owned life insurance   39,698       39,431       30,075  
Annuities   16,794       16,772       15,939  
Foreclosed assets               33  
Goodwill   33,176       33,176       16,862  
Core deposit intangible   8,539       8,939       817  
Other assets   23,301       24,289       28,121  
           
Total assets $ 2,851,145     $ 2,848,254     $ 2,510,975  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Liabilities:          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 533,220     $ 575,357     $ 416,704  
Interest-bearing   1,892,411       1,835,940       1,693,094  
Total deposits   2,425,631       2,411,297       2,109,798  
           
Other borrowings         17,979       7,997  
FHLB advances   20,000       22,000       52,000  
Subordinated notes   91,382       91,245       86,776  
Accrued interest payable   1,585       2,172       1,805  
Other liabilities   22,363       23,672       29,718  
           
Total liabilities   2,560,961       2,568,365       2,288,094  
           
Stockholders' equity:          
Common stock   49,986       49,821       44,746  
Capital surplus   107,480       106,637       79,282  
Retained earnings   143,530       134,075       109,838  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (7,503 )     (7,936 )     (8,401 )
Unvested restricted stock   (1,168 )     (567 )     (1,030 )
Vested restricted stock units   (2,141 )     (2,141 )     (1,554 )
           
Total stockholders' equity   290,184       279,889       222,881  
           
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,851,145     $ 2,848,254     $ 2,510,975  


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
           
  Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
(Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees $ 38,202     $ 38,972   $ 33,628  
Taxable securities   2,239       2,237     1,981  
Nontaxable securities   247       248     229  
Other interest and dividends   2,476       3,520     2,898  
Total interest income   43,164       44,977     38,736  
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits   16,689       18,223     15,906  
Other borrowings   1,596       1,704     1,991  
Total interest expense   18,285       19,927     17,897  
           
Net interest income   24,879       25,050     20,839  
Provision for credit losses   775       72     1,236  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   24,104       24,978     19,603  
           
Noninterest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts   564       565     463  
Swap (expenses) fees   (3 )     17     15  
SBA/USDA fees   40       89     64  
Mortgage origination fees   80       55     96  
Net gain (loss) on securities   23       25     (12 )
Employee retention credit         1,154      
Other operating income   949       1,085     642  
Total noninterest income   1,653       2,990     1,268  
           
Noninterest expenses:          
Salaries and employee benefits   6,924       7,002     6,231  
Equipment and occupancy expenses   828       851     689  
Data processing fees   909       960     643  
Regulatory assessments   429       441     360  
Professional fees related to ERC         236      
Other operating expenses   3,216       3,584     2,452  
Total noninterest expenses   12,306       13,074     10,375  
           
Income before income taxes   13,451       14,894     10,496  
           
Income tax expense   3,100       3,696     2,377  
           
Net income $ 10,351     $ 11,198   $ 8,119  
           
Basic earnings per share $ 1.04     $ 1.13   $ 0.91  
           
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.03     $ 1.11   $ 0.90  


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
                                   
  Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 2,235,194     $ 38,202   6.93 %   $ 2,205,892     $ 38,972   7.03 %   $ 1,916,288     $ 33,628   7.06 %
Taxable securities   181,788       2,239   4.99 %     181,456       2,237   4.90 %     163,586       1,981   4.87 %
Nontaxable securities   46,608       247   2.15 %     46,757       248   2.11 %     45,368       229   2.03 %
Other interest-earnings assets   227,124       2,476   4.42 %     288,802       3,520   4.85 %     211,127       2,898   5.52 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 2,690,714     $ 43,164   6.51 %   $ 2,722,907     $ 44,977   6.57 %   $ 2,336,369     $ 38,736   6.67 %
Allowance for credit losses   (28,430 )             (28,280 )             (24,313 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   179,229               181,354               135,222          
Total Assets $ 2,841,513             $ 2,875,981             $ 2,447,278          
                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   95,573       20   0.09 %     94,039       27   0.12 %     85,858       26   0.12 %
Savings and money market accounts   1,120,998       9,765   3.53 %     1,112,679       10,279   3.68 %     902,361       8,804   3.92 %
Time deposits   644,816       6,904   4.34 %     687,188       7,917   4.58 %     645,088       7,076   4.41 %
FHLB advances   20,644       275   5.40 %     22,000       300   5.42 %     53,121       655   4.96 %
Other borrowings   93,084       1,321   5.76 %     99,356       1,404   5.63 %     95,650       1,336   5.62 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,975,115     $ 18,285   3.75 %   $ 2,015,262     $ 19,927   3.93 %   $ 1,782,078     $ 17,897   4.04 %
                                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 552,746             $ 552,898             $ 416,141          
Other liabilities   27,526               31,571               29,437          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 580,272             $ 584,469             $ 445,578          
Stockholders’ Equity   286,126               276,250               219,622          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,841,513             $ 2,875,981             $ 2,447,278          
                                   
Net interest income     $ 24,879           $ 25,050           $ 20,839    
Net interest spread(2)         2.76 %           2.64 %           2.63 %
Net interest margin(3)         3.75 %           3.66 %           3.59 %
Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)         3.76 %           3.67 %           3.60 %
Cost of funds(6)         2.93 %           3.09 %           3.27 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits         3.64 %           3.83 %           3.92 %
Cost of total deposits         2.80 %           2.96 %           3.12 %

(1)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)   Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
(4)   Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
(5)   Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(6)   Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

LOAN COMPOSITION
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Amount   % of gross   Amount   % of gross   Amount   % of gross
                     
Real estate mortgages:                      
Construction and development $ 247,264     10.9 %   $ 238,603     10.7 %   $ 252,934     12.8 %
Residential   317,994     14.0 %     315,083     14.1 %     238,702     12.1 %
Commercial   1,356,064     59.8 %     1,350,091     60.4 %     1,182,634     60.0 %
Commercial and industrial   333,831     14.8 %     317,887     14.3 %     288,701     14.7 %
Consumer and other   11,587     0.5 %     11,580     0.5 %     8,425     0.4 %
Gross loans   2,266,740     100.0 %     2,233,244     100.0 %     1,971,396     100.0 %
Unearned income   (6,704 )         (6,675 )         (6,247 )    
Loans, net of unearned income   2,260,036           2,226,569           1,965,149      
Allowance for credit losses   (28,876 )         (28,338 )         (25,144 )    
Loans, net $ 2,231,160         $ 2,198,231         $ 1,940,005      


DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Amount   % of total   Amount   % of total   Amount   % of total
                     
                       
Noninterest-bearing transaction $ 533,220   22.0 %   $ 575,357   23.8 %   $ 416,704   19.7 %
Interest-bearing transaction   1,183,984   48.8 %     1,128,959   46.8 %     974,079   46.2 %
Savings   54,795   2.3 %     52,472   2.2 %     33,909   1.6 %
Time deposits, $250,000 and under   518,958   21.4 %     512,717   21.3 %     584,658   27.7 %
Time deposits, over $250,000   134,674   5.5 %     141,792   5.9 %     100,448   4.8 %
Total deposits $ 2,425,631   100.0 %   $ 2,411,297   100.0 %   $ 2,109,798   100.0 %


Nonperfoming Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
           
  March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
         
         
Nonaccrual loans $ 7,175     $ 6,434     $ 3,446  
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest         99        
Total nonperforming loans   7,175       6,533       3,446  
OREO               33  
Total nonperforming assets $ 7,175     $ 6,533     $ 3,479  
           
Financial difficulty modification loans– nonaccrual(1)   543       600       675  
Financial difficulty modification loans – accruing   1,029       1,055       1,283  
Financial difficulty modification loans $ 1,572     $ 1,655     $ 1,958  
           
Allowance for credit losses $ 28,876     $ 28,338     $ 25,144  
Loans, net of unearned income at the end of the period $ 2,260,036     $ 2,226,569     $ 1,965,149  
Gross loans outstanding at the end of period $ 2,266,740     $ 2,233,244     $ 1,971,396  
Total assets $ 2,851,145     $ 2,848,254     $ 2,510,975  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   402.45 %     433.77 %     729.66 %
Nonperforming loans to loans, net of unearned income   0.32 %     0.29 %     0.18 %
Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.32 %     0.29 %     0.17 %
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO   0.32 %     0.29 %     0.18 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.25 %     0.23 %     0.14 %
           
Nonaccrual loans by category:          
Real estate mortgages:          
Construction & Development $ 403     $ 415     $  
Residential Mortgages   758       559       246  
Commercial Real Estate Mortgages   2,694       2,097       2,422  
Commercial & Industrial   3,320       3,363       778  
Consumer and other                
Total $ 7,175     $ 6,434     $ 3,446  

(1) Financial difficulty modification loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.

Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in thousands)
           
  Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025   December 31,
2024 		  March 31, 2024
         
Average loans, net of unearned income $ 2,235,194     $ 2,205,892     $ 1,916,288  
Loans, net of unearned income   2,260,036       2,226,569       1,965,149  
Gross loans   2,266,740       2,233,244       1,971,396  
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period   28,338       28,061       24,378  
Charge-offs:          
Construction and development                
Residential               11  
Commercial               27  
Commercial and industrial   331             442  
Consumer and other   2             15  
Total charge-offs   333             495  
Recoveries:          
Construction and development                
Residential   6       7       8  
Commercial                
Commercial and industrial   89       196       16  
Consumer and other   1       2       1  
Total recoveries   96       205       25  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 237     $ (205 )   $ 470  
           
Provision for credit losses $ 775     $ 72     $ 1,236  
Balance at end of the period $ 28,876     $ 28,338     $ 25,144  
           
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments at beginning of the period $ 1,405     $ 1,405     $ 1,239  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments               49  
Balance at the end of the period $ 1,405     $ 1,405     $ 1,288  
           
Allowance to loans, net of unearned income   1.28 %     1.27 %     1.28 %
Allowance to gross loans   1.27 %     1.27 %     1.28 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, net of unearned income(1)   0.04 %   (0.04) %     0.10 %
Provision for credit losses to average loans, net of unearned income(1)   0.14 %     0.01 %     0.26 %

(1) Ratio is annualized.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts
           
  Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025   December 31,
2024 		  March 31, 2024
         
Net income $ 10,351     $ 11,198     $ 8,119  
Add: Professional fees related to ERC         236        
Add: Net OREO gains         3        
Less: Employee retention related revenue         1,154        
Less: Net gain (loss) on securities   23       25       (12 )
Less: Tax effect   (6 )     (226 )     3  
Core net income $ 10,334     $ 10,484     $ 8,128  
Average assets $ 2,841,513     $ 2,875,981     $ 2,447,278  
Core return on average assets   1.47 %     1.45 %     1.34 %
           
Net income $ 10,351     $ 11,198     $ 8,119  
Add: Professional fees related to ERC         236        
Add: Net OREO gains         3        
Add: Provision for credit losses   775       72       1,236  
Less: Employee retention related revenue         1,154        
Less: Net gain (loss) on securities   23       25       (12 )
Add: Income taxes   3,100       3,696       2,377  
Pretax pre-provision core net income $ 14,203     $ 14,026     $ 11,744  
Average assets $ 2,841,513     $ 2,875,981     $ 2,447,278  
Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets   2.03 %     1.94 %     1.93 %
           
Net interest income $ 24,879     $ 25,050     $ 20,839  
Add: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)   62       66       73  
Net interest income - FTE $ 24,941     $ 25,116     $ 20,912  
           
Net interest margin   3.75 %     3.66 %     3.59 %
Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)   0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
Net interest margin - FTE   3.76 %     3.67 %     3.60 %
           
Total stockholders' equity $ 290,184     $ 279,889     $ 222,881  
Less: Intangible assets   41,715       42,115       17,679  
Tangible common equity $ 248,469     $ 237,774     $ 205,202  
           
(1) Assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
           
           
           
           
           
           
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts
           
  Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025   December 31,
2024 		  March 31, 2024
         
Core net income $ 10,334     $ 10,484     $ 8,128  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   10,072,329       10,061,735       9,043,122  
Diluted core earnings per share $ 1.03     $ 1.04     $ 0.90  
           
Common shares outstanding at year or period end   9,922,180       9,889,260       8,894,794  
Tangible book value per share $ 25.04     $ 24.04     $ 23.07  
           
Total assets at end of period $ 2,851,145     $ 2,848,254     $ 2,510,975  
Less: Intangible assets   41,715       42,115       17,679  
Adjusted assets at end of period $ 2,809,430     $ 2,806,139     $ 2,493,296  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.84 %     8.47 %     8.23 %
           
Total average shareholders equity $ 286,126     $ 276,250     $ 219,622  
Less: Average intangible assets   41,957       40,177       17,730  
Average tangible common equity $ 244,169     $ 236,073     $ 201,892  
Net income to common shareholders $ 10,351     $ 11,198     $ 8,119  
Return on average tangible common equity   17.19 %     18.87 %     16.17 %
Average tangible common equity $ 244,169     $ 236,073     $ 201,892  
Core net income $ 10,334     $ 10,484     $ 8,128  
Core return on average tangible common equity   17.16 %     17.67 %     16.19 %
           
Net interest income $ 24,879     $ 25,050     $ 20,839  
Add: Noninterest income   1,653       2,990       1,268  
Less: Employee retention related revenue         1,154        
Less: Net gain (loss) on securities   23       25       (12 )
Operating revenue $ 26,509     $ 26,861     $ 22,119  
           
Expenses:          
Total noninterest expense $ 12,306     $ 13,074     $ 10,375  
Less: Professional fees related to ERC         236        
Less: Net OREO gains         3        
Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 12,306     $ 12,835     $ 10,375  
Core efficiency ratio   46.42 %     47.78 %     46.90 %

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more