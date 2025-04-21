Reflect Scientific Inc. Announces Strategic Market Transition and Substantial Cost Savings

OREM, Utah, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific Inc. (symbol: RSCF), a leading innovator in advanced refrigeration and cooling technologies, today announced significant financial improvements resulting from strategic market transitions and comprehensive cost-saving initiatives.

Reflect Scientific's recent move from the OTCQB market to the OTC Pink market has already generated over $100,000 in annual savings. Maintaining rigorous financial reporting standards, Reflect Scientific provides detailed and transparent financials despite the reduced regulatory expenses associated with the transition. Furthermore, the Company is set to transition to the OTCIQ market on July 1, 2025, anticipating further operational efficiencies.

Additionally, Reflect Scientific is implementing operational cost-saving measures that are projected to yield annual savings between $200,000 and $300,000. These initiatives underline the Company's ongoing dedication to financial stewardship and increased shareholder value.

CEO Kim Boyce remarked, "We are pleased with the financial benefits of these strategic moves. Transitioning markets and aggressively managing operational costs greatly enhance our ability to operate efficiently and sustainably, creating meaningful long-term value for our shareholders."

Reflect Scientific remains committed to innovation, efficiency, and transparency as it continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions to its customers and returns for its investors.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific's products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol "RSCF" and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading "Disclosure," including those identified in such filings as "forward-looking statements."

Contact Investor Relations 801-607-1039 info@reflectscientific.com

