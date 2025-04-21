Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Strong Net Income and Earnings Per Share for First Quarter 2025

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $10.6 million, compared to $10.7 million in the prior quarter and $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net income for the first quarter of 2025 represents a return on average assets of 1.74% and a return on average tangible common equity of 18.74%

Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2025 was $1.80, compared to $1.82 in the prior quarter and $1.36 in the first quarter of 2024

Total deposits were $2.19 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $57.7 million or 2.7% from December 31, 2024, which included a reduction in brokered deposits of $96.9 million. Total deposits increased 15.1% year over year. Core deposits were $2.05 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $154.6 million or 8.2% from December 31, 2024. Core deposits increased 27.5% year over year

Total cost of deposits was 2.22% for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease from 2.36% in the prior quarter and 2.61% in the first quarter of 2024. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.11% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 2.29% at December 31, 2024. Total cost of funding sources was 2.29% for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease from 2.45% in the prior quarter and 2.70% in the first quarter of 2024

Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $2.08 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $6.5 million or 0.3% from December 31, 2024. Loans HFI increased 9.0% year over year

Net interest margin was 4.61% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 4.67% in the prior quarter and 4.31% in the first quarter of 2024

Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.3 million, compared to $17 thousand for the prior quarter and $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. The allowance for loan losses was 1.27% of loans HFI as of March 31, 2025 compared to 1.31% at December 31, 2024

As of March 31, 2025, criticized and classified loans totaled $40.8 million, or 1.96% of total loans, up from $24.7 million, or 1.18% of total loans, in the prior quarter

Tangible book value per share was $40.29 as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.89 since December 31, 2024 primarily as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 4.9% quarter-over-quarter and 20.1% year over year.

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company reported net income of $10.6 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $10.7 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, in the prior quarter, and $7.9 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “We continue to be pleased by the Company and the Team’s performance. Strong growth in core deposits over the past year continues and we remain focused on building strong Relationships with our Clients. Loan demand was soft in Q1, as Clients and financial markets digest the current economy and prospects for future growth and stability. We remain optimistic that markets will settle, and demand will return. In the meantime, we are focused on providing the Distinctively Different Service our Clients and Prospects are seeking, getting more efficient and effective in our business through technology, continuous process improvement and building a strong Team throughout the Bank.”

Sowers added, “The Bank was recognized throughout the last year for superior financial performance and industry leading service metrics. These recognitions highlight CalPrivate Bank’s dedication to excellence, innovation, delivering Client-focused banking solutions and enhancing shareholder value:

#1 for both Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) among banks with less than $5 billion in assets

#1 SBA 504 Community Bank Lender in the United States

#10 Best U.S. Bank by Bank Director’s RankingBanking ®

Client Net Promoter Score of 81 (World Class)

Bauer 5 Star Rating

2025 Best 50 OTCQX

“As Los Angeles continues to tackle the enormous task of cleaning up after the devastating fires, CalPrivate Bank remains committed to being a partner to our Clients and the Communities we serve.”

“As our economy transitions based on priorities of the new administration in Washington DC, and global economic uncertainties increase, management and the board are diligently assessing and acting upon potential future risks and market opportunities. The Bank continues to produce top tier financial results by seeking improved productivity through technology investments, streamlined systems and processes, and hiring top bankers in existing and potential new markets and market segments. We continue to prioritize unparalleled Client service and creative Solutions for our loyal and growing client base. We continue to support a broad range of non-profit organizations in the communities we serve, both through team member volunteering activities and financial resources. Our Team takes great pride in doing well for shareholders by doing good for clients and community,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $27.7 million, an increase of $0.3 million or 1.2% from the prior quarter and an increase of $5.0 million or 21.8% from the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior quarter was due to a $0.5 million decrease in interest expense, resulting from a 22 basis point reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, primarily driven by a 14 basis point decrease in the cost of total deposits.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 4.61%, compared to 4.67% for the prior quarter and 4.31% in the first quarter of 2024. The 6 basis point decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to lower yields on interest-earning assets and a decrease in prepayment-penalty fees. The yield on interest-earning assets was 6.70% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 6.89% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.14% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 3.36% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 2.22% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2.36% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 1.99% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2.07% in the prior quarter. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.11% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 2.29% at December 31, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.3 million, compared to $17 thousand in the prior quarter and $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. The provision expense for loans HFI for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.5 million, primarily reflecting heightened macroeconomic uncertainty incorporated into our forecasts. This was offset by a $0.2 million reversal for unfunded commitments due to increased line of credit utilization that resulted in lower unfunded commitment balances. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $1.9 million in the prior quarter and $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. SBA loan sales for the first quarter of 2025 were $8.3 million with a 10.86% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $469 thousand, compared with $14.9 million with a 11.45% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $932 thousand in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $14.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $14.2 million in the prior quarter and $12.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The efficiency ratio was 47.90% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 48.34% in the prior quarter and 52.84% in the first quarter of 2024. The slight decrease in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter was due to the decrease in noninterest expense.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $4.5 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 29.5%, compared to 29.6% in the prior quarter and 29.5% in the first quarter of 2024.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $2.48 billion, an increase of $58.9 million since December 31, 2024. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher cash and due from banks and investment securities, partially offset by lower loans receivable. Our total cash and due from banks increased to $218.5 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $54.6 million or 33.3% since December 31, 2024, primarily due to strong growth in core deposits along with lower loan demand. Investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) were $156.3 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $11.1 million or 7.6% since December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of new securities purchased. As of March 31, 2025, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $10.1 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $12.1 million (pre-tax) as of December 31, 2024. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.8 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities. Loans HFI totaled $2.08 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $6.5 million or 0.3% since December 31, 2024, reflecting lower loan production as borrowers deferred new financings amid economic and interest-rate uncertainty as well as wildfire-related disruptions in Southern California.

Total deposits were $2.19 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $57.7 million since December 31, 2024. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $154.6 million, which was driven by a $108.9 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS programs) and a $45.7 million increase in noninterest-bearing core deposits. The deposit mix has continued to shift due to short-term interest rates remaining elevated compared to recent years. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 29.2% of total core deposits. Offsetting the increase to total deposits from core deposits, brokered deposits decreased by $96.9 million. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 50.1% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2025, total available liquidity was $2.1 billion or 192.8% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $366 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.8 billion of unused borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

As of March 31, 2025, the allowance for loan losses was $26.4 million or 1.27% of loans HFI, compared to $27.3 million or 1.31% of loans HFI as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in the coverage ratio from December 31, 2024 is due primarily to a $1.1 million partial charge-off of a nonaccrual loan that previously had a specific reserve of $2.0 million. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and its nonperforming assets are 0.63% of total assets as of March 31, 2025 compared to 0.47% as of December 31, 2024. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $1.3 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $1.5 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in the reserve for unfunded commitments was due to lower unfunded commitment balances (driven by higher credit line usage). Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, there were no doubtful credits and classified assets were $27.8 million and $14.9 million, respectively. Total classified assets consisted of 20 loans as of March 31, 2025, which included 17 loans totaling $24.7 million secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 52.7%, of which 11 loans totaling $16.4 million had SBA guarantees. The remaining three loans were $3.1 million of commercial and industrial loans, one of which was an unsecured loan on nonaccrual status with a carrying value of $1.5 million and a specific reserve of $1.0 million (net of a $1.1 million partial charge off).

The Bank’s loan portfolio does include assets that are in the affected areas of Los Angeles devastated by wildfires. However, based on assessments performed to date, management does not believe there is a material impact to the financial statements.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

March 31, 2025(2) December 31, 2024 CalPrivate Bank Tier I leverage ratio 10.35% 10.39% Tier I risk-based capital ratio 11.75% 11.29% Total risk-based capital ratio 13.00% 12.54%

(2) March 31, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM)

PBAM is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank, which operates offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo, and Beverly Hills, as well as through efficient digital banking services. CalPrivate Bank is driven by its core values of building client Relationships based on superior funding Solutions, unparalleled Service, and mutual Trust. The Bank caters to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, closely-held businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs, delivering a Distinctly Different™ personalized banking experience while leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our clients’ evolving needs. CalPrivate Bank is in the top tier of customer service survey ratings in the nation, scoring almost 3x higher than the median domestic bank. The Bank offers comprehensive deposit and treasury services, rapid and creative loan options including various portfolio and government-guaranteed lending programs, cross border banking, and innovative, unique technologies that drive enhanced client performance. CalPrivate Bank has been recognized by Bank Director's RankingBanking® as the 10th best bank in the country and the #1 bank in its asset class for both return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE). CalPrivate Bank was also ranked in the top 5% of banks in the U.S. with assets between $2B and $10B by American Banker. Additionally, CalPrivate Bank is a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank, an SBA Preferred Lender, and has been honored as Community Bank 504 Lender of the Year by the NADCO Community Impact Awards, exemplifying excellence in the banking industry. These prestigious rankings highlight the Bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional banking services and setting new industry standards.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”), efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, to permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 34,720 $ 16,528 $ 13,136 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 16,155 10,419 34,790 Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 167,606 136,929 93,575 Total cash and due from banks 218,481 163,876 141,501 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,213 4,189 4,032 Investment debt securities available for sale 156,346 145,238 114,067 Loans held for sale 2,066 3,008 383 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts 2,078,653 2,085,149 1,906,992 Allowance for loan losses (26,437 ) (27,267 ) (24,693 ) Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 2,052,216 2,057,882 1,882,299 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 9,586 9,586 8,915 Operating lease right of use assets 6,383 6,819 2,765 Premises and equipment, net 2,432 2,335 1,804 Servicing assets, net 1,993 2,087 2,203 Accrued interest receivable 8,148 7,993 7,931 Other assets 21,009 20,998 21,877 Total assets $ 2,482,873 $ 2,424,011 $ 2,187,777 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 599,095 $ 553,405 $ 516,294 Interest bearing 1,593,014 1,581,054 1,388,381 Total deposits 2,192,109 2,134,459 1,904,675 FHLB borrowings 16,000 28,000 53,000 Other borrowings 17,970 17,969 17,963 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 21,559 20,049 18,107 Total liabilities 2,247,638 2,200,477 1,993,745 Shareholders' equity Common stock 76,156 75,377 74,105 Additional paid-in capital 3,712 4,393 4,108 Retained earnings 162,462 152,252 124,464 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (7,095 ) (8,488 ) (8,645 ) Total shareholders' equity 235,235 223,534 194,032 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,482,873 $ 2,424,011 $ 2,187,777





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Interest Income Loans $ 36,565 $ 37,259 $ 33,006 Investment securities 1,505 1,510 979 Deposits in other financial institutions 2,198 1,661 1,799 Total interest income 40,268 40,430 35,784 Interest Expense Deposits 11,899 12,297 12,130 Borrowings 637 726 886 Total interest expense 12,536 13,023 13,016 Net interest income 27,732 27,407 22,768 Provision for credit losses 299 17 233 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 27,433 27,390 22,535 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 557 558 388 Net gain on sale of loans 469 932 681 Other noninterest income 587 456 357 Total noninterest income 1,613 1,946 1,426 Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 9,748 9,539 8,861 Occupancy and equipment 844 847 770 Data processing 1,326 1,195 1,058 Professional services 508 573 488 Other expenses 1,629 2,036 1,606 Total noninterest expense 14,055 14,190 12,783 Income before provision for income taxes 14,991 15,146 11,178 Provision for income taxes 4,429 4,488 3,294 Net income $ 10,562 $ 10,658 $ 7,884 Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,482 $ 10,573 $ 7,832 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.83 $ 1.85 $ 1.38 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.80 $ 1.82 $ 1.36 Average shares outstanding 5,734,688 5,716,291 5,679,843 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,826,229 5,813,197 5,754,937





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets Deposits in other financial institutions $ 202,907 $ 2,198 4.39 % $ 143,053 $ 1,661 4.62 % $ 135,511 $ 1,799 5.34 % Investment securities 157,747 1,505 3.82 % 155,768 1,510 3.88 % 119,690 979 3.27 % Loans, including LHFS 2,078,588 36,565 7.13 % 2,036,178 37,259 7.28 % 1,868,308 33,006 7.11 % Total interest-earning assets 2,439,242 40,268 6.70 % 2,334,999 40,430 6.89 % 2,123,509 35,784 6.78 % Noninterest-earning assets 28,536 24,951 25,469 Total Assets $ 2,467,778 $ 2,359,950 $ 2,148,978 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered 244,301 970 1.61 % 178,811 634 1.41 % 109,838 441 1.61 % Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 955,259 6,830 2.90 % 904,191 6,991 3.08 % 765,770 6,421 3.37 % Time deposits, excluding brokered 196,375 1,956 4.04 % 191,794 2,004 4.16 % 155,703 1,583 4.09 % Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,395,935 9,756 2.83 % 1,274,796 9,629 3.00 % 1,031,311 8,445 3.29 % Total brokered deposits 183,059 2,143 4.75 % 218,792 2,668 4.85 % 287,885 3,685 5.15 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,578,994 11,899 3.06 % 1,493,588 12,297 3.28 % 1,319,196 12,130 3.70 % FHLB advances 24,122 272 4.57 % 29,446 343 4.63 % 49,935 614 4.95 % Other borrowings 17,981 365 8.23 % 17,967 383 8.48 % 17,962 272 6.09 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,621,097 12,536 3.14 % 1,541,001 13,023 3.36 % 1,387,093 13,016 3.77 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 594,408 577,462 553,541 Total Funding Sources 2,215,505 12,536 2.29 % 2,118,463 13,023 2.45 % 1,940,634 13,016 2.70 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 21,542 21,524 18,018 Shareholders' equity 230,731 219,963 190,326 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,467,778 $ 2,359,950 $ 2,148,978 Net interest income/spread $ 27,732 4.41 % $ 27,407 4.44 % $ 22,768 4.08 % Net interest margin 4.61 % 4.67 % 4.31 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 218,481 $ 163,876 $ 207,174 $ 158,377 $ 141,501 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,213 4,189 4,124 4,097 4,032 Investment securities 156,346 145,238 141,100 121,725 114,067 Loans held for sale 2,066 3,008 2,040 - 383 Total loans held-for-investment 2,078,653 2,085,149 2,012,457 1,979,720 1,906,992 Allowance for loan losses (26,437 ) (27,267 ) (26,594 ) (26,591 ) (24,693 ) Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 2,052,216 2,057,882 1,985,863 1,953,129 1,882,299 Operating lease right of use assets 6,383 6,819 4,344 4,719 2,765 Premises and equipment, net 2,432 2,335 2,345 2,207 1,804 Other assets and interest receivable 40,736 40,664 39,383 41,430 40,926 Total assets $ 2,482,873 $ 2,424,011 $ 2,386,373 $ 2,285,684 $ 2,187,777 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 599,095 $ 553,405 $ 584,292 $ 557,055 $ 516,294 Interest Bearing 1,593,014 1,581,054 1,522,839 1,444,671 1,388,381 Total Deposits 2,192,109 2,134,459 2,107,131 2,001,726 1,904,675 Borrowings 33,970 45,969 45,967 65,965 70,963 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 21,559 20,049 19,062 16,551 18,107 Total liabilities 2,247,638 2,200,477 2,172,160 2,084,242 1,993,745 Shareholders' equity Common stock 76,156 75,377 74,688 74,636 74,105 Additional paid-in capital 3,712 4,393 4,271 3,717 4,108 Retained earnings 162,462 152,252 141,623 132,179 124,464 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (7,095 ) (8,488 ) (6,369 ) (9,090 ) (8,645 ) Total shareholders' equity 235,235 223,534 214,213 201,442 194,032 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,482,873 $ 2,424,011 $ 2,386,373 $ 2,285,684 $ 2,187,777 Book value per common share $ 40.63 $ 38.76 $ 37.21 $ 35.03 $ 33.94 Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 40.29 $ 38.40 $ 36.87 $ 34.65 $ 33.55 Shares outstanding 5,789,306 5,766,810 5,756,207 5,751,143 5,717,519

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Interest income $ 40,268 $ 40,430 $ 40,018 $ 38,662 $ 35,784 Interest expense 12,536 13,023 14,311 13,992 13,016 Net interest income 27,732 27,407 25,707 24,670 22,768 Provision for credit losses 299 17 304 2,136 233 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 27,433 27,390 25,403 22,534 22,535 Service charges on deposit accounts 557 558 504 430 388 Net gain on sale of loans 469 932 587 661 681 Other noninterest income 587 456 343 447 357 Total noninterest income 1,613 1,946 1,434 1,538 1,426 Compensation and employee benefits 9,748 9,539 9,422 8,836 8,861 Occupancy and equipment 844 847 818 822 770 Data processing 1,326 1,195 1,238 1,183 1,058 Professional services 508 573 252 424 488 Other expenses 1,629 2,036 1,695 1,697 1,606 Total noninterest expense 14,055 14,190 13,425 12,962 12,783 Income before provision for income taxes 14,991 15,146 13,412 11,110 11,178 Income taxes 4,429 4,488 3,959 3,283 3,294 Net income $ 10,562 $ 10,658 $ 9,453 $ 7,827 $ 7,884 Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,482 $ 10,573 $ 9,373 $ 7,761 $ 7,832 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.83 $ 1.85 $ 1.64 $ 1.36 $ 1.38 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.80 $ 1.82 $ 1.63 $ 1.35 $ 1.36 Average shares outstanding 5,734,688 5,716,291 5,707,723 5,702,938 5,679,843 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,826,229 5,813,197 5,767,401 5,762,616 5,754,937





Performance Ratios Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 ROAA 1.74 % 1.80 % 1.62 % 1.40 % 1.48 % ROAE 18.56 % 19.28 % 18.00 % 15.81 % 16.66 % ROATCE(1) 18.74 % 19.46 % 18.18 % 15.99 % 16.86 % Net interest margin 4.61 % 4.67 % 4.44 % 4.48 % 4.31 % Net interest spread 4.41 % 4.44 % 4.20 % 4.24 % 4.08 % Efficiency ratio(1) 47.90 % 48.34 % 49.46 % 49.46 % 52.84 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.31 % 2.39 % 2.29 % 2.32 % 2.39 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited) Selected Quarterly Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Total assets $ 2,467,778 $ 2,359,950 $ 2,328,399 $ 2,241,860 $ 2,148,978 Earning assets $ 2,439,242 $ 2,334,999 $ 2,303,537 $ 2,216,185 $ 2,123,509 Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 2,078,588 $ 2,036,178 $ 1,989,748 $ 1,939,746 $ 1,868,308 Total deposits $ 2,173,402 $ 2,071,050 $ 2,047,197 $ 1,961,099 $ 1,872,737 Total shareholders' equity $ 230,731 $ 219,963 $ 208,889 $ 199,088 $ 190,326





Loan Balances by Type (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Commercial Real Estate (CRE): Investor owned $ 577,512 $ 572,659 $ 560,481 $ 566,314 $ 573,587 Owner occupied 228,232 223,442 221,364 216,876 216,123 Multifamily 163,218 162,330 175,387 177,390 175,629 Secured by single family 200,650 198,579 190,738 181,744 157,092 Land and construction 70,293 62,638 68,186 58,109 35,975 SBA secured by real estate 402,524 401,990 395,646 388,271 385,416 Total CRE 1,642,429 1,621,638 1,611,802 1,588,704 1,543,822 Commercial business: Commercial and industrial 417,258 441,182 383,874 378,161 352,417 SBA non-real estate secured 17,004 20,205 15,101 10,758 8,657 Total commercial business 434,262 461,387 398,975 388,919 361,074 Consumer 1,962 2,124 1,680 2,097 2,096 Total loans held for investment $ 2,078,653 $ 2,085,149 $ 2,012,457 $ 1,979,720 $ 1,906,992





Deposits by Type (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Noninterest-bearing DDA $ 599,095 $ 553,405 $ 584,292 $ 557,055 $ 516,294 Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered 257,720 251,594 182,268 156,253 117,129 Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 981,491 887,740 920,219 861,508 812,841 Time deposits, excluding brokered 210,845 201,851 186,583 168,664 160,605 Total deposits, excluding brokered 2,049,151 1,894,590 1,873,362 1,743,480 1,606,869 Total brokered deposits 142,958 239,869 233,769 258,246 297,806 Total deposits $ 2,192,109 $ 2,134,459 $ 2,107,131 $ 2,001,726 $ 1,904,675





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited) Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Allowance for loan losses: Beginning balance $ 27,267 $ 26,594 $ 26,591 $ 24,693 $ 24,476 Provision for loan losses 460 673 3 1,994 251 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (1,290 ) - - (96 ) (34 ) Ending balance 26,437 27,267 26,594 26,591 24,693 Reserve for unfunded commitments 1,348 1,509 2,165 1,865 1,723 Total allowance for credit losses $ 27,785 $ 28,776 $ 28,759 $ 28,456 $ 26,416





Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Total loans held-for-investment $ 2,078,653 $ 2,085,149 $ 2,012,457 $ 1,979,720 $ 1,906,992 Allowance for loan losses $ (26,437 ) $ (27,267 ) $ (26,594 ) $ (26,591 ) $ (24,693 ) 30-89 day past due loans $ 2,399 $ 1,952 $ - $ - $ - 90+ day past due loans $ 13,223 $ 11,512 $ 11,512 $ 2,500 $ 3,530 Nonaccrual loans $ 15,565 $ 11,512 $ 11,512 $ 2,500 $ 4,656 NPAs / Assets 0.63 % 0.47 % 0.48 % 0.11 % 0.21 % NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO 0.75 % 0.55 % 0.57 % 0.13 % 0.24 % Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,290 $ - $ - $ 96 $ 34 Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized) 0.25 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.27 % 1.31 % 1.32 % 1.34 % 1.29 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 169.85 % 236.86 % 231.01 % 1,063.64 % 530.35 %



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 14,055 $ 14,190 $ 13,425 $ 12,962 $ 12,783 Net interest income 27,732 27,407 25,707 24,670 22,768 Noninterest income 1,613 1,946 1,434 1,538 1,426 Total net interest income and noninterest income 29,345 29,353 27,141 26,208 24,194 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 47.90 % 48.34 % 49.46 % 49.46 % 52.84 % Pretax pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 27,732 $ 27,407 $ 25,707 $ 24,670 $ 22,768 Noninterest income 1,613 1,946 1,434 1,538 1,426 Total net interest income and noninterest income 29,345 29,353 27,141 26,208 24,194 Less: Noninterest expense 14,055 14,190 13,425 12,962 12,783 Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 15,290 $ 15,163 $ 13,716 $ 13,246 $ 11,411 Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity Net income $ 10,562 $ 10,658 $ 9,453 $ 7,827 $ 7,884 Average assets 2,467,778 2,359,950 2,328,399 2,241,860 2,148,978 Average shareholders' equity 230,731 219,963 208,889 199,088 190,326 Less: Average intangible assets 2,098 2,028 2,051 2,163 2,208 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 228,633 217,935 206,838 196,925 188,118 Return on average assets 1.74 % 1.80 % 1.62 % 1.40 % 1.48 % Return on average equity 18.56 % 19.28 % 18.00 % 15.81 % 16.66 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 18.74 % 19.46 % 18.18 % 15.99 % 16.86 % Tangible book value per share Total equity 235,235 223,534 214,213 201,442 194,032 Less: Total intangible assets 1,993 2,087 2,006 2,164 2,203 Total tangible equity 233,242 221,447 212,207 199,278 191,829 Shares outstanding 5,789,306 5,766,810 5,756,207 5,751,143 5,717,519 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 40.29 $ 38.40 $ 36.87 $ 34.65 $ 33.55

