Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,796 in the last 365 days.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Strong Net Income and Earnings Per Share for First Quarter 2025

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $10.6 million, compared to $10.7 million in the prior quarter and $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net income for the first quarter of 2025 represents a return on average assets of 1.74% and a return on average tangible common equity of 18.74%
  • Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2025 was $1.80, compared to $1.82 in the prior quarter and $1.36 in the first quarter of 2024
  • Total deposits were $2.19 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $57.7 million or 2.7% from December 31, 2024, which included a reduction in brokered deposits of $96.9 million. Total deposits increased 15.1% year over year. Core deposits were $2.05 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $154.6 million or 8.2% from December 31, 2024. Core deposits increased 27.5% year over year
  • Total cost of deposits was 2.22% for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease from 2.36% in the prior quarter and 2.61% in the first quarter of 2024. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.11% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 2.29% at December 31, 2024. Total cost of funding sources was 2.29% for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease from 2.45% in the prior quarter and 2.70% in the first quarter of 2024
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $2.08 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $6.5 million or 0.3% from December 31, 2024. Loans HFI increased 9.0% year over year
  • Net interest margin was 4.61% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 4.67% in the prior quarter and 4.31% in the first quarter of 2024
  • Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.3 million, compared to $17 thousand for the prior quarter and $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. The allowance for loan losses was 1.27% of loans HFI as of March 31, 2025 compared to 1.31% at December 31, 2024
  • As of March 31, 2025, criticized and classified loans totaled $40.8 million, or 1.96% of total loans, up from $24.7 million, or 1.18% of total loans, in the prior quarter
  • Tangible book value per share was $40.29 as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.89 since December 31, 2024 primarily as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 4.9% quarter-over-quarter and 20.1% year over year.

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company reported net income of $10.6 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $10.7 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, in the prior quarter, and $7.9 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “We continue to be pleased by the Company and the Team’s performance. Strong growth in core deposits over the past year continues and we remain focused on building strong Relationships with our Clients. Loan demand was soft in Q1, as Clients and financial markets digest the current economy and prospects for future growth and stability. We remain optimistic that markets will settle, and demand will return. In the meantime, we are focused on providing the Distinctively Different Service our Clients and Prospects are seeking, getting more efficient and effective in our business through technology, continuous process improvement and building a strong Team throughout the Bank.”

Sowers added, “The Bank was recognized throughout the last year for superior financial performance and industry leading service metrics. These recognitions highlight CalPrivate Bank’s dedication to excellence, innovation, delivering Client-focused banking solutions and enhancing shareholder value: 

  • #1 for both Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) among banks with less than $5 billion in assets
  • #1 SBA 504 Community Bank Lender in the United States
  • #10 Best U.S. Bank by Bank Director’s RankingBanking®
  • Client Net Promoter Score of 81 (World Class)
  • Bauer 5 Star Rating
  • 2025 Best 50 OTCQX

“As Los Angeles continues to tackle the enormous task of cleaning up after the devastating fires, CalPrivate Bank remains committed to being a partner to our Clients and the Communities we serve.”

“As our economy transitions based on priorities of the new administration in Washington DC, and global economic uncertainties increase, management and the board are diligently assessing and acting upon potential future risks and market opportunities. The Bank continues to produce top tier financial results by seeking improved productivity through technology investments, streamlined systems and processes, and hiring top bankers in existing and potential new markets and market segments. We continue to prioritize unparalleled Client service and creative Solutions for our loyal and growing client base. We continue to support a broad range of non-profit organizations in the communities we serve, both through team member volunteering activities and financial resources. Our Team takes great pride in doing well for shareholders by doing good for clients and community,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $27.7 million, an increase of $0.3 million or 1.2% from the prior quarter and an increase of $5.0 million or 21.8% from the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior quarter was due to a $0.5 million decrease in interest expense, resulting from a 22 basis point reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, primarily driven by a 14 basis point decrease in the cost of total deposits.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 4.61%, compared to 4.67% for the prior quarter and 4.31% in the first quarter of 2024. The 6 basis point decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to lower yields on interest-earning assets and a decrease in prepayment-penalty fees. The yield on interest-earning assets was 6.70% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 6.89% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.14% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 3.36% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 2.22% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2.36% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 1.99% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2.07% in the prior quarter. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.11% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 2.29% at December 31, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.3 million, compared to $17 thousand in the prior quarter and $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. The provision expense for loans HFI for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.5 million, primarily reflecting heightened macroeconomic uncertainty incorporated into our forecasts. This was offset by a $0.2 million reversal for unfunded commitments due to increased line of credit utilization that resulted in lower unfunded commitment balances. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $1.9 million in the prior quarter and $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. SBA loan sales for the first quarter of 2025 were $8.3 million with a 10.86% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $469 thousand, compared with $14.9 million with a 11.45% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $932 thousand in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $14.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $14.2 million in the prior quarter and $12.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The efficiency ratio was 47.90% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 48.34% in the prior quarter and 52.84% in the first quarter of 2024. The slight decrease in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter was due to the decrease in noninterest expense.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $4.5 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 29.5%, compared to 29.6% in the prior quarter and 29.5% in the first quarter of 2024.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $2.48 billion, an increase of $58.9 million since December 31, 2024. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher cash and due from banks and investment securities, partially offset by lower loans receivable. Our total cash and due from banks increased to $218.5 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $54.6 million or 33.3% since December 31, 2024, primarily due to strong growth in core deposits along with lower loan demand. Investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) were $156.3 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $11.1 million or 7.6% since December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of new securities purchased. As of March 31, 2025, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $10.1 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $12.1 million (pre-tax) as of December 31, 2024. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.8 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities. Loans HFI totaled $2.08 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $6.5 million or 0.3% since December 31, 2024, reflecting lower loan production as borrowers deferred new financings amid economic and interest-rate uncertainty as well as wildfire-related disruptions in Southern California.

Total deposits were $2.19 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $57.7 million since December 31, 2024. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $154.6 million, which was driven by a $108.9 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS programs) and a $45.7 million increase in noninterest-bearing core deposits. The deposit mix has continued to shift due to short-term interest rates remaining elevated compared to recent years. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 29.2% of total core deposits. Offsetting the increase to total deposits from core deposits, brokered deposits decreased by $96.9 million. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 50.1% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2025, total available liquidity was $2.1 billion or 192.8% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $366 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.8 billion of unused borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

As of March 31, 2025, the allowance for loan losses was $26.4 million or 1.27% of loans HFI, compared to $27.3 million or 1.31% of loans HFI as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in the coverage ratio from December 31, 2024 is due primarily to a $1.1 million partial charge-off of a nonaccrual loan that previously had a specific reserve of $2.0 million. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and its nonperforming assets are 0.63% of total assets as of March 31, 2025 compared to 0.47% as of December 31, 2024. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $1.3 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $1.5 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in the reserve for unfunded commitments was due to lower unfunded commitment balances (driven by higher credit line usage). Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, there were no doubtful credits and classified assets were $27.8 million and $14.9 million, respectively. Total classified assets consisted of 20 loans as of March 31, 2025, which included 17 loans totaling $24.7 million secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 52.7%, of which 11 loans totaling $16.4 million had SBA guarantees. The remaining three loans were $3.1 million of commercial and industrial loans, one of which was an unsecured loan on nonaccrual status with a carrying value of $1.5 million and a specific reserve of $1.0 million (net of a $1.1 million partial charge off).

The Bank’s loan portfolio does include assets that are in the affected areas of Los Angeles devastated by wildfires. However, based on assessments performed to date, management does not believe there is a material impact to the financial statements.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

  March 31, 2025(2) December 31, 2024
CalPrivate Bank    
Tier I leverage ratio 10.35% 10.39%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio 11.75% 11.29%
Total risk-based capital ratio 13.00% 12.54%

(2) March 31, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM)

PBAM is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank, which operates offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo, and Beverly Hills, as well as through efficient digital banking services. CalPrivate Bank is driven by its core values of building client Relationships based on superior funding Solutions, unparalleled Service, and mutual Trust. The Bank caters to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, closely-held businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs, delivering a Distinctly Different™ personalized banking experience while leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our clients’ evolving needs. CalPrivate Bank is in the top tier of customer service survey ratings in the nation, scoring almost 3x higher than the median domestic bank. The Bank offers comprehensive deposit and treasury services, rapid and creative loan options including various portfolio and government-guaranteed lending programs,  cross border banking, and innovative, unique technologies that drive enhanced  client performance. CalPrivate Bank has been recognized by Bank Director's RankingBanking® as the 10th best bank in the country and the #1 bank in its asset class for both return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE). CalPrivate Bank was also ranked in the top 5% of banks in the U.S. with assets between $2B and $10B by American Banker. Additionally, CalPrivate Bank is a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank, an SBA Preferred Lender, and has been honored as Community Bank 504 Lender of the Year by the NADCO Community Impact Awards, exemplifying excellence in the banking industry. These prestigious rankings highlight the Bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional banking services and setting new industry standards.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”), efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, to permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 303-4894

Cory Stewart
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(206) 293-3669

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we believe in good faith the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
    Mar 31, 2025     Dec 31, 2024     Mar 31, 2024  
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks   $ 34,720     $ 16,528     $ 13,136  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions     16,155       10,419       34,790  
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank     167,606       136,929       93,575  
Total cash and due from banks     218,481       163,876       141,501  
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions     4,213       4,189       4,032  
Investment debt securities available for sale     156,346       145,238       114,067  
Loans held for sale     2,066       3,008       383  
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts     2,078,653       2,085,149       1,906,992  
Allowance for loan losses     (26,437 )     (27,267 )     (24,693 )
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance     2,052,216       2,057,882       1,882,299  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost     9,586       9,586       8,915  
Operating lease right of use assets     6,383       6,819       2,765  
Premises and equipment, net     2,432       2,335       1,804  
Servicing assets, net     1,993       2,087       2,203  
Accrued interest receivable     8,148       7,993       7,931  
Other assets     21,009       20,998       21,877  
Total assets   $ 2,482,873     $ 2,424,011     $ 2,187,777  
                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                  
Liabilities                  
Noninterest bearing   $ 599,095     $ 553,405     $ 516,294  
Interest bearing     1,593,014       1,581,054       1,388,381  
Total deposits     2,192,109       2,134,459       1,904,675  
FHLB borrowings     16,000       28,000       53,000  
Other borrowings     17,970       17,969       17,963  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     21,559       20,049       18,107  
Total liabilities     2,247,638       2,200,477       1,993,745  
                   
Shareholders' equity                  
Common stock     76,156       75,377       74,105  
Additional paid-in capital     3,712       4,393       4,108  
Retained earnings     162,462       152,252       124,464  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net     (7,095 )     (8,488 )     (8,645 )
Total shareholders' equity     235,235       223,534       194,032  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,482,873     $ 2,424,011     $ 2,187,777  
                         


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 		 
   
    For the three months ended  
    Mar 31, 2025     Dec 31, 2024     Mar 31, 2024  
Interest Income                  
Loans   $ 36,565     $ 37,259     $ 33,006  
Investment securities     1,505       1,510       979  
Deposits in other financial institutions     2,198       1,661       1,799  
Total interest income     40,268       40,430       35,784  
                   
Interest Expense                  
Deposits     11,899       12,297       12,130  
Borrowings     637       726       886  
Total interest expense     12,536       13,023       13,016  
                   
Net interest income     27,732       27,407       22,768  
Provision for credit losses     299       17       233  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     27,433       27,390       22,535  
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges on deposit accounts     557       558       388  
Net gain on sale of loans     469       932       681  
Other noninterest income     587       456       357  
Total noninterest income     1,613       1,946       1,426  
                   
Noninterest expense:                  
Compensation and employee benefits     9,748       9,539       8,861  
Occupancy and equipment     844       847       770  
Data processing     1,326       1,195       1,058  
Professional services     508       573       488  
Other expenses     1,629       2,036       1,606  
Total noninterest expense     14,055       14,190       12,783  
Income before provision for income taxes     14,991       15,146       11,178  
Provision for income taxes     4,429       4,488       3,294  
Net income   $ 10,562     $ 10,658     $ 7,884  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 10,482     $ 10,573     $ 7,832  
                   
Earnings per share                  
Basic earnings per share   $ 1.83     $ 1.85     $ 1.38  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.80     $ 1.82     $ 1.36  
                   
Average shares outstanding     5,734,688       5,716,291       5,679,843  
Diluted average shares outstanding     5,826,229       5,813,197       5,754,937  


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  
   
    For the three months ended  
    Mar 31, 2025     Dec 31, 2024     Mar 31, 2024  
    Average
Balance		     Interest     Average
Yield/Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest     Average
Yield/Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest     Average
Yield/Rate		  
Interest-Earnings Assets                                                      
Deposits in other financial institutions   $ 202,907     $ 2,198       4.39 %   $ 143,053     $ 1,661       4.62 %   $ 135,511     $ 1,799       5.34 %
Investment securities     157,747       1,505       3.82 %     155,768       1,510       3.88 %     119,690       979       3.27 %
Loans, including LHFS     2,078,588       36,565       7.13 %     2,036,178       37,259       7.28 %     1,868,308       33,006       7.11 %
Total interest-earning assets     2,439,242       40,268       6.70 %     2,334,999       40,430       6.89 %     2,123,509       35,784       6.78 %
Noninterest-earning assets     28,536                   24,951                   25,469              
Total Assets   $ 2,467,778                 $ 2,359,950                 $ 2,148,978              
                                                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                                      
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered     244,301       970       1.61 %     178,811       634       1.41 %     109,838       441       1.61 %
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered     955,259       6,830       2.90 %     904,191       6,991       3.08 %     765,770       6,421       3.37 %
Time deposits, excluding brokered     196,375       1,956       4.04 %     191,794       2,004       4.16 %     155,703       1,583       4.09 %
Total deposits, excluding brokered     1,395,935       9,756       2.83 %     1,274,796       9,629       3.00 %     1,031,311       8,445       3.29 %
Total brokered deposits     183,059       2,143       4.75 %     218,792       2,668       4.85 %     287,885       3,685       5.15 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     1,578,994       11,899       3.06 %     1,493,588       12,297       3.28 %     1,319,196       12,130       3.70 %
                                                       
FHLB advances     24,122       272       4.57 %     29,446       343       4.63 %     49,935       614       4.95 %
Other borrowings     17,981       365       8.23 %     17,967       383       8.48 %     17,962       272       6.09 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     1,621,097       12,536       3.14 %     1,541,001       13,023       3.36 %     1,387,093       13,016       3.77 %
                                                       
Noninterest-bearing deposits     594,408                   577,462                   553,541              
Total Funding Sources     2,215,505       12,536       2.29 %     2,118,463       13,023       2.45 %     1,940,634       13,016       2.70 %
                                                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     21,542                   21,524                   18,018              
Shareholders' equity     230,731                   219,963                   190,326              
                                                       
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 2,467,778                 $ 2,359,950                 $ 2,148,978              
                                                       
Net interest income/spread         $ 27,732       4.41 %         $ 27,407       4.44 %         $ 22,768       4.08 %
Net interest margin                 4.61 %                 4.67 %                 4.31 %


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 		 
   
    Mar 31, 2025     Dec 31, 2024     Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024  
Assets                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 218,481     $ 163,876     $ 207,174     $ 158,377     $ 141,501  
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions     4,213       4,189       4,124       4,097       4,032  
Investment securities     156,346       145,238       141,100       121,725       114,067  
Loans held for sale     2,066       3,008       2,040       -       383  
Total loans held-for-investment     2,078,653       2,085,149       2,012,457       1,979,720       1,906,992  
Allowance for loan losses     (26,437 )     (27,267 )     (26,594 )     (26,591 )     (24,693 )
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance     2,052,216       2,057,882       1,985,863       1,953,129       1,882,299  
Operating lease right of use assets     6,383       6,819       4,344       4,719       2,765  
Premises and equipment, net     2,432       2,335       2,345       2,207       1,804  
Other assets and interest receivable     40,736       40,664       39,383       41,430       40,926  
Total assets   $ 2,482,873     $ 2,424,011     $ 2,386,373     $ 2,285,684     $ 2,187,777  
                               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                              
Liabilities                              
Noninterest Bearing   $ 599,095     $ 553,405     $ 584,292     $ 557,055     $ 516,294  
Interest Bearing     1,593,014       1,581,054       1,522,839       1,444,671       1,388,381  
Total Deposits     2,192,109       2,134,459       2,107,131       2,001,726       1,904,675  
Borrowings     33,970       45,969       45,967       65,965       70,963  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     21,559       20,049       19,062       16,551       18,107  
Total liabilities     2,247,638       2,200,477       2,172,160       2,084,242       1,993,745  
Shareholders' equity                              
Common stock     76,156       75,377       74,688       74,636       74,105  
Additional paid-in capital     3,712       4,393       4,271       3,717       4,108  
Retained earnings     162,462       152,252       141,623       132,179       124,464  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (7,095 )     (8,488 )     (6,369 )     (9,090 )     (8,645 )
Total shareholders' equity     235,235       223,534       214,213       201,442       194,032  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,482,873     $ 2,424,011     $ 2,386,373     $ 2,285,684     $ 2,187,777  
                               
Book value per common share   $ 40.63     $ 38.76     $ 37.21     $ 35.03     $ 33.94  
Tangible book value per common share(1)   $ 40.29     $ 38.40     $ 36.87     $ 34.65     $ 33.55  
Shares outstanding     5,789,306       5,766,810       5,756,207       5,751,143       5,717,519  

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

   
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 		 
   
  For the three months ended  
  Mar 31, 2025     Dec 31, 2024     Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024  
Interest income $ 40,268     $ 40,430     $ 40,018     $ 38,662     $ 35,784  
Interest expense   12,536       13,023       14,311       13,992       13,016  
Net interest income   27,732       27,407       25,707       24,670       22,768  
Provision for credit losses   299       17       304       2,136       233  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   27,433       27,390       25,403       22,534       22,535  
                             
Service charges on deposit accounts   557       558       504       430       388  
Net gain on sale of loans   469       932       587       661       681  
Other noninterest income   587       456       343       447       357  
Total noninterest income   1,613       1,946       1,434       1,538       1,426  
                             
Compensation and employee benefits   9,748       9,539       9,422       8,836       8,861  
Occupancy and equipment   844       847       818       822       770  
Data processing   1,326       1,195       1,238       1,183       1,058  
Professional services   508       573       252       424       488  
Other expenses   1,629       2,036       1,695       1,697       1,606  
Total noninterest expense   14,055       14,190       13,425       12,962       12,783  
                             
Income before provision for income taxes   14,991       15,146       13,412       11,110       11,178  
Income taxes   4,429       4,488       3,959       3,283       3,294  
Net income $ 10,562     $ 10,658     $ 9,453     $ 7,827     $ 7,884  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,482     $ 10,573     $ 9,373     $ 7,761     $ 7,832  
                             
Earnings per share                            
Basic earnings per share $ 1.83     $ 1.85     $ 1.64     $ 1.36     $ 1.38  
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.80     $ 1.82     $ 1.63     $ 1.35     $ 1.36  
                             
Average shares outstanding   5,734,688       5,716,291       5,707,723       5,702,938       5,679,843  
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,826,229       5,813,197       5,767,401       5,762,616       5,754,937  


  Performance Ratios  
  Mar 31, 2025     Dec 31, 2024     Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024  
ROAA   1.74 %     1.80 %     1.62 %     1.40 %     1.48 %
ROAE   18.56 %     19.28 %     18.00 %     15.81 %     16.66 %
ROATCE(1)   18.74 %     19.46 %     18.18 %     15.99 %     16.86 %
Net interest margin   4.61 %     4.67 %     4.44 %     4.48 %     4.31 %
Net interest spread   4.41 %     4.44 %     4.20 %     4.24 %     4.08 %
Efficiency ratio(1)   47.90 %     48.34 %     49.46 %     49.46 %     52.84 %
Noninterest expense / average assets   2.31 %     2.39 %     2.29 %     2.32 %     2.39 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited) 		 
   
    Selected Quarterly Average Balances  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
    For the three months ended  
    Mar 31, 2025     Dec 31, 2024     Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024  
Total assets   $ 2,467,778     $ 2,359,950     $ 2,328,399     $ 2,241,860     $ 2,148,978  
Earning assets   $ 2,439,242     $ 2,334,999     $ 2,303,537     $ 2,216,185     $ 2,123,509  
Total loans, including loans held for sale   $ 2,078,588     $ 2,036,178     $ 1,989,748     $ 1,939,746     $ 1,868,308  
Total deposits   $ 2,173,402     $ 2,071,050     $ 2,047,197     $ 1,961,099     $ 1,872,737  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 230,731     $ 219,963     $ 208,889     $ 199,088     $ 190,326  


    Loan Balances by Type  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
    Mar 31, 2025     Dec 31, 2024     Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024  
Commercial Real Estate (CRE):                              
Investor owned   $ 577,512     $ 572,659     $ 560,481     $ 566,314     $ 573,587  
Owner occupied     228,232       223,442       221,364       216,876       216,123  
Multifamily     163,218       162,330       175,387       177,390       175,629  
Secured by single family     200,650       198,579       190,738       181,744       157,092  
Land and construction     70,293       62,638       68,186       58,109       35,975  
SBA secured by real estate     402,524       401,990       395,646       388,271       385,416  
Total CRE     1,642,429       1,621,638       1,611,802       1,588,704       1,543,822  
Commercial business:                              
Commercial and industrial     417,258       441,182       383,874       378,161       352,417  
SBA non-real estate secured     17,004       20,205       15,101       10,758       8,657  
Total commercial business     434,262       461,387       398,975       388,919       361,074  
Consumer     1,962       2,124       1,680       2,097       2,096  
Total loans held for investment   $ 2,078,653     $ 2,085,149     $ 2,012,457     $ 1,979,720     $ 1,906,992  
                                         


    Deposits by Type  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
    Mar 31, 2025     Dec 31, 2024     Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024  
Noninterest-bearing DDA   $ 599,095     $ 553,405     $ 584,292     $ 557,055     $ 516,294  
Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered     257,720       251,594       182,268       156,253       117,129  
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered     981,491       887,740       920,219       861,508       812,841  
Time deposits, excluding brokered     210,845       201,851       186,583       168,664       160,605  
Total deposits, excluding brokered     2,049,151       1,894,590       1,873,362       1,743,480       1,606,869  
Total brokered deposits     142,958       239,869       233,769       258,246       297,806  
Total deposits   $ 2,192,109     $ 2,134,459     $ 2,107,131     $ 2,001,726     $ 1,904,675  
                                         


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited) 		 
   
    Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
    For the three months ended  
    Mar 31, 2025     Dec 31, 2024     Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024  
Allowance for loan losses:                              
Beginning balance   $ 27,267     $ 26,594     $ 26,591     $ 24,693     $ 24,476  
Provision for loan losses     460       673       3       1,994       251  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries     (1,290 )     -       -       (96 )     (34 )
Ending balance     26,437       27,267       26,594       26,591       24,693  
Reserve for unfunded commitments     1,348       1,509       2,165       1,865       1,723  
Total allowance for credit losses   $ 27,785     $ 28,776     $ 28,759     $ 28,456     $ 26,416  


    Asset Quality  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
    Mar 31, 2025     Dec 31, 2024     Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024  
Total loans held-for-investment   $ 2,078,653     $ 2,085,149     $ 2,012,457     $ 1,979,720     $ 1,906,992  
Allowance for loan losses   $ (26,437 )   $ (27,267 )   $ (26,594 )   $ (26,591 )   $ (24,693 )
30-89 day past due loans   $ 2,399     $ 1,952     $ -     $ -     $ -  
90+ day past due loans   $ 13,223     $ 11,512     $ 11,512     $ 2,500     $ 3,530  
Nonaccrual loans   $ 15,565     $ 11,512     $ 11,512     $ 2,500     $ 4,656  
NPAs / Assets     0.63 %     0.47 %     0.48 %     0.11 %     0.21 %
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO     0.75 %     0.55 %     0.57 %     0.13 %     0.24 %
Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries)   $ 1,290     $ -     $ -     $ 96     $ 34  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized)     0.25 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.02 %     0.01 %
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI     1.27 %     1.31 %     1.32 %     1.34 %     1.29 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans     169.85 %     236.86 %     231.01 %     1,063.64 %     530.35 %


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

    GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
                               
    For the three months ended  
    Mar 31, 2025     Dec 31, 2024     Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024  
Efficiency Ratio                              
Noninterest expense   $ 14,055     $ 14,190     $ 13,425     $ 12,962     $ 12,783  
Net interest income     27,732       27,407       25,707       24,670       22,768  
Noninterest income     1,613       1,946       1,434       1,538       1,426  
Total net interest income and noninterest income     29,345       29,353       27,141       26,208       24,194  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)     47.90 %     48.34 %     49.46 %     49.46 %     52.84 %
                               
Pretax pre-provision net revenue                              
Net interest income   $ 27,732     $ 27,407     $ 25,707     $ 24,670     $ 22,768  
Noninterest income     1,613       1,946       1,434       1,538       1,426  
Total net interest income and noninterest income     29,345       29,353       27,141       26,208       24,194  
Less: Noninterest expense     14,055       14,190       13,425       12,962       12,783  
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)   $ 15,290     $ 15,163     $ 13,716     $ 13,246     $ 11,411  
                               
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity                              
Net income   $ 10,562     $ 10,658     $ 9,453     $ 7,827     $ 7,884  
Average assets     2,467,778       2,359,950       2,328,399       2,241,860       2,148,978  
Average shareholders' equity     230,731       219,963       208,889       199,088       190,326  
Less: Average intangible assets     2,098       2,028       2,051       2,163       2,208  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     228,633       217,935       206,838       196,925       188,118  
                               
Return on average assets     1.74 %     1.80 %     1.62 %     1.40 %     1.48 %
Return on average equity     18.56 %     19.28 %     18.00 %     15.81 %     16.66 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     18.74 %     19.46 %     18.18 %     15.99 %     16.86 %
                               
Tangible book value per share                              
Total equity     235,235       223,534       214,213       201,442       194,032  
Less: Total intangible assets     1,993       2,087       2,006       2,164       2,203  
Total tangible equity     233,242       221,447       212,207       199,278       191,829  
Shares outstanding     5,789,306       5,766,810       5,756,207       5,751,143       5,717,519  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   $ 40.29     $ 38.40     $ 36.87     $ 34.65     $ 33.55  

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Strong Net Income and Earnings Per Share for First Quarter 2025

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more