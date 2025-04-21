TransUnion Appoints Brian Silver Executive Vice President of Marketing Solutions

Digital advertising leader will drive business development for TruAudience line of solutions

CHICAGO, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Silver joined TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) as Executive Vice President of Marketing Solutions, effective April 7, 2025. He reports to the newly appointed Chief Global Solutions Officer, Mohamed Abdelsadek.

As Executive Vice President, Silver will drive the vision, strategy and innovation behind TransUnion’s TruAudience® products. TruAudience enables data-driven marketing and measurement with a suite of privacy-first identity resolution, data enrichment, audience targeting and advanced analytics solutions.

“TruAudience is a leading solution suite for marketing, powered by TransUnion’s OneTru platform—giving it amazing potential for continuing innovation,” said Abdelsadek. “Brian’s deep knowledge and experience are essential in steering that innovation to address the evolving challenges marketers face in identifying audiences and measuring campaigns in a privacy-focused environment.”

Matt Spiegel, EVP of TruAudience Growth Strategy, added, “Brian is an amazing addition for TransUnion. I look forward to working closely with him, Mohamed, and the market-facing teams to drive growth of the TruAudience portfolio.”

Silver joins TransUnion from Oracle Advertising, where he served as Global Vice President, Strategy and Business Development. Over the past 25 years, Silver has established himself as a leader in identity-based digital marketing. His past roles include serving as President at LiveIntents; Vice President, Global Revenue Operations at Verizon Media; and Vice President, Global Business Planning and Operations, Communications Products, at Yahoo!.

“I am thrilled to join TransUnion and lead the TruAudience team in driving forward our vision and strategy,” said Silver. “With the power of TransUnion’s OneTru platform, we are uniquely positioned to solve for the identity resolution, audience discovery, and measurement challenges required to deliver effective marketing. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help our clients achieve their goals and drive business growth for TransUnion."

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business



Contact Dave Blumberg TransUnion E-mail david.blumberg@transunion.com Telephone 312-972-6646

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.