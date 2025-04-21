Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. Announces Opening of a New Reiwatakiya Directly-Operated Store in Toronto, Canada

Tokyo, Japan, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (“Tokyo Lifestyle” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, as well as other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand and the United Kingdom, today announced the planned opening of a new directly-operated store under its proprietary “Reiwatakiya” brand (the “Store”) in Toronto, Canada, in mid-May 2025. This expansion underscores the Company’s commitment to further strengthen its market presence and enhance its sales network in North America.

The Store will be located at 237 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario, a district the Company considers a vibrant mix of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, and a key destination in Toronto’s retail landscape. Spanning approximately 1,537 square feet, the Store will offer a modern and convenient shopping experience, featuring Tokyo Lifestyle’s high-quality Japanese cosmetics, skincare, hair and body care, and home and lifestyle products, all presented in a stylish and engaging retail environment.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, Principal Executive Officer of Tokyo Lifestyle, commented: “Reiwatakiya’s entry into this strategic retail block in Toronto marks another deliberate and methodical step forward in our regional expansion. North America—particularly Canada—has been a key focus in our long-term global expansion strategy, given its strong appeal to international consumers, especially younger, trend-conscious generations. The region’s significant consumption potential and dynamic retail environment are also important factors shaping our approach. With our products rooted in Japanese culture, fashion, and quality, we are confident that they will resonate with local customers and help us establish a distinct brand image in North America. We believe that our offerings deliver not just style, but a curated lifestyle experience that sets us apart from competitors. In the midst of ongoing global commercial uncertainties, we remain committed to our carefully planned expansion strategy. Backed by our unwavering dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, we believe we are well-positioned to maintain steady growth and reach new heights.”

About Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Yoshitsu Co., Ltd) is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, and other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irlibrary/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

