LGI Homes Opens Mount Tabor Pointe, a New Community Offering Affordable Homes in Dallas, Georgia

DALLAS, Ga., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is now selling homes at Mount Tabor Pointe, a vibrant new community located in the heart of Dallas, Georgia. Since launching, the community has seen remarkable engagement, reflecting strong interest and enthusiasm from the residents of Dallas. This exceptional new neighborhood offers affordable new homes, making the dream of homeownership a reality for families looking to settle in one of the area’s most desirable locations.

Conveniently located near GA-120 and Hwy 278, Mount Tabor Pointe ensures a quick and easy commute to Marietta. Residents can also enjoy the top-rated schools in the Paulding County School District, making it an ideal location for families.

Mount Tabor Pointe will feature 129 single-family, thoughtfully designed homes with modern floor plans that cater to today’s homebuyer. A brand-new lineup of five floor plans are offered, which include three to five bedrooms, two to two-and-a-half bathrooms, open-concept layouts and two-car garages. All floor plans are equipped with LGI Homes' CompleteHomePlus™ package, which features high-quality finishes such as Whirlpool® stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, and more – all at an affordable price. Homes at Mount Tabor Pointe start in the $390s.

Just a short walk from their home, families will enjoy a community park that features a playground, tot lot, picnic area, and grills — perfect for relaxing and making memories together. The community is also within reach of a variety of local amenities, including nearby parks, trails, and recreational facilities, ensuring there’s always something to do for everyone. Mount Tabor Pointe residents have quick access to nearby Sara Babb Park, which features playgrounds, baseball fields, tennis courts, trails and a public swimming pool.

With its unbeatable location, family-friendly amenities, and beautifully crafted homes, Mount Tabor Pointe is the perfect place to call home in Dallas, Georgia. For more information or to schedule a tour of the community, please contact the sales team at 855-712-9725 ext. 791.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

