Introducing The Uncrackable Conversation: A Virtual Roundtable Series Launching 25 April

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quranium , the quantum-proof layer one blockchain, has launched The Uncrackable Conversation, a virtual roundtable series that brings together C-suite leaders, developers, and enterprise innovators to unpack one of the most pressing challenges of our time: staying secure in the quantum era.The first episode of the series will debut on 25 April, on Quantum Security Awareness Day . In its first year, this is a crucial awareness day established by Quranium to ensure institutions, enterprises, and developers aren’t just admiring quantum breakthroughs. but also actively preparing to secure their digital future against them.The first episode will see host Kapil Dhiman, CEO & Co-founder of Quranium, have an indepth conversations with leading voices in quantum and security.With more to announce, Quranium is delighted to confirm two of the speakers who will be joining the roundtable:- Damir Bodgan CEO at QuantumBasel and Founder of Actvide AG. Equipped with a strong background in digital transformation, Damir is at the forefront of integrating quantum computing and AI into practical applications, encouraging innovation and bridging the gap between research and industry.- Dr. Utpal Chakraborty, Co-founder & CTO at IndiqAI and Gartner Ambassador for Data & Analytics. A distinguished figure in the fields of AI and Quantum computing, with over two decades of experience. He is focused at developing solutions aimed at transforming enterprise and educational methodologies.Episode theme: “The Quantum Threat Is Here: Why Enterprises Must Act Now”Quantum computing is already reshaping AI, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure at an unprecedented pace. This first episode will spotlight why quantum security must become a top strategic priority across sectors. Rather than diving deep into technical code, this episode delivers a high-level yet urgent message for leaders across industries.“Quantum computing is advancing faster than most people or enterprises are prepared for, and that speed brings a level of risk the world has never faced before,” says Kapil Dhiman, CEO & Co-Founder of Quranium.“We launched The Uncrackable Conversation to push the global dialogue beyond mere awareness and into decisive action. 25 April, which we’ve dedicated to being an annual event to put due focus on Quantum Security, isn’t just a symbolic date. It’s a critical wake-up call. Our digital world is on the brink of a transformation, and unless individuals and organizations take steps to become quantum-proof, they risk being left exposed. Those who act now won’t just be prepared. They'll be the ones leading and protecting our digital future.”That urgency is echoed in the data. A recent KPMG study, in collaboration with Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), revealed that while 95% of organizations recognize the quantum threat to current cryptographic systems as high or very high, only 25% are actively addressing it in their risk management strategies.Meanwhile, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has finalized its first set of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) standards; a clear signal that the global transition to quantum-safe encryption is not optional, but inevitable.As enterprises accelerate adoption of AI, cloud, blockchain, and Web3 technologies, the quantum threat timeline is narrowing. From Shor’s algorithm threatening current encryption systems to quantum’s potential to disrupt digital assets and institutional finance, the time to act is now.Topics for discussion will include:- How close are we to the cryptographic cliff?- Why existing security measures won’t survive the quantum leap- Enterprise implications: From smart contracts to supply chains- The business case for becoming quantum-secure today- The rise of DeQUIP (Decentralized Quantum-Uncrackable Infrastructure Protocol) and Quranium’s leadership in defining a new category for post-quantum resilience- This roundtable marks the beginning of a global movement to build infrastructure that is not only fast and scalable, but uncrackable. World Quantum Day (14 April) is celebrated globally to honor the breakthroughs and transformative potential of quantum science.This year, Quantum Security Awareness Day on 25 April complements that celebration by focusing on the urgent need to safeguard digital systems in a quantum-powered world.With major players like Google, IBM, and Microsoft accelerating breakthroughs in quantum processors and error correction, the proximity of “Q-Day” (the moment quantum machines can break today’s encryption) has never Two Global Days, One Urgent Conversation World.

