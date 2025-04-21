Komersyo.com Expands Globally – Free Learning Platform Now Available Worldwide

Komersyo.com, a free online learning platform powered by Sotavento Medios, has officially expanded its services globally.

PHILIPPINES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Komersyo.com , a free online learning platform powered by Sotavento Medios, has officially expanded its services globally, making high-quality e-books, audiobooks, and educational resources accessible to users worldwide at absolutely zero cost. Originally available only in the Philippines, Komersyo.com is now open to learners of all ages across the globe, reinforcing its mission to provide free and accessible education.Empowering Learners with Free Educational ResourcesKomersyo.com offers a diverse range of learning materials, including:E-books on business, marketing, self-improvement, and personal development.Audiobooks, making it convenient for users to learn on the go.Articles and guides covering essential topics for professionals, entrepreneurs, and students.Practical tools and insights designed to help users enhance their skills and knowledge.“With education being a fundamental right, we believe it should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their location or financial situation,” said Jeremy Lee, Founder of Sotavento Medios. “By expanding Komersyo.com globally, we’re breaking barriers and empowering people with the knowledge they need to grow personally and professionally.”A Seamless Learning ExperienceKomersyo.com ensures easy access to educational materials through a user-friendly platform. Learners simply sign up for free and gain instant access to a growing library of e-books and audiobooks.Looking Ahead: Expanding Features and EngagementTo enhance the user experience, Komersyo.com is exploring additional interactive features, such as community forums, live discussions, and mobile app development for even greater accessibility.About Komersyo.comKomersyo.com is an online learning platform designed to provide free access to educational content for learners of all ages. Powered by Sotavento Medios, the platform aims to democratize education and make learning accessible to everyone, regardless of geographical or financial limitations.

