UK-based global bank partners with Intellect eMACH.ai Platform to accelerate international wholesale banking expansion

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Design Arena Ltd., a global leader in enterprise-grade financial technology, has secured a landmark, multi-year, multi-million dollar engagement with one of the UK’s most prestigious financial institutions. The engagement is rooted in Intellect’s unique approach that combines First Principles Thinking and Design Thinking to reimagine banking from the ground up. By leveraging its cutting-edge eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking platform, Intellect will empower the bank to accelerate its global expansion strategy, deliver contextual customer experiences, and achieve transformational outcomes with speed and agility.

At the heart of this strategic partnership lies the Power of ONE – One Architecture. One Platform. One Experience. eMACH.ai brings the strength of a unified, composable architecture that eliminates fragmentation and complexity across systems, enabling the bank to execute with unmatched agility, speed, and intelligence. Built on microservices, API-first, cloud-native, and headless principles, eMACH.ai serves as the single digital backbone powering the bank’s international wholesale banking ambitions.

As part of its international growth strategy, the bank will expand its wholesale banking footprint into key financial centres including India, Hong Kong & Singapore. Intellect’s Wholesale Banking Platform will deliver a single, integrated platform that addresses all four key revenue pools—Corporate Deposits, Commercial Lending, Payments, and Digital Engagement—providing the bank with a unified business model to scale across regions without duplication or delay.

In an era where contextuality and personalization are paramount, eMACH.ai further differentiates with its ability to power 12 industry clusters and 36 industry sectors, delivering Agentic AI-enabled intelligence that adapts to each industry’s unique dynamics. From Real Estate and Logistics to Energy and Retail, the bank can now offer deeply contextual and insight-driven services, purpose-built for every client segment.

- Comprehensive Corporate Core and Lending: Enabling seamless Gift City branch operations with end-to-end Client & Account Management, configurable Liability and Asset products, Rule-based workflows, Contextual Routing, and real-time ledger

- Cross-Border Payments: Facilitating seamless, real-time international transactions that drive global business growth

- Intuitive Banking CBX (Contextual Banking Experience): Offering a next-generation, intuitive digital banking interface crafted for the unique needs of corporate clients

- India’s GIFT City-Specific Regulatory Reporting: Delivering precise, tailored regulatory reporting that ensures full compliance from day one

With eMACH.ai’s extensible, AI-native architecture, the bank is equipped for frictionless expansion and adaptive innovation. Whether entering new geographies or launching industry-specific propositions, the Power of ONE enables the bank to stay resilient, relevant, and radically efficient.

“This is a turning point in the transformation of wholesale banking,” said Manish Maakan, CEO, Intellect Wholesale Banking.

“Global expansion in today’s world is not just about scale—it’s about strategic clarity, contextual precision, and the ability to move with speed and confidence. This partnership is a bold affirmation of those principles. What excites me most is not just the deployment of advanced technology, but the alignment of vision. This bank isn’t just expanding—it’s reimagining what it means to be a truly intelligent and agile wholesale bank. With eMACH.ai, we’re helping them leapfrog legacy barriers, enter new markets with confidence, and serve clients with insight, speed, and relevance.”

He added, “Our role goes beyond being a technology provider—we are co-architects of their global journey. The platform’s design is built to anticipate what’s next: whether that’s adapting to sector-specific shifts, meeting new regulatory demands, or enabling future-ready digital engagement models. This is a partnership rooted in trust, innovation, and long-term impact. Together, we are not just setting benchmarks – we’re building a new blueprint for global wholesale banking.”

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is an enterprise-grade financial technology leader, providing composable and intelligent solutions for futuristic global financial institutions across 57 countries. Intellect’s revolutionary First Principles Thinking-based Enterprise Connected Intelligence Platform, eMACH.ai, is the most comprehensive, composable, and intelligent open finance platform in the world. With an impressive array of 386 microservices, 650 events, and over 2015 APIs, eMACH.ai enables financial institutions to design and deploy future-ready technology solutions that provide a significant global competitive edge.

With three decades of domain expertise, Intellect offers a full spectrum of banking and insurance technology products through four lines of business: Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking , IntellectAI and Digital Technology for Commerce. Intellect is a pioneer in applying Design Thinking and our 8012 FinTech Design Center, the world’s first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking Principles, underscores our commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We proudly serve over 325+ customers worldwide, supported by a diverse workforce of solution architects and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs. For more information about Intellect, visit https://www.intellectdesign.com/

