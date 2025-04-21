Safari Micro Offers HP’s New AI-Driven Print Solutions to Help Businesses Work Smarter and Greener

Safari Micro, a leading provider of business technology solutions, is now offering HP’s next-generation AI-powered print technology.

CHANDLER, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safari Micro , a leading provider of business technology solutions, is now offering HP’s next-generation AI-powered print technology. These new devices and services are designed to make corporate printing faster, more secure, more efficient—and more sustainable.Unveiled as part of HP’s AI innovation roadmap, HP’s latest printing technology introduces intelligent automation and enhanced protection for print and scan workflows. “AI is the catalyst enabling a future of meaningful print innovation—from personalizing experiences to predicting maintenance and improving security,” said Tuan Tran, President of HP Imaging, Printing & Solutions ( HP Newsroom ).Smarter Print Technology for the Modern WorkplaceHP’s AI-enabled print devices use advanced algorithms to analyze usage patterns, predict maintenance needs, and improve resource efficiency. With tools like HP Scan AI Enhanced, businesses benefit from intelligent document processing—including OCR for fast text recognition, handwriting interpretation, and automated redaction of sensitive content.Employees can also print on-demand across the office with HP’s multifunction printers, which combine scanning, copying, and secure printing in a single device—ideal for fast-paced, hybrid work environments.Print Security Built for Today’s ThreatsAs print devices have become part of business networks, HP has prioritized protection. AI helps proactively identify threats, while built-in safeguards like HP Secure Print, end-to-end encryption, and firmware integrity checks ensure that only authorized users access sensitive documents.“Printing is an active part of daily business strategy,” said Michael Day, COO at Safari Micro. “We’re proud to offer HP’s AI-powered tools that keep things running smoothly, more securely, and sustainably.”Sustainability at the CoreHP’s print technology also includes eco-conscious features that help companies reduce their environmental footprint. From duplex printing and low-energy devices to HP’s global recycling programs, businesses can meet their sustainability goals without sacrificing performance.Service-Based Printing: Efficient and ScalableSafari Micro also offers HP’s service-based solutions, including (MPS) Managed Print Services Chandler TX and Printing-as-a-Service (PaaS). These programs take the guesswork out of managing print infrastructure—offering proactive maintenance, automatic supply delivery, and usage analytics to reduce costs and simplify operations.About Safari MicroSafari Micro has been delivering customized IT solutions for over 25 years, helping organizations improve operations through trusted technology. As an HP partner, Safari Micro offers AI-powered printing, managed services, and support to help companies build secure, efficient, and scalable print environments.Michael DayCOOSafari Micro1-888-446-4770mike.day@safarimicro.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.