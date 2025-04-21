Safari Micro Now Offering HP’s AI-Powered PCs to Support the Future of Work

Safari Micro, a trusted IT solutions provider, is now offering the latest generation of HP AI-powered PCs to help businesses.

CHANDLER, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safari Micro , a trusted IT solutions provider, is now offering the latest generation of HP AI-powered PCs to help businesses meet the demands of a rapidly changing workplace. These devices bring together advanced performance, built-in security, and adaptability—making them ideal for today’s hybrid work environments.At HP's Amplify Conference 2025, the company unveiled over 80 new AI-enabled solutions focused on reshaping the way people work. “HP is translating AI into meaningful experiences that drive growth and fulfillment,” said Enrique Lores, President and CEO of HP Inc. (HP Newsroom)Safari Micro is bringing these innovations to its customers by offering a full lineup of HP AI PCs. These devices feature intelligent performance optimization, real-time threat detection through tools like HP Sure Sense, and built-in privacy protections such as HP Sure View and privacy cameras. They're built for security without sacrificing usability."We believe the future of work is intelligent, secure, and adaptive," said Michael Day, COO at Safari Micro. By offering HP’s AI-powered PCs, we’re helping our customers stay productive, protected, and prepared for what’s next."Designed with scalability in mind, HP’s AI PCs Houston, TX can grow alongside business needs, thanks to modular designs and flexible configurations. They also come equipped with Windows 11 and integrated management tools that make it easier for IT teams to monitor, update, and support devices remotely.Safari Micro provides a wide range of HP business solutions, including EliteBook and Pro series laptops, desktops, and high-performance workstations for industries that require extra computing power.About Safari MicroSafari Micro has been supporting businesses with technology solutions for more than 25 years. As a value-added reseller, the company offers hardware, software, and IT services to help organizations work more efficiently and securely.Michael DayCOOSafari Micro1-888-446-4770mike.day@safarimicro.com

