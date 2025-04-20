BioRejuvenate MedSpa Marks One-Year Anniversary with Holistic Advancements in Beauty and Wellness

NORTH GARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioRejuvenate MedSpa is proud to celebrate its one-year anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its mission to blend advanced aesthetic care with integrative wellness solutions. Since opening in 2023, the physician-led MedSpa has set itself apart in the Texas market by uniting cutting-edge technologies with a whole-body approach to beauty, health, and longevity.Under the leadership of board-certified Endodontist and Founder, Dr. Maheeb Jaouni, BioRejuvenate has quickly become a trusted destination for clients seeking transformative, medically supervised treatments.At the heart of BioRejuvenate’s success are its proprietary programs that merge medical insight with cosmetic innovation. The clinic offers advanced services including body sculpting with technologies such as Emsculpt Neo and Cryo CO₂ therapy, facial rejuvenation, EMS-based facial toning, and pelvic floor strengthening treatments. These are complemented by diagnostic platforms like Visiafor in-depth skin analysis and Stykufor 3D body composition scanning, ensuring that every client receives a personalized and evidence-based treatment plan.To commemorate the anniversary, BioRejuvenate will offer exclusive one-day packages and complimentary consultations on April 25, welcoming both new and returning clients to explore the clinic’s distinctive blend of beauty and wellness.“At BioRejuvenate, we believe beauty and wellness go hand-in-hand. Our goal is to offer patients advanced treatments that not only enhance how they look but improve how they feel — all within a medically grounded, compassionate environment,” says Dr. Jaouni. “We’re proud to be setting a new standard for MedSpas in Texas — one rooted in science, personalized care, and lasting results.”For more information, visit www.biorejuvenate.com or call (972) 777-2755.About BioRejuvenate MedSpaBioRejuvenate MedSpa offers a unique and integrative approach to aesthetic medicine and wellness in a luxurious, physician-led setting. With services ranging from body sculpting and facial rejuvenation to advanced skin diagnostics and holistic wellness programs, BioRejuvenate prioritizes both outer beauty and internal health. Founded in 2023 by Dr. Maheeb Jaouni, a Dallas-based Endodontist renowned for his clinical excellence, the MedSpa fills a vital niche by combining scientific precision with whole-body rejuvenation. The team remains committed to ethical care, patient education, and ongoing support to deliver sustainable, long-term results in both appearance and wellness.

