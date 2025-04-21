Steve Simkovich Fuels Local Dreams with LOCAL City Places & $CASH$BATES$

$CASH$BATES$ Troy Warren LOCAL City Places LOGO

“Being part of a merchant’s journey from dream to success, it doesn’t get better than that,” said Steve Simkovich.

These aren’t just businesses, they’re dreams backed by hard work” — Troy Warren

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every thriving business starts with a dream, and Steve Simkovich is helping bring those dreams to life by sponsoring merchants through LOCAL City Places.“These aren’t just businesses, they’re dreams backed by hard work,” said Troy Warren, Founder and CEO. “Our job is to help those dreams take root and rise.”Sole Representation Per CategoryLOCAL City Places offers exclusive category slots, ensuring no overlapping listings and maximum visibility. Merchants finally get to stand alone in the spotlight.Cash-Back Rewards Without Strings$CASH$BATES$ offers up to $35/month in real cash to shoppers for uploading receipts, plus additional income through referrals. It’s a win for customers and a win for businesses.“Being part of a merchant’s journey from dream to success, it doesn’t get better than that,” said Steve Simkovich.Thanks to passionate sponsors like Steve Simkovich, LOCAL City Places continues to turn small business dreams into real community success stories.About $CASH$BATES$$CASH$BATES$ is a modern rewards system that pays consumers real cash for shopping at local businesses. No gimmicks. No brand restrictions. Just upload a receipt and earn. With a 4-tier referral model, users can multiply their earnings simply by sharing the app.To learn more or sign up, visit LOCALCityPlaces.com

