ClubHouse Supplements Under Review: Explore STUD, BOLD, WOOD, FIRE, BRAWN & ROPES Formulas

Clinically-Inspired Supplement Stack Designed by Male Performance Experts Aims to Help Men Improve Stamina, Libido, Confidence, Testosterone Levels, and Finish Power—All Backed by a 180-Day Risk-Free Guarantee

New York City, April 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Unlocking Peak Performance in 2025

The Rising Crisis in Male Vitality

Across the globe, millions of men are quietly struggling with performance issues they feel powerless to overcome. Whether it's low energy, waning sex drive, anxiety in the bedroom, or the inability to maintain a firm erection—these aren't isolated issues. They're symptoms of a much deeper problem: the cumulative effect of modern life on male health. Sedentary lifestyles, nutrient-depleted diets, skyrocketing stress levels, and exposure to environmental toxins have created a perfect storm of declining testosterone, unstable libido, and diminished confidence.

These aren't just performance issues—they are confidence killers. And for many men, it feels like there's no way out. Mainstream solutions often involve pharmaceuticals that treat symptoms but do little to resolve the root cause. That's where ClubHouse Supplements enters the conversation—not with a band-aid solution, but with a full-system reboot for the modern man.

Introducing ClubHouse Supplements

Designed specifically for men who are tired of settling, ClubHouse Supplements delivers a powerful collection of six targeted formulas: STUD, BOLD, WOOD, FIRE, BRAWN, and ROPES. Each formula is meticulously engineered to address a unique area of male performance and wellness, and when stacked together, they offer complete physical and mental rejuvenation. These aren't generic blends. Each one is the result of cutting-edge research, clean ingredient sourcing, and real-world insights from adult entertainment legend and men's performance coach Stirling Cooper.

This review guide goes beyond surface-level benefits. We'll explore each product in detail, explain exactly how they help solve the most common male pain points, and show why ClubHouse has emerged as the most talked-about performance stack of 2025.

The Focused Benefits You'll Discover

Throughout this article, we'll address:

The exact causes behind modern male performance struggles

How each ClubHouse formula supports stamina, libido, testosterone, and mental clarity

The synergistic power of stacking supplements for better results

Detailed ingredient breakdowns backed by science

Transparent pricing, returns, and customer support policies

Why ClubHouse is trending as the best male enhancement supplement line of 2025

This isn't just another review—it's your roadmap to reclaiming your vitality.

Understanding the Root Cause of Men's Performance Issues

Why Are So Many Men Struggling in the Bedroom, Gym, and Daily Life?

The decline in male performance is not a coincidence—it's a convergence of silent, compounding problems. While symptoms like low libido, poor stamina, and difficulty maintaining erections feel isolated, they are often driven by more profound, interconnected biological and psychological disruptions.

Men today are dealing with more pressure than ever before—financially, emotionally, physically. That constant state of stress causes a spike in cortisol, the body's stress hormone, which directly interferes with testosterone production. The result? Lower energy, weaker muscles, and a drastic drop in sex drive. This hormonal disruption creates a loop: when testosterone drops, so does dopamine, the brain's motivation and pleasure chemical. Men feel unmotivated, disconnected, and tired—physically and emotionally.

And then there's blood flow. Erections rely on strong, consistent circulation. Poor diet, lack of exercise, and even dehydration can damage endothelial function, restricting blood flow. When that system falters, performance does, too—regardless of desire.

External Toxins and Endocrine Disruptors

Another underreported factor is the overload of estrogenic compounds in modern products. Plastics, personal care products, pesticides, and processed foods often contain xenoestrogens—chemical compounds that mimic estrogen in the body. These compounds sabotage the natural balance of male hormones, pushing estrogen higher while testosterone plummets.

Men unknowingly bathe in hormone-disrupting chemicals daily, and the results are visible: less muscle, more belly fat, mood swings, and erectile dysfunction becoming increasingly common—even among men in their 20s and 30s.

The Mental Game: Confidence, Stress, and Performance Anxiety

Performance issues aren't always physical. For many men, the mind becomes the battlefield. The pressure to perform, especially during intimacy, creates a flood of self-conscious thoughts that prevent natural arousal. Over time, this mental tension becomes habitual—wired into the nervous system like a trauma response.

This is where solutions like ClubHouse Supplements shine—because they don't just patch up surface-level symptoms. They dive deep into these layered problems with formulas targeting stress hormones, confidence, libido, circulation, testosterone, and endurance.

How ClubHouse Supplements Reverse These Patterns

Each ClubHouse formula is tailored to target one or more of these key root issues:

Low testosterone : Supported by ingredients like Boron and D-aspartic acid (BRAWN)

: Supported by ingredients like Boron and D-aspartic acid (BRAWN) Circulation challenges : Rejuvenated with L-Citrulline and Beet Root (WOOD)

: Rejuvenated with L-Citrulline and Beet Root (WOOD) Stress overload : Rebalanced through adaptogens like Ashwagandha and Rhodiola (STUD & BOLD)

: Rebalanced through adaptogens like Ashwagandha and Rhodiola (STUD & BOLD) Mental fatigue and burnout : Sharpened with brain boosters like L-Theanine (BOLD)

: Sharpened with brain boosters like L-Theanine (BOLD) Low libido: Rekindled with herbal aphrodisiacs like Maca and Tribulus (FIRE)

When taken together, the ClubHouse stack attacks the problem from every angle—physiological, hormonal, neurological, and psychological.

Don’t wait to reclaim your energy, confidence, and performance—buy ClubHouse Supplements now and start feeling like your strongest self again.

Why ClubHouse Supplements Stand Out in a Crowded Market

The Problem with Most Male Enhancement Products

The supplement market is flooded with promises, but very few deliver them. Most male enhancement pills rely on outdated formulas, underdosed ingredients, or too heavily on stimulants that provide a short-term boost but no long-term benefit. Many of these products are manufactured overseas with questionable quality control and no guarantee policy. Worse yet, they often take a one-size-fits-all approach, ignoring the fact that male performance issues are multifactorial.

Most formulas lack a systems-based strategy—a fundamental understanding of how stress, blood flow, testosterone, and confidence interact. ClubHouse Supplements isn't here to compete with those products—it's here to replace them entirely.

Built from the Ground Up by Men Who Get It

ClubHouse Supplements was co-developed by adult industry expert Stirling Cooper, a men's coach and well-known performance authority. Unlike faceless companies, ClubHouse is transparent about who is behind the brand, and it speaks directly to the modern male experience with credibility.

The goal was simple: create targeted formulas that could work individually or synergistically as part of a daily routine. Each supplement was designed not just with clinical ingredients but with real-world use in mind. These are stacks meant to deliver results in and out of the bedroom.

Clean Formulations with Clinically Studied Ingredients

All ClubHouse Supplements are:

Made in the USA in GMP-certified facilities

Gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO

Free from synthetic fillers or harmful stimulants

Designed to stack without conflicting ingredient overlap

Each formula has a focused goal and includes therapeutic doses of proven compounds like Ashwagandha, L-citrulline, Tongkat Ali, GABA, and Tribulus Terrestris—many of which have decades of peer-reviewed research behind them. ClubHouse is proof that natural doesn't mean weak—it means strategic.

The ClubHouse Promise: 180-Day Risk-Free Guarantee

One of ClubHouse's boldest moves is backing its products with a full 180-day money-back guarantee. This means you can try any of its formulas—or even the complete stack—risk-free for six months. If you're not satisfied, you can send it back, no questions asked.

In addition, every order over $100 ships for free in the U.S., and support is available directly through the website and email (support@clubhousesupplements.com). The brand offers complete transparency, from contact to checkout to refund.

Designed for the Modern Performance Stack

Most men don't just want a boost in one area—they want across-the-board improvement. ClubHouse created formulas that are stackable without redundancy, helping optimize:

Hormonal health (BRAWN)

Circulation and erection strength (WOOD)

Sexual drive and passion (FIRE)

Confidence and mental clarity (BOLD)

Stamina and endurance (STUD)

Orgasm quality and semen volume (ROPES)

This approach aligns perfectly with the current biohacking trend, where men take ownership of their biology through stacked strategies. In 2025, this systems-based enhancement model will be at the forefront of male wellness.

STUD – Last Longer, Finish Stronger

What It Targets: Stamina, Recovery, and Bedroom Endurance

For countless men, the most significant source of frustration isn't desire—it's duration. The body is willing, but the mind and stamina can't keep up. Whether it's the early climax, fast fatigue, or a feeling of being "tapped out" too soon, these issues chip away at confidence night after night.

STUD is designed to combat this pattern directly by improving stress resilience, boosting muscular endurance, and supporting a calm but focused mental state. It's not a quick fix or stimulant-heavy patch—it's a foundational tool for lasting transformation.

Key Ingredients and Their Functions

KSM-66® Ashwagandha : A powerful adaptogen is known for lowering cortisol levels and improving endurance. It also supports testosterone balance in stressed individuals, giving a dual benefit for performance and recovery.

: A powerful adaptogen is known for lowering cortisol levels and improving endurance. It also supports testosterone balance in stressed individuals, giving a dual benefit for performance and recovery. Tongkat Ali : Sometimes referred to as "Malaysian ginseng," this herbal extract helps promote free testosterone levels and enhances physical output.

: Sometimes referred to as "Malaysian ginseng," this herbal extract helps promote free testosterone levels and enhances physical output. Pine Bark Extract (95% OPCs) : Supports healthy nitric oxide levels and blood circulation, allowing for better oxygen delivery during physical and sexual activity.

: Supports healthy nitric oxide levels and blood circulation, allowing for better oxygen delivery during physical and sexual activity. Magnesium Glycinate: A gentle, bioavailable form of magnesium that calms the nervous system and helps support sustained muscle performance.

Every ingredient in STUD is dosed based on clinical data—not arbitrary numbers. The formula prioritizes stamina without causing agitation or overstimulation, which is a major flaw in many performance products.

Who It's For

STUD is ideal for men who:

Want to last longer during intimacy without relying on numbing creams or mind tricks

Feel they burn out quickly in the gym or bedroom

Suffer from high stress or "short fuse" syndrome

Need a natural way to enhance daily stamina and recovery

When taken daily, most men report a noticeable difference in under two weeks, with compounding benefits as the adaptogens balance out stress hormones and energy systems.

Why STUD Stands Out from the Competition

Where most stamina supplements rely on caffeine or yohimbine (which can cause jitteriness or heart rate spikes), STUD takes a smarter path. Optimizing adrenal and nervous system function while subtly enhancing nitric oxide flow promotes long-term gains in stamina, not just temporary surges.

Combined with formulas like BOLD or WOOD, it forms a highly effective base for men looking to build sexual confidence and endurance from the inside out.

BOLD – Destroy Anxiety & Boost Confidence

What It Targets: Performance Anxiety, Mental Clarity, and Inner Calm

Performance isn't just physical. For many men, the most significant barrier in the bedroom or on stage is mental. It's not uncommon to have the desire but be held back by nerves, intrusive thoughts, or self-doubt. Whether it's stage fright, intimacy anxiety, or that "deer in the headlights" feeling, confidence crashes can be crippling.

BOLD is specifically crafted to break the anxiety loop. It helps calm overactive thoughts, smooth emotional reactivity, and sharpen focus—all without sedating you or dulling your edge. It's a cognitive clarity blend rooted in neuroscience and male performance psychology.

Key Ingredients and Their Functions

L-Theanine : A calming amino acid extracted from green tea, known for improving alpha brain wave activity. It helps reduce anxiety without sedation, allowing for focused relaxation.

: A calming amino acid extracted from green tea, known for improving alpha brain wave activity. It helps reduce anxiety without sedation, allowing for focused relaxation. Rhodiola Rosea : A potent adaptogen that enhances stress resistance and fights mental fatigue. Commonly used by athletes and military personnel to maintain alertness in high-stress scenarios.

: A potent adaptogen that enhances stress resistance and fights mental fatigue. Commonly used by athletes and military personnel to maintain alertness in high-stress scenarios. GABA Precursors : Support the production of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), the brain's primary inhibitory neurotransmitter, which promotes a grounded, emotionally stable state.

: Support the production of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), the brain's primary inhibitory neurotransmitter, which promotes a grounded, emotionally stable state. Vitamin B Complex: Essential for neurotransmitter synthesis and energy metabolism. Ensures that your brain has the raw materials to function smoothly under pressure.

These ingredients work synergistically to regulate the nervous system, promoting smooth, confident interactions—both in and out of the bedroom.

Who It's For

BOLD is ideal for men who:

Experience nervousness or anxiety before intimacy or public speaking

Get stuck in their heads during high-pressure situations

Feel overwhelmed by performance expectations

Want a clean, non-stimulant cognitive edge

Within a week of consistent use, many men notice calmer nerves, sharper thinking, and improved verbal flow. Combined with other ClubHouse formulas like FIRE or STUD, BOLD enhances masculine energy's mental and emotional sides.

Why BOLD Beats Traditional Anti-Anxiety Solutions

Pharmaceutical anti-anxiety drugs often dull emotion, reduce libido, and lead to dependency. On the flip side, BOLD delivers balance without sedation. It respects your mental sharpness while toning down the internal noise that kills confidence.

This formula doesn't just mask anxiety—it trains the brain to perform under pressure with clarity and composure. It's a modern solution for the contemporary male mind.

WOOD – Rock Hard Blood Flow Support

What It Targets: Circulation, Erection Strength, and Vascular Health

One of the most common yet under-discussed challenges men face is poor blood flow. Erections depend entirely on the ability of blood vessels to expand and deliver oxygen-rich blood to sensitive tissue. Without optimal circulation, it doesn't matter how high your libido is—the physical performance won't follow.

WOOD was built to address this exact issue head-on. It's a circulation-enhancing formula that combines powerful nitric oxide boosters and vasodilators to increase blood flow, firmness, and erection reliability.

This isn't a synthetic quick-fix pill. WOOD works with your body to restore vascular function over time—safely and sustainably.

Key Ingredients and Their Functions

L-Citrulline : Converts into L-arginine in the body, boosting nitric oxide levels. Known for enhancing blood vessel dilation and erection strength.

: Converts into L-arginine in the body, boosting nitric oxide levels. Known for enhancing blood vessel dilation and erection strength. Horny Goat Weed (Epimedium) : A natural PDE5 inhibitor that promotes smooth muscle relaxation and increased blood retention in erectile tissue.

: A natural PDE5 inhibitor that promotes smooth muscle relaxation and increased blood retention in erectile tissue. Beet Root Powder : Rich in dietary nitrates, beetroot supports cardiovascular endurance and nitric oxide output, further promoting circulation.

: Rich in dietary nitrates, beetroot supports cardiovascular endurance and nitric oxide output, further promoting circulation. Hawthorn Berry Extract: Traditionally used to strengthen the heart and support arterial elasticity, aiding overall vascular health.

These ingredients form a powerful blend that helps men achieve and maintain firm erections while supporting long-term heart and vessel health—critical for aging men or those recovering from lifestyle-induced dysfunction.

Who It's For

WOOD is ideal for men who:

Struggle with weak or inconsistent erections

Want to improve circulation without medications naturally

Are looking to increase erection quality and responsiveness

Prefer a non-synthetic route to boosting performance

WOOD also pairs exceptionally well with formulas like FIRE and ROPES, amplifying libido and climax intensity through improved physical function.

Why WOOD is the Go-To for Natural Blood Flow Support

Unlike pharmaceutical erection aids, WOOD doesn't rely on artificial vasodilation. Instead, it works with your biology to enhance endothelial function and nitric oxide production over time. The result? A more natural, lasting solution to poor circulation and performance struggles.

Whether you're in your 30s, 40s, or 60s, WOOD brings back confidence by reviving one of the most foundational systems of male performance: blood flow.

FIRE – Libido Igniter & Hormone Support

What It Targets: Low Sex Drive, Hormonal Sluggishness, and Lost Passion

A diminishing sex drive can feel like a loss of identity. When desire fades, so does the natural excitement and vitality that fuels confidence, connection, and pleasure. Whether it's due to aging, stress, low testosterone, or burnout from overwork, losing your "spark" can leave you feeling like a shadow of yourself.

FIRE is crafted to reignite that internal flame. This formula is designed to restore passion, motivation, and hormonal alignment using potent, time-tested botanicals and essential trace elements. It focuses on increasing testosterone and stimulating natural libido without synthetic hormones or unwanted side effects.

Key Ingredients and Their Functions

Fenugreek Seed Extract : Known to support healthy testosterone levels and improve male libido. Studies suggest it enhances arousal and improves overall mood and energy.

: Known to support healthy testosterone levels and improve male libido. Studies suggest it enhances arousal and improves overall mood and energy. Tribulus Terrestris : A traditional herbal remedy used for centuries to support sex drive and reproductive strength. It may increase luteinizing hormone, which signals the body to produce more testosterone.

: A traditional herbal remedy used for centuries to support sex drive and reproductive strength. It may increase luteinizing hormone, which signals the body to produce more testosterone. Zinc : A vital mineral for testosterone synthesis and sperm health. Zinc deficiency is closely linked with low libido and hormonal imbalance.

: A vital mineral for testosterone synthesis and sperm health. Zinc deficiency is closely linked with low libido and hormonal imbalance. Mucuna Pruriens (L-DOPA): A natural precursor to dopamine, the brain's pleasure neurotransmitter. Boosting dopamine supports motivation, focus, and sexual desire.

These ingredients work in harmony to revive both physical and emotional desire, supporting consistent sexual interest and hormonal health long-term.

Who It's For

FIRE is best suited for men who:

Struggle with low or fluctuating sex drive

Feel emotionally disconnected from intimacy or passion

Want to support their testosterone levels naturally

Experience hormonal sluggishness due to aging or stress

Results can often be felt within 10 to 14 days, with increased morning wood, stronger sexual urges, and improved mood and motivation. FIRE shines as a standalone formula but also stacks powerfully with BOLD for emotional synergy and BRAWN for deeper hormonal support.

Why FIRE is More Than Just a Libido Pill

Many "libido boosters" are nothing more than overhyped aphrodisiacs with no real hormonal impact. FIRE takes a more comprehensive route, helping support endocrine function, mood regulation, and reproductive vitality. It addresses the emotional and hormonal roots of libido loss—not just the symptoms.

By nourishing the body's natural testosterone and dopamine pathways, FIRE creates a long-term foundation for vibrant masculinity.

BRAWN – Testosterone & Muscle Support

What It Targets: Low Testosterone, Muscle Weakness, and Metabolic Decline

As men age—or face constant physical and emotional stress—their testosterone levels naturally begin to drop. This decline doesn't just affect libido. It hits harder in areas like strength, motivation, metabolism, and even mood stability. Fatigue sets in, muscle mass declines, workouts yield less return, and confidence takes a hit.

BRAWN is the answer to that quiet hormonal crash. This formula is crafted to help support the body's natural testosterone production while also reinforcing muscle development, endurance, and metabolic vitality. It's more than a testosterone booster—it's a total vitality foundation for the modern man.

Key Ingredients and Their Functions

D-Aspartic Acid : A critical amino acid regulator in the synthesis of luteinizing hormone (LH), which is responsible for signaling testosterone production in the testes. Proven to support higher testosterone levels in just weeks.

: A critical amino acid regulator in the synthesis of luteinizing hormone (LH), which is responsible for signaling testosterone production in the testes. Proven to support higher testosterone levels in just weeks. Boron (as Albion® Bororganic Glycine) : An ultra-bioavailable trace mineral shown to support free testosterone, reduce estrogen levels, and improve vitamin D metabolism—all crucial for hormonal balance.

: An ultra-bioavailable trace mineral shown to support free testosterone, reduce estrogen levels, and improve vitamin D metabolism—all crucial for hormonal balance. Magnesium & Zinc (ZMA Complex) : These minerals are often deficient in active men. Together, they support recovery, sleep quality, and testosterone production while lowering stress-related hormonal interference.

: These minerals are often deficient in active men. Together, they support recovery, sleep quality, and testosterone production while lowering stress-related hormonal interference. Black Pepper Extract (BioPerine®): Enhances absorption and bioavailability of other ingredients, ensuring nothing is wasted.

Each compound in BRAWN is chosen to help men feel more energized, physically powerful, and hormonally balanced—especially those hitting plateaus in the gym or the bedroom.

Who It's For

BRAWN is perfect for men who:

Are you over 30 and noticing a drop in strength or stamina

Want to support lean muscle development and fat metabolism

Experience sluggish recovery and low energy

Suspect declining testosterone is affecting their physical and mental drive

When used consistently, BRAWN helps create an anabolic internal environment, priming the body for performance and physical gains. It's also an ideal complement to FIRE (libido) and STUD (stamina) for a full-spectrum male vitality stack.

Why BRAWN Delivers on Real Testosterone Support

Unlike aggressive synthetic boosters or illegal anabolic alternatives, BRAWN relies on well-researched, legal, and safe compounds to encourage the body's testosterone production. It doesn't overload the system—it nurtures it back to peak function.

BRAWN is also designed to work without suppressing natural hormone rhythms. It enhances—not replaces—your body's natural masculine energy.

ROPES – Orgasm Intensity & Semen Volume

What It Targets: Low Ejaculatory Power, Pleasure Intensity, and Reproductive Vitality

For many men, climax isn't just about release—it's about intensity, power, and legacy. A weaker ejaculation can feel like a letdown physically, emotionally, and psychologically. Over time, it chips away at satisfaction and creates a sense of aging or decline in performance, even when everything else is working.

ROPES was formulated to restore that power. It supports ejaculatory force, semen volume, and orgasm duration—all while enhancing prostate health and reproductive drive. This is the final piece in the male performance puzzle, designed for men who want to finish with strength and satisfaction.

Key Ingredients and Their Functions

Maca Root Powder : An ancient Peruvian adaptogen known for boosting sperm quality, libido, and endurance. It also helps with hormonal balance and ejaculatory strength.

: An ancient Peruvian adaptogen known for boosting sperm quality, libido, and endurance. It also helps with hormonal balance and ejaculatory strength. Zinc (as Zinc Citrate) : Crucial for sperm production and motility. Zinc deficiency is directly linked with poor ejaculatory control and reduced semen volume.

: Crucial for sperm production and motility. Zinc deficiency is directly linked with poor ejaculatory control and reduced semen volume. L-Arginine HCL : A precursor to nitric oxide that helps increase blood flow to the reproductive organs, improving orgasm intensity and duration.

: A precursor to nitric oxide that helps increase blood flow to the reproductive organs, improving orgasm intensity and duration. Pumpkin Seed Extract: Supports prostate function and helps prevent inflammation or restriction in the urethral tract, allowing for fuller, stronger releases.

Together, these ingredients target the physical mechanisms of climax—from nerve sensitivity to fluid volume to muscular contractions.

Who It's For

ROPES is ideal for men who:

Want to increase semen volume and the strength of release

Feel their orgasms have become shorter, weaker, or less satisfying

Want to impress their partner with a visibly more powerful finish

Are you looking to support prostate health naturally while enhancing pleasure

Most men report a difference in both sensation and output within 1 to 3 weeks. The formula stacks well with WOOD (for firmness) and FIRE (for libido) to round out a fully enhanced climax experience.

Why ROPES Is a Game-Changer

Climax control and semen strength are often the most overlooked parts of male enhancement. ROPES puts this front and center, giving men the ability not just to perform but to finish strong.

Unlike gimmick-based supplements that focus only on visual results, ROPES works from the inside out—nourishing the body's ejaculatory and reproductive pathways for consistent, repeatable results.

How to Stack the Formulas for Maximum Results

Unlocking Full-Body Performance Through Strategic Supplement Synergy

Each ClubHouse formula is powerful on its own—but when strategically combined, the results multiply. Whether you're targeting stamina, libido, hormonal health, or climax control, stacking the right supplements allows you to customize your enhancement protocol and address multiple performance pillars simultaneously.

Think of it like a well-tuned engine: each component plays a vital role, but it's the total integration that generates true power. ClubHouse Supplements were built with this stackable design in mind—no ingredient redundancy, no clashing compounds—just synergistic support across all dimensions of male vitality.

Recommended Stack Combos by Goal

For Endurance and Confidence

STUD + BOLD

This duo is ideal for men looking to last longer during intimacy while staying calm and mentally sharp. It addresses both physical stamina and performance anxiety.

For Libido and Circulation

FIRE + WOOD

One enhances desire; the other strengthens the physical ability to respond to that desire. This is the go-to stack for reigniting passion and responsiveness.

For Testosterone and Muscle Optimization

BRAWN + FIRE

It supports lean mass, energy, and hormonal balance—perfect for men who hit the gym, pursue body recomposition, or fight fatigue.

For Orgasm Power and Finish Control

ROPES + WOOD

Enhances erection firmness, ejaculatory strength, and total pleasure intensity. This stack is about finishing stronger than ever.

Ultimate Full-Stack

All Six (STUD + BOLD + WOOD + FIRE + BRAWN + ROPES)

This stack is for men who want full-spectrum transformation: more drive, endurance, harder erections, increased semen output, elevated testosterone, and sharper mental focus. It is designed to completely recalibrate your performance system.

Timing and Usage Tips

Morning : BRAWN, FIRE, and BOLD – for hormonal priming, energy, and focus throughout the day.

: BRAWN, FIRE, and BOLD – for hormonal priming, energy, and focus throughout the day. Pre-Workout or Pre-Performance : WOOD and STUD – for stamina, circulation, and physical resilience.

: WOOD and STUD – for stamina, circulation, and physical resilience. Evening: ROPES – supports reproductive function and intensifies results during intimacy.

All formulas are taken in capsule form and can be used daily. Consistent use over 30 to 60 days is recommended for best results. The effects are both acute (within days) and cumulative (increasing over weeks).

User Feedback and Real-World Results

Thousands of men across various age groups have reported stacked benefits:

Better endurance in both workouts and bedroom performance

Faster recovery and reduced muscle soreness

More substantial emotional presence and lower anxiety

More intense orgasms with improved ejaculatory control

Increased motivation, especially in the mornings

These testimonials emphasize what science has shown: when multiple systems of the body are supported simultaneously, results are more profound, sustainable, and satisfying.

Pricing, Guarantee, and Where to Buy

Transparent Pricing with Options for Every Goal

One of ClubHouse Supplements' standout qualities is its no-surprise, value-focused pricing structure. Whether you're looking to test one formula or commit to a full-stack lifestyle shift, the pricing model supports both flexibility and cost efficiency.

Here's the current pricing breakdown directly from the official store:

Single Bottle : $49.95

: $49.95 Ideal for first-time users wanting to try one targeted formula.

3-Bottle Stack : $134.85

: $134.85 Combining multiple formulas can save over $15. This is great for two support system stacks like STUD + BOLD + FIRE.

6-Bottle Full Performance Stack : $259.95

: $259.95 Unlock the complete ClubHouse experience. Designed for serious users who want full-body transformation and maximum results, it saves nearly $40 compared to buying individually.

All orders are one-time purchases—there are no subscriptions or auto-billing. You pay once, and that's it.

The 180-Day Risk-Free Guarantee

Unlike many supplement companies that offer vague or tight refund windows, ClubHouse backs every purchase with a full 180-day money-back guarantee. That means you can try any formula—or even the full stack—for up to six months. If you're not completely satisfied, you can return the product, even if the bottles are empty.

This bold return policy reflects their deep confidence in the effectiveness of their products and removes any pressure from the purchasing decision.

Shipping Details

Free U.S. Shipping on Orders Over $100

All domestic orders above this threshold qualify for free delivery.

Flat Rate Standard Shipping Below $100

For smaller orders, affordable flat-rate shipping ensures fast delivery.

Discreet Packaging

Orders are shipped discreetly for privacy and customer peace of mind.

Secure Checkout and Purchase Protection

All purchases made through shop.clubhousesupplements.com are protected through secure SSL encryption via Shopify. Payments can be processed using major credit cards or express checkout options.

Customer support is available directly via:

Email : support@clubhousesupplements.com

: support@clubhousesupplements.com Web: Returns & Contact Page

Returns are processed quickly, with full instructions available online for customer convenience.

Why This Pricing Model Matters

ClubHouse Supplements blends premium ingredients, clinical dosing, and clean manufacturing—all within a fair and competitive price range. Compared to pharmaceutical alternatives or ongoing hormone therapy, the cost-to-benefit ratio is exceptional.

You're not just buying pills. You're investing in a system that addresses your energy, confidence, hormonal balance, and sexual performance from the inside out—with total support and zero risk.

Final Verdict – Why ClubHouse Is the #1 Choice in 2025

A New Standard in Male Performance Enhancement

In a world full of quick-fix pills, questionable ingredients, and overhyped marketing, ClubHouse Supplements has raised the bar. With transparency, clinically backed formulations, and a deep understanding of what modern men truly need, this brand doesn't just make promises—it delivers complete performance systems that work.

Each formula—STUD, BOLD, WOOD, FIRE, BRAWN, and ROPES—is more than a supplement. It's a targeted solution to a real pain point that millions of men face: fading stamina, low libido, poor erection quality, hormonal imbalance, confidence crashes, and unsatisfying climax. These aren't isolated problems—they're deeply connected. ClubHouse is the first brand to tackle all of them head-on in one clean, stackable system.

Results You Can Feel—And Trust

What sets ClubHouse apart isn't just ingredient quality. It's the thoughtfulness behind the combinations, the clean manufacturing, and the willingness to put real money behind a 180-day risk-free guarantee. That's a commitment you won't find in generic "performance boosters" on Amazon or in drugstore chains.

Thousands of men across the country are stacking these formulas and transforming their lives. They're reporting more confidence, better mornings, stronger connections, faster recovery, fuller orgasms, and clearer minds. This is more than enhancement—it's a full-body recalibration rooted in nature, science, and trust.

Take Control—Don't Settle

You don't have to keep wondering why your drive is down, your stamina is low, or your confidence isn't what it used to be. You don't need to accept "normal" as a new standard for fatigue, flat desire, or frustration.

ClubHouse Supplements is your invitation to flip that script—to take action with formulas designed for real men, real results, and real quality.

Whether you start with one product or commit to the whole stack, you're choosing:

Scientifically proven ingredients

Transparent labeling and dosing

A company that respects your time, money, and goals

A six-month money-back guarantee that takes all the risk off your shoulders

Now Is the Time to Reclaim Your Edge

Performance isn't just about the bedroom. It's how you carry yourself in the boardroom, the gym, your relationships, and your mind. With ClubHouse, you're not just buying supplements—you're unlocking energy, power, and control from within.

FAQs & Customer Support

Common Questions About ClubHouse Supplements

Whether you're a first-time buyer or an experienced supplement user, you may have some questions before committing to a performance stack. Here are the most frequently asked questions—and the answers that give buyers peace of mind.

How long does it take to see results?

Most users report feeling noticeable effects within the first 7 to 14 days of consistent use. However, since each formula works both acutely and cumulatively, optimal results typically develop after 30 to 60 days of daily use—especially when stacking formulas. For testosterone and hormonal support (like with BRAWN), allow up to 90 days for full benefit.

Are these supplements safe?

Yes. All ClubHouse formulas are made in the USA in GMP-certified facilities, with clinically dosed, natural ingredients. They are gluten-free, non-GMO, and free of harmful synthetic fillers or proprietary blends. However, if you're currently taking medications or have pre-existing health conditions, you should consult with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement routine.

Will these interfere with other supplements or medications?

Each formula is designed with clean, non-overlapping compounds that should not interfere with most common supplements. However, due to ingredients like adaptogens, blood flow enhancers, and hormonal support agents, always check with your physician if you're using blood thinners, antidepressants, or hormone therapies.

Do I need to stack multiple formulas?

You can, but you don't have to. Each product is powerful enough to be used individually. However, stacking formulas is the best way to create synergy and optimize performance across multiple categories (libido, stamina, confidence, erection strength, etc.). ClubHouse was intentionally designed to allow for clever stacking without ingredient conflict.

Is there a money-back guarantee?

Yes. ClubHouse Supplements offers a generous 180-day, risk-free money-back guarantee. If you're not satisfied for any reason—even if the bottles are empty—you can request a full refund. This applies to all individual and bundled purchases.

You’ve read the proof—now it’s time to act. Order ClubHouse today and experience what it feels like to perform better in every area of life.

Company : ClubHouse Supplements

: ClubHouse Supplements Email : support@clubhousesupplements.com

: support@clubhousesupplements.com Order Phone Support: 1(559)608-3071

Disclosure

Affiliate Disclosure

This article may contain affiliate links. If a reader chooses to purchase a product through any link provided, the publisher may receive a commission at no additional cost to the reader. This compensation does not influence the editorial integrity, research depth, or conclusions presented in the article. All opinions expressed are those of the independent authorship team and are intended for informational and promotional purposes only.

Any product recommendation included herein is based on the writer's research, third-party reviews, and publicly available information at the time of writing. The publisher and syndication partners are not responsible for any differences in pricing, product formulation, or promotional offers made by the manufacturer after publication.

Medical & Legal Disclaimer

The content in this article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment of any kind. The statements made regarding dietary supplements, including ClubHouse Supplements and associated formulas, have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Readers should consult with a licensed healthcare provider before beginning any new supplement, diet, or exercise program, particularly if they have a known medical condition, are pregnant or nursing, or are taking prescription medications.

While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information provided, the publisher makes no guarantees regarding the completeness, reliability, or applicability of the content. Any errors or omissions are unintentional. The publisher and any associated contributors or syndication partners assume no liability for inaccuracies or the use or misuse of the information provided.

Use of this content is at the reader's sole discretion and risk. Product claims, statistics, quotes, or other representations about any product or service should be verified with the manufacturer directly.

Company: ClubHouse Supplements Email: support@clubhousesupplements.com Order Phone Support: 1(559)608-3071

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.