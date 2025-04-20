Surplus Network Launches Industry-Specific Surplus Recovery Services for the Pulp, Paper, and Printing Sectors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surplus Network, a leading platform for AI-powered surplus asset liquidation, has launched a new vertical service offering designed to support the pulp, paper, and printing industries. The new service provides mills, converters, and commercial printing operations with a streamlined solution for turning surplus inventory and equipment into recovered value.

As the industry evolves with new technologies and shifting operational requirements, companies are often left with surplus equipment, obsolete raw materials, and excess MRO supplies. Surplus Network simplifies surplus management by offering real-time market valuation, secure listing tools, and access to a wide network of qualified buyers.

“The pulp, paper, and printing industries operate on tight margins and capital-intensive equipment,” said Kevin, VP, Business Development at Surplus Network. “We provide a cost-effective solution to help companies recover value from idle assets and reinvest into their operations.”

Common Categories of Surplus Handled Include:

Pulp & Paper Equipment – Rewinders, coaters, calenders, digesters, dryers, and more

Printing & Converting Equipment – Flexographic and offset presses, slitters, laminators, die cutters

Excess Inventory – Paper rolls, ink, toners, adhesives, packaging supplies

MRO & Facility Supplies – Pumps, motors, bearings, belts, blades, rollers, and hydraulic components

Surplus Network’s Four-Step Process:

1. Upload Your Surplus Inventory – Provide inventory details through a secure portal

2. Get a Free AI-Powered Market Valuation – Receive fair market value based on real-time demand

3. Choose a Monetization Strategy – Opt for fast bulk sale or higher-return continuous liquidation

4. Enjoy Secure Transactions – Surplus Network handles all logistics, compliance, and buyer negotiations

Whether downsizing, upgrading machinery, or closing facilities, companies can now turn dormant assets into capital with minimal effort.

To learn more or start listing your surplus equipment, visit: https://www.surplus.net/pulp-paper-and-printing

