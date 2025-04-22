USGrants.org Tracks Over $167 Million in Federal Funding for Special Education Programs

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a trusted national portal for U.S. government grants and federal funding resources, has tracked over $167 million in federal funding across 189 programs dedicated to Special Education Programs throughout the United States.

These funding opportunities aim to enhance the quality of education and support services for children with disabilities, strengthen personnel preparation, improve parent resources, and advance special education research. The grants are primarily administered through the U.S. Department of Education, including the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) and the Institute of Education Sciences (IES).

Recent Highlighted Opportunities Include:

Technical Assistance on State Data Collection (IDEA Data Management Center)

Funding Amount: $2,500,000

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 080514 001

Rehabilitation Training Vocational Rehabilitation Technical Assistance Center for Youth with Disabilities

Funding Amount: $1,500,000

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 073015 001

Parent Training and Information Centers (Various Programs)

Funding Amounts: Up to $840,000

Funding Numbers: ED GRANTS 011223 001, 042513 001, and others

Preparation of Personnel to Serve Children with Low Incidence Disabilities

Funding Amount: $250,000

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 101515 002

Special Education Research Fellowship Program

Funding Amount: $50,000

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 081524 002

How to Apply for Federal Grants as an Organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS Number – A 9-digit identifier from Dun & Bradstreet.

2. Register with SAM.gov – Required to apply for federal grants (may take up to 4 weeks).

3. Register on Grants.gov – Complete the organizational profile and create login credentials.

4. Submit the Application Package – Include all required documentation for the funding opportunity.

5. Receive a Tracking Number – For monitoring submission status.

6. Track the Application – Using the provided number via Grants.gov.

About USGrants.org

USGrants.org is the go-to portal for accessing government grants and funding opportunities across the United States. The platform helps businesses, educational institutions, nonprofits, and local agencies navigate the complex grants process by offering centralized access to active programs and step-by-step application support.

