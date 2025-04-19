Matsato Knife Review: Is This Kitchen Knife A Scam or Legit?

LONDON, April 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’ve ever struggled with a dull knife while trying to slice a tomato or carve a roast, you know how frustrating — and even dangerous — low-quality kitchen knives can be. For many home cooks and professionals alike, having a sharp, balanced, and reliable knife isn’t a luxury — it’s a necessity.

In today’s kitchenware market, flashy ads and mass-produced blades make it hard to know what actually works. One brand that’s recently captured attention is the Matsato Knife — a Japanese-style kitchen knife said to be forged using methods inspired by traditional samurai sword craftsmanship. It’s been featured in viral videos, raved about by chefs, and praised by everyday users for making cooking faster, easier, and more enjoyable.

With promises of lifetime sharpness, ergonomic comfort, and striking design, the Matsato Knife claims to deliver professional-level performance at a fraction of the price of high-end chef knives. But does it actually live up to the hype?

In this in-depth Matsato Knife review, we’ll break down everything you need to know — including its features, real-world performance, pros and cons, pricing, and what real customers are saying. Whether you’re upgrading your kitchen gear or looking for the perfect gift, this guide will help you decide if the Matsato Knife deserves a place in your kitchen.

What Is the Matsato Knife?

(Matsato Knife Reviews)

The Matsato Knife is a multi-purpose kitchen knife inspired by traditional Japanese blacksmithing techniques — the same kind used to forge legendary samurai swords. It’s designed to offer precision, sharpness, and long-term durability, making it a standout option for both home cooks and professional chefs.

Crafted from high-quality Japanese stainless steel, the blade promises to stay sharp for years without constant sharpening. Its curved profile allows for smooth, controlled slicing, while the unique design — featuring a finger hole in the blade — enhances grip and balance during use.

Whether you’re slicing through raw meat, chopping vegetables, carving poultry, or cutting fruit with thick skin, the Matsato Knife is built to handle it all with ease. It’s promoted not only as a cooking tool but as a statement piece in the kitchen — blending style, functionality, and tradition into one versatile blade.

Matsato Knife Specifications

(Matsato Knife Review)





Here’s a closer look at the technical details behind the Matsato Knife, designed for both everyday cooks and professional chefs:

Blade Material : High-carbon Japanese stainless steel

: High-carbon Japanese stainless steel Blade Length : Approximately 7–8 inches

: Approximately 7–8 inches Blade Design : Curved profile with non-stick dimples

: Curved profile with non-stick dimples Sharpness: Razor-sharp edge, designed to stay sharp with minimal maintenance

Razor-sharp edge, designed to stay sharp with minimal maintenance Construction : Full-tang (blade extends through the handle for added strength)

: Full-tang (blade extends through the handle for added strength) Special Feature : Built-in finger hole for enhanced grip and precision control

: Built-in finger hole for enhanced grip and precision control Handle Material : Ergonomic, slip-resistant composite (designed for comfort and safety)

: Ergonomic, slip-resistant composite (designed for comfort and safety) Weight: Balanced for control — light enough for agility, heavy enough for power

Balanced for control — light enough for agility, heavy enough for power Usage: Multi-purpose — suitable for slicing, dicing, carving, chopping, and peeling

Multi-purpose — suitable for slicing, dicing, carving, chopping, and peeling Care: Hand-wash recommended; avoid dishwashers to preserve edge and handle

Hand-wash recommended; avoid dishwashers to preserve edge and handle Packaging: Delivered in premium protective box (ideal for gifting)



These specs highlight what makes the Matsato Knife more than just a stylish tool — it’s built to perform, last, and feel great in hand.

Key Features of Matsato Japanese Chef Knife

(Matsato Knives Reviews)

The Matsato Knife is more than just a sharp blade — it’s a thoughtfully designed kitchen tool that blends Japanese tradition with modern functionality. Here’s a closer look at the features that make it stand out:

Premium Japanese Stainless Steel Blade



The knife is forged from high-grade Japanese stainless steel, renowned for its hardness and ability to maintain a razor-sharp edge over time. This ensures cleaner cuts, less effort during prep, and a longer lifespan without frequent sharpening.



Razor-Sharp, Precision Edge



Right out of the box, the blade glides through everything from soft tomatoes to thick cuts of meat. Its precision edge is designed to create thin, uniform slices with minimal pressure, making your cuts not just easier — but more professional-looking.



Traditional Craftsmanship Inspired by Samurai Swords



Matsato uses forging techniques inspired by the same blacksmithing methods once used to create samurai swords. This results in a stronger, more resilient blade that holds up under heavy daily use.



Full-Tang Construction for Strength and Stability



The blade runs through the full length of the handle (full-tang design), offering better strength, balance, and control. Unlike cheap knives that feel flimsy, Matsato gives you the stability and confidence needed for demanding kitchen tasks.



Non-Stick Blade Surface with Dimples



Strategically placed dimples along the blade help reduce friction and prevent food from sticking — especially helpful when slicing sticky items like cheese, fudge, or moist vegetables.



Ergonomic Handle with Finger Hole for Enhanced Grip



The knife features a uniquely designed handle that fits comfortably in your palm, along with a finger hole built into the blade for improved control and safety. This combination allows for a firmer grip and better handling, even during prolonged use.



Balanced Weight for Versatility



Whether you’re chopping hard vegetables or slicing delicate herbs, the Matsato Knife offers a balanced feel that minimizes wrist fatigue and allows for both power and precision.



Elegant Presentation and Gifting Potential



Each knife is packaged in a sleek box with secure padding — making it a perfect gift option for chefs, foodies, or anyone tired of dull, frustrating kitchen knives.

Benefits of Using Matsato Japanese Knife

Beyond its craftsmanship and materials, what truly sets the Matsato Knife apart is how it performs in everyday kitchen tasks. These are the practical, real-world benefits users have consistently praised:

Effortless Cutting with Minimal Pressure



Thanks to its razor-sharp edge and precision design, you can slice through meat, vegetables, and fruit with almost no effort. Say goodbye to crushed tomatoes or jagged cuts — the Matsato Knife delivers clean, precise slices every time.

Safer Than Dull Knives



Contrary to what many people think, dull knives are actually more dangerous — they require more force and are more likely to slip. The Matsato Knife stays sharp for longer, reducing the need to apply excessive pressure and lowering your risk of accidents.

Reduces Hand and Wrist Fatigue



The knife’s ergonomic handle and balanced weight mean you can prep large meals or cut through tougher ingredients without straining your hands. It’s especially helpful for anyone with joint pain or arthritis.

One Knife for Multiple Tasks



From trimming fat off steak to peeling a watermelon or even slicing through soft cheeses, the Matsato Knife is versatile enough to replace several knives in your drawer. It’s ideal for chefs, home cooks, and even hobbyists who want one dependable tool that does it all.

Prevents Food From Sticking



The dimples on the blade help food slide off smoothly, making cleanup easier and cutting more consistent. Sticky foods like cheese, fruits, and potatoes are no longer a hassle.

Professional Feel Without the Learning Curve



Whether you’re an experienced chef or a beginner in the kitchen, the Matsato Knife is designed to feel intuitive. Its balance, grip, and sharpness help you achieve results that look and feel professional, without needing years of knife skills.

Long-Term Value



With its durable build and ability to retain sharpness, the Matsato Knife offers long-term performance. You won’t need to replace it every few months like cheaper knives — making it a better investment over time.

How Does Matsato Knife Work?

The true test of any knife isn’t just how sharp it looks — it’s how it performs during everyday cooking. In the kitchen, the Matsato Knife delivers a level of control and ease that users often don’t expect until they try it themselves.

From the first slice, you’ll notice the blade glides through food with minimal resistance. Whether you’re carving a roast, dicing onions, trimming fat off meat, or slicing delicate fruits like strawberries or tomatoes, the Matsato Knife handles each task with precision and fluidity. There’s no sawing or tearing — just smooth, clean cuts that look professional and feel effortless.

The finger hole in the blade might seem unusual at first glance, but it quickly becomes one of the most useful parts of the design. It gives you more control during cutting motions, especially for thin slicing or trimming, and makes it easier to apply even pressure without straining your wrist.

The weight is also worth mentioning. It’s light enough for quick tasks like chopping herbs or slicing scallions, yet solid enough to give confidence when working through tougher foods like pineapples or pumpkins. The ergonomic handle sits comfortably in the hand, and the grip feels secure even when wet.

In short, the Matsato Knife doesn’t just work — it feels like an extension of your hand. For many, that’s the difference between dreading food prep and actually enjoying it.

Is Matsato Kitchen Knife Better Than Other Knives?

With countless kitchen knives on the market, ranging from bargain store sets to high-end chef blades, it’s fair to wonder where the Matsato Knife really stands. But based on design, performance, and long-term value, Matsato easily holds its own — and in many cases, outperforms more expensive alternatives.

One of the most noticeable differences is in sharpness and edge retention. While many standard knives begin to dull after just a few weeks of regular use, the Matsato Knife retains its cutting power much longer. This means fewer sharpening sessions and more consistent performance over time.

When compared to other Japanese-style knives, Matsato still shines. It offers a samurai-inspired design and traditional forging methods without the premium price tag often associated with high-end Japanese cutlery. And unlike many flashy TV-advertised knives, Matsato focuses on function over gimmicks, offering features like a full-tang blade, dimpled surface, and ergonomic grip that enhance the cooking experience.

Another key advantage is versatility. While some knives are designed for very specific tasks (like paring or carving), Matsato is a reliable all-rounder. It can chop, dice, mince, slice, and carve — eliminating the need for a drawer full of specialized tools.

In terms of value, Matsato also edges out competitors. By selling directly online and avoiding heavy advertising or retail markups, the brand keeps prices accessible while maintaining professional-grade quality.

So is it better than other knives? For most people — especially those who want a reliable, durable, and razor-sharp blade without breaking the bank — the answer is yes.

Are Matsato Knives Any Good?

Absolutely — and not just based on hype or marketing claims. The Matsato Knife has earned high praise from both home cooks and professional chefs for its consistent performance, smart design, and overall build quality.

Users regularly highlight how the knife delivers on what it promises: exceptional sharpness, effortless slicing, and a solid, comfortable grip. It’s not just a good-looking knife that performs well for the first few uses — it holds up over time, even with daily use in busy kitchens.

What also makes Matsato stand out is its ability to bridge the gap between beginner-friendly and chef-worthy. Whether you’re prepping vegetables for a quick meal, carving meats for a barbecue, or crafting delicate fruit designs, the knife handles it all without needing advanced knife skills. It feels intuitive and natural, making everyday tasks feel smoother and more enjoyable.

And while some knives excel in just one area — like sharpness, or durability — Matsato hits multiple marks:

It’s easy to use for long sessions without strain.

It doesn’t squash or tear delicate foods like soft fruits or herbs.

It’s low-maintenance, requiring little sharpening thanks to its long-lasting edge.



Add to that the brand’s strong customer reviews and a satisfaction guarantee, and it’s easy to see why Matsato is considered a solid investment. It’s not just “good” — it’s a dependable kitchen upgrade that lives up to the expectations of real users.

Who Is Matsato Kitchen Knife For?

(Matsato Knife Reviews)

The Matsato Knife is designed with broad appeal, making it a great fit for just about anyone who spends time in the kitchen — whether casually or professionally.

Home Cooks



If you’re tired of using dull, frustrating knives that squash food instead of slicing it, Matsato offers a serious upgrade. It simplifies everyday prep work and makes cooking more enjoyable and efficient.

Professional Chefs and Restaurant Staff



With its razor-sharp edge, comfortable grip, and long-lasting durability, Matsato fits seamlessly into a fast-paced kitchen. Chefs who’ve used it say it holds up under heavy, daily use — even for tasks like BBQ prep or slicing dried meats.

Beginners and Culinary Students



Its intuitive design makes it perfect for those still building knife skills. The finger hole, non-stick blade, and balanced weight reduce the chance of slips and strain, allowing new users to gain confidence quickly.

Health-Conscious Meal Preppers



Prepping fruits, vegetables, and lean meats is easier and faster with a sharp, dependable knife. Matsato helps you stick to clean eating by removing the hassle of meal prep.

Gift Buyers



With its stylish packaging and premium design, the Matsato Knife also makes a thoughtful gift — especially for weddings, housewarmings, Father’s Day, or anyone who loves cooking.

In short, Matsato is for anyone who wants a professional-quality knife without the intimidation or steep learning curve. Whether you’re cooking daily meals or prepping for a special event, this knife is built to make the process smoother, safer, and more satisfying.

How to Use the Matsato Knife

Using the Matsato Knife is simple and intuitive — even if you’re new to premium kitchen tools. It’s designed to feel natural in your hand while giving you greater control and precision. Here’s how to get the most out of it:

1. Grip It Properly

Slide your index finger through the built-in blade hole while your other fingers wrap comfortably around the handle. This unique design offers better stability and helps you apply pressure exactly where it’s needed.

2. Use Gentle Pressure

Thanks to its razor-sharp edge, you don’t need to force the blade through ingredients. Let the knife do the work. Whether slicing tomatoes or carving meat, a light glide is usually enough for a clean cut.

3. Use the Right Motion

For smooth slices, use a rocking motion with the curved part of the blade — especially useful when chopping herbs or vegetables. For longer cuts like filleting or carving, use a controlled forward stroke.

4. Clean After Each Use

While the knife resists sticking and staining, it’s best to rinse and dry it immediately after use. Handwashing is recommended to maintain sharpness and protect the handle.

5. Store Safely

Store your Matsato Knife in a knife block, magnetic strip, or sheath to prevent dulling and protect the blade. Avoid tossing it in a drawer unprotected.

By following these simple steps, you’ll not only keep your knife in excellent condition — you’ll also enjoy faster, safer, and more precise food prep every time.

Matsato Knife Reviews Consumer Reports and Complaints USA

Thousands of users — from professional chefs to casual home cooks across the United States, Canada, Australia and UK have shared their experiences with the Matsato Knife, and the feedback is overwhelmingly positive. Here’s what real customers are saying:

“10/10 would buy again.I use it every single day at work in a BBQ restaurant, and it’s never let me down.”

— Charles T., Chef

“You can already tell the quality of the knife from the packaging.The parcel came in time. Cuts everything like butter. The handle is comfy and fits in the hand nicely.”

— Caroline B.

“I love it. I use it to make my Ninja Fruit Art!Super sharp. Lightweight. Looks really good. Feels good and well-balanced in hand.”

— Melissa C.

“I actively started to search for a Japanese knife designed for women… And you know what? There are none. The beauty of these knives is the fact that they can be used by everyone! What you should really be looking for is a knife that is easy to maneuver and doesn’t require a lot of force.”

— Verified Buyer

“No more squashed tomatoes or cuts on my hands. The sharpness and ease that the Matsato Knife provides in dicing and cutting — even cutting fat off meat and steaks — is great.”

— Verified Buyer

“If I were stranded on a desert island and could only bring one kitchen tool… I’d probably pick a Matsato knife.”

— Verified Buyer

From sharpness and balance to ease of use and visual appeal, the Matsato Knife is consistently praised for delivering real performance in everyday kitchens — without the steep price tag of high-end competitors.

Is the Matsato Knife a Scam?

With so many flashy kitchen products promoted online, it’s normal to wonder if the Matsato Knife is too good to be true. But after reviewing customer experiences, materials used, and the company’s fulfillment process, there’s nothing to suggest that Matsato is a scam. In fact, it checks all the boxes of a legitimate, high-performing kitchen tool.

Here’s why:

Real Customer Feedback



Verified buyers, including professional chefs, have praised its sharpness, durability, and everyday usability. These aren’t vague testimonials — they’re detailed reviews from people who’ve used the knife extensively.

Japanese Steel Craftsmanship



The knife is forged using techniques inspired by Japanese blacksmithing — a process that focuses on blade precision, edge retention, and long-term performance. It’s a far cry from mass-produced, low-cost knives that dull quickly and break easily.

Transparent Purchase Process



The knife is sold directly through the official website, which offers clear pricing, a 70% discount during flash sales, and a 60-day satisfaction guarantee. Customers receive confirmation, tracking info, and timely deliveries — no shady third-party retailers or disappearing support teams.

Safe and Secure Checkout



Payments are processed through secure gateways, and the brand offers customer service for order tracking, refunds, or returns.

Of course, no product is perfect — some people may expect a knife that never needs sharpening or one that replaces an entire knife set. But Matsato doesn’t claim to be magical. It’s simply a well-made, versatile kitchen knife that delivers professional-level results at a fair price.

In short, the Matsato Knife is very much legit — and a solid investment if you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen essentials without the risk of being disappointed.

Pros and Cons of Matsato Kitchen Knife

Like any product, the Matsato Knife comes with its strengths and a few things to consider. Here’s a clear breakdown to help you decide if it’s the right fit for your kitchen.

Pros (Matsato Knife Review)

Extremely sharp out of the box — easily slices through meat, veggies, and fruits.

Japanese-inspired craftsmanship for durability and edge retention.

Full-tang design adds strength, stability, and better balance.

Ergonomic handle and blade hole provide a secure, comfortable grip.

Non-stick dimples reduce friction and prevent food from sticking.

Multipurpose — handles slicing, dicing, carving, and more.

Suitable for beginners and professionals alike.

Stylish packaging makes it an ideal gift.

Currently available with up to 70% off and a 60-day money-back guarantee.



Cons (Matsato Knife Review)

Only available online — not sold in physical stores.

Limited stock during flash sales due to high demand.

Might feel unfamiliar at first due to the finger hole design.

Some users may still prefer a full knife set for highly specialized tasks.

Matsato Knife Price

The Matsato Knife delivers premium craftsmanship and high-end performance — but without the premium price tag you’d expect from professional-grade knives.

Right now, it’s available at a massive 70% discount, with each knife priced at just $29.95, down from the original $99.83. For those looking to stock up, bundle deals offer even greater value:

For gifting, you can also add a premium black gift box for just $3.00, making it a great choice for birthdays, holidays, weddings, or any special occasion.

Each purchase is backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee, giving you the chance to try the knife risk-free. And with bundles bringing the per-unit cost even lower, it’s a smart move for families, culinary enthusiasts, or anyone looking to give a practical, impressive gift.

Considering the quality, durability, and current promotional pricing, the Matsato Knife offers excellent value for money — especially while the warehouse clearance sale is still active.

Where to Buy Matsato Knife

To ensure you’re getting the authentic Matsato Knife — not a cheap knockoff — it’s highly recommended to purchase directly from the official Matsato website.

This is the only place where you can:

Access the exclusive 70% off warehouse clearance discount

Take advantage of the 60-day money-back guarantee

Ensure fast and trackable shipping

Receive official customer support for order or product questions

While some third-party websites or ads may claim to sell the Matsato Knife, buying outside the official store puts you at risk of receiving counterfeit products or not being eligible for a refund.

If you’re looking to get your hands on one, it’s best not to wait — the current flash sale is only available while supplies last, and stock has been known to sell out quickly due to high demand.

Tip: To avoid disappointment, check availability on the official website and place your order directly from there.

Frequently Asked Questions (Matsato Knife Reviews)

Q: Is the Matsato Knife dishwasher safe?

A: While the knife is made from durable stainless steel, it’s best to handwash it with mild soap and warm water. Dishwashers can cause unnecessary wear on the blade and handle over time.

Q: Do I need to sharpen the Matsato Knife frequently?

A: No. Matsato Knives are designed to hold their edge much longer than standard kitchen knives. Many users report months of use without needing to sharpen. When sharpening is needed, a standard whetstone or professional sharpener will do the job.

Q: Is it suitable for cutting bones or frozen foods?

A: Matsato Knives are precision tools meant for slicing meat, vegetables, fruits, and similar foods. While it’s sharp and durable, it’s not recommended for cutting through bones or very hard frozen items, as this could damage the blade.

Q: What is the blade length and weight?

A: The blade is approximately 7–8 inches long, making it ideal for both fine slicing and heavier chopping. The weight is balanced for comfort — light enough for fast prep, but heavy enough to provide full control.

Q: Who can use this knife?

A: Matsato is beginner-friendly and suitable for anyone — from casual home cooks to professional chefs. The ergonomic design and finger hole improve grip, making it easier to control even for those new to sharp knives.

Q: Is this a full-tang knife?

A: Yes, the Matsato Knife features a full-tang construction, meaning the blade runs through the entire handle. This adds to its overall strength, stability, and balance — a hallmark of high-quality knives.

Q: What is the knife made of?

A: The blade is made from high-carbon Japanese stainless steel, known for its sharpness, edge retention, and resistance to corrosion. The handle is crafted for both comfort and durability.

Q: Can I return it if I’m not satisfied?

A: Yes. All purchases are backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee, so you can try the knife risk-free. If you’re not happy with the performance, you can return it for a full refund.

Q: Does it come with a warranty?

A: The knife is covered by the brand’s satisfaction guarantee, but currently, there is no lifetime warranty offered. Still, the knife’s durability ensures long-term use with proper care.

Q: Is it available in stores?

A: No. The Matsato Knife is sold exclusively online through the official website. This direct-to-consumer model helps keep the price affordable while maintaining quality.

Should You Buy the Matsato Knife?

(Matsato Knives Reviews)

If you’re tired of dull blades, frustrating prep work, or cluttered drawers full of mediocre knives, the Matsato Knife is a worthy upgrade. It blends razor-sharp performance with ergonomic design, making it incredibly easy to handle — even for beginners.

Whether you cook occasionally or daily, this knife makes slicing, chopping, and carving feel smooth, safe, and even enjoyable. The craftsmanship is impressive, the edge retention is excellent, and the added grip control from the finger hole is a real standout feature.

Considering it’s now available at 70% off with a 60-day money-back guarantee, it’s hard to go wrong. You’re getting a professional-grade tool for a fraction of the typical price — with zero risk if it doesn’t meet your expectations.

Final Verdict:

Yes — the Matsato Knife is absolutely worth it if you’re looking for a durable, all-purpose kitchen knife that’s as effective as it is stylish.

Conclusion on Matsato Knife Review

If you’re looking for a high-quality kitchen knife that delivers professional performance without the professional price tag, the Matsato Knife is a strong contender. It combines the sharpness and craftsmanship of traditional Japanese blades with the comfort and control modern home cooks need.

From slicing through thick meats and delicate vegetables to handling sticky foods and intricate prep work, it performs impressively across the board. Add to that its ergonomic design, long-lasting edge, and positive user feedback, and it’s easy to see why so many people are switching to Matsato.

While it may not replace an entire knife set for specialized tasks, it more than makes up for it in everyday versatility and ease of use. Plus, with a 70% discount currently available and a 60-day money-back guarantee, there’s little to lose — and a much better cooking experience to gain.

Bottom line? If you want a knife that’s sharp, safe, stylish, and built to last, the Matsato Knife is well worth the investment.

Matsato knife - should you buy Matsato knife - should you buy Matsato Knife Review Matsato Knife Review Matsato Knife Specifications Matsato Knife Specifications Matsato knief good or not Matsato knief good or not

